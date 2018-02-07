Pride and petulance: Chris Scott’s critique of the 2017 Richmond flag

Some of the more attentive footy supporters may be aware of a strange little conversation that occurred on the Monday night following Richmond’s awesome display of tactical dominance over Adelaide at the MCG on grand final day, 2017.
With speed, skill, toughness, and flair, the Tigers powered to the flag – but some weren’t impressed, especially one Chris Scott.
When asked to comment on Richmond’s win by Mark Robinson, on a well-known footy show, he first admitted his envy (which, to be fair, his coach co-panelist Allan Richardson echoed), then felt compelled to give a lecture on the defensive nature of the win.
Scott inferred the win was dour and boring, citing the 2005-06 Sydney vs West Coast grand finals as examples of great contests but poor spectacles.
So if Scott didn’t like the spectacle, one would have to presume his own team would’ve played the game as it should be played last year?
Seeing as finals are the most important and most watched games, and Scott’s assertion that the Swans-Eagles grand finals were boring, let’s start there.
The Tigers played three finals in 2017, as did Geelong – in two of Richmond’s three finals they scored over 100 points, while the Cats couldn’t crack the ton, but did limp to their lowest finals score since 1914, in the quarter-final against Richmond, scoring just five goals.
If one takes the liberty to say most fans enjoy open, free-flowing games over stoppage-ridden ones, then Richmond play a more attractive style of footy, with 42 fewer stoppages in 2017 than Geelong. That’s nearly a game’s worth.
The Tigers also had more bounces and far more metres gained – a clear sign of their running ability – than Geelong, with significantly more rebound 50s, marks inside 50, and a higher percentage.
It’s clear one team was playing defensive footy, and it wasn’t the premiers.
In what became a torrid slog down at Simmonds Stadium, Richmond tried all day to run-and-gun and break open the stoppage and zone clamps put on by Scott at the narrowest of AFL grounds, but couldn’t make the game the spectacle it ought to have been.
The Round 21 clash sums up the hypocrisy of Scott’s statement. Richmond went to Geelong to play running footy – in their previous month, they had only scored under 90 points once, whereas the Cats had scored more than 90 only once.
When you support a team, you are compelled to watch them play every week – if nothing more than to see how they go. It doesn’t mean you enjoy the style of football they play, even if you’re happy with the result.
As a Cats fan, I enjoyed watching Richmond’s play more than Geelong’s in 2017. The Tigers had the high-flying athletic exploits of Jack Riewoldt up forward, contrasting with the brute strength and wrestling of Tom Hawkins.
They had speed all over the park and a bold tactical gameplan that revolutionised footy for the better, maximising the space of the MCG to produce electric passages of play.
Geelong had a stoppage-based, defensive gameplan built around trying to shut down space and make the ground smaller, while moving it forward in a measured, safe way.
In the quarters, these two styles clashed and the team that wanted to win by using space and speed, rather than simply clamping down the game with repetitive stoppages, won. It was a win for football and the spectacle of the game.
One coach may have had a ghost of a point in criticising the premiers in 2017, but it wasn’t Scott.
Don Pyke’s Crows played blistering, attacking footy for much of last season, only to be overwhelmed on grand final day. Pyke however showed his class and humility in defeat, as Damien Hardwick did in victory.
Don’t get me wrong, Scott is usually a smooth mover in the footy media and the many public events he has to attend. In fact, he’s probably the best spin doctor in the coaching business. It’s perhaps why his comments about Richmond weren’t properly scrutinised. Indeed, if the tables were turned, could you imagine the outcry if Hardwick dared criticise Geelong’s style of play after a grand final win?
Scott has a right to his opinion. Maybe to him, the game looks better saturated with stoppages and where strength in the contest, height, and overall physical dominance rule the day. I prefer watching quick exciting teams that use pressure to win the ball and then break like hellfire.
Ahead of the 2018 season, many teams seem to be heading down the Richmond route of ‘speed kills’, while teams like Geelong and Adelaide will persist with positional, stoppage-based footy and height up forward.
One thing’s for sure: Chris Scott has more pressure on him than ever before, with many pundits already making Geelong their premiership favourite.
February 7th 2018 @ 3:12am
JW said | February 7th 2018 @ 3:12am | ! Report
His comment was 4mths ago, have you been stewing on it that long? 😉
February 7th 2018 @ 7:42am
Harsh Truth Harry said | February 7th 2018 @ 7:42am | ! Report
Chris Scott should concentrate on his own sides absymal finals record. They make finals because of their home ground advantage but can only play on that ground, found out at the G every year. The Cats have become the perennial finals chokers Scott, concentrate on that maybe?
February 7th 2018 @ 7:51am
Milo said | February 7th 2018 @ 7:51am | ! Report
Don’t knock him, but thank the lord for Chris Scott!
In his first year took the reins of one of the best teams of the then previous 20 years probably equal to the all-conquering Lions. By his own admission let them basically coach themselves that year. Still has arguably the best mids in the game with a fairly decent bloke from GCS to return. A strong power forward, surrounded by skilful forwards, a tightknit experienced group of defenders that deliver year on year and you’ve a pretty handy team. Throw in a massive home ground advantage and all up, top four can only be a pass you’d think.
Yep, long may the footy oracle Scottie continue to coach Geelong.
February 7th 2018 @ 7:53am
Leonard said | February 7th 2018 @ 7:53am | ! Report
Haven’t read the article yet – just loved the headline.
Reckon Miss Austen, in her own ironic understated manner, would have had a quiet smirk.
Who’ll come up with the best ‘Sense and Sensibility’ tribute? (How about ‘Sense and Sensitivity’? All that’s needed is a story to go with it. If only she’d writ a few more!)
February 7th 2018 @ 8:44am
truetigerfan said | February 7th 2018 @ 8:44am | ! Report
Appreciate your thoughts, Alph. I was gobsmacked as I watched the show you refer to. First, his lack of respect and humility and second, that he wasn’t taken to task over his ‘sour’ commentary. Don’t expect anything more from Chris Scott though. Pretty sure the Tiges will have to win 5 in a row to gain even begrudging respect from the likes of Scotty! (Bucks too for that matter)
February 7th 2018 @ 9:07am
Gecko said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:07am | ! Report
If you’re going to build an article around what Scott said, it’d be fair to include the quote so we can judge for ourselves what Scott said.
February 7th 2018 @ 10:39am
Paul D said | February 7th 2018 @ 10:39am | ! Report
Agreed, first thing I noticed. Makes it hard to trust the article, particularly given the author only crops up every few months to write pieces bashing Chris Scott
February 7th 2018 @ 11:29am
Paul D said | February 7th 2018 @ 11:29am | ! Report
Went and googled it.
“I think Adelaide — I don’t think they’re a slow team — but Richmond made them look a bit slow,” Scott told Fox Footy.
“I think every side will say ‘If we can’t pressure really well, we’re going to have to be unbelievable at everything else’.
“Which is going to be a bit of a problem for the AFL because more and more, as an industry, we’re trying to open the game up.
“But we keep getting reminded that if you can close the opposition down, you’re halfway there — more than halfway there.”
Scott pointed to a couple of famous grand finals from more than a decade ago and how game styles evolved.
“So often we go back and say ‘that West Coast-Sydney grand final (was great)’,” Scott said.
“The two of them, (but) they were terrible games of footy, really. Really dour affairs but great grand finals — really gripping and I think we all acknowledge that.
“But if you said every game’s going to be like that, then I think everyone would acknowledge we’ve got a bit of a problem.”
What’s so bad about that? Common sense commentary I would have thought.
February 7th 2018 @ 11:51am
truetigerfan said | February 7th 2018 @ 11:51am | ! Report
Boo-hoo! They just shut teams down. Negative and boring. Any credit to the Tiges for their blistering speed and attacking footy? Nah! Why compare that game to the Eagles v Swans games of yesteryear? Unlike those games the Tigers actually kicked a decent score. Does he really want shoot outs? He avoided that with his own negative brand of footy v. Richmond barely a month earlier. Common sense commentary? Nup. Sour grapes!
February 7th 2018 @ 1:47pm
Birdman said | February 7th 2018 @ 1:47pm | ! Report
agreed – can’t see how Scott could draw a valid comparison between those 2 grand finals.