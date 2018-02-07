Melbourne Storm respond to claims Cameron Munster is on the outer

Melbourne have hosed down claims Cameron Munster’s future at the NRL premiers is on thin ice.

The Storm, Queensland and Australian playmaker has recently found himself at the centre of speculation about his off-field behaviour after an altercation with teammate Ben Hunt during the Kangaroos’ World Cup campaign.

NRL.com on Wednesday claimed that Storm management were growing increasingly weary of Munster’s continual off-field issues and he was no guarantee to see out his contract, which runs until the end of 2019.

However the Storm firmly denied the reports, with football director Frank Ponissi saying the 23-year-old would see out his deal in the Victorian capital.

“I don’t want to comment but we’re not considering releasing Cameron,” Ponissi told AAP.

Munster is widely viewed as the future of the club and is being sized up to take over the side following the retirement of Cameron Smith and Billy Slater.

He is this year expected to inherit the Maroons and Kangaroos playmaking duties following the representative retirements of Cooper Cronk and Johnathan Thurston.

However he has found himself at the centre of several off-field controversies over the last two years.

In November, he was sent home to face Storm management after his run in with Hunt, who this week played down the incident.

There has been growing speculation about his off-field behaviour and whether it could affect his representative future.

In 2016, he was blacklisted from State of Origin for 12 months by Queensland management after breaking curfew during an Emerging Maroons camp.

Earlier this month Queensland selector Gene Miles sent a warning to Munster about his behaviour, saying “we don’t give Queensland jerseys away to mug lairs.”