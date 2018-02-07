Rugby league’s cargo cult strikes again

Do some asylums need insurrections from the lunatics?
The 2017 Rugby League World Cup didn’t make as much money as the International Federation needed it to. But at least, in Fiji and Tonga, it gave the sport a bit of a roadmap to the future.
That road is now crumbling somewhat.
Fiji players are threatening to strike over missing prizemoney that the FNRL denies it owes them (they say the World Cup is supposed to pay it). The players are agitating for a change at board level, even though just about all of them live overseas.
Tonga and Samoa have been drawn to play at Campbelltown – where they use to meet at the start of the century in front of crowds numbering in the hundreds – when they are commercially powerful entities in New Zealand.
Neither of them are too keen. Even though tickets are already on sale for the ‘Pacific Tests’, it’s not known whether they’ve even signed the participation agreements.
Born of discord, forever condemned to wallow in it. That’s rugby league. Perhaps the first ‘broken time’ payment in 1895 condemned us to forever repeat the same behaviour and never get anywhere.
Now, let’s back up a bit. NGOs and governments have trouble dealing with the developing world, so it’s no surprises an under-resourced and unfocused sport like rugby league does, too.
When a semi-amateur body based in the developing world has to handle a group of full-time professional athletes from the first world for a few weeks every year – and pay them – there is bound to be conflict. For the officials, this is a windfall and for the players, it’s slumming it.
While you can never guarantee to solve these problems quickly, a more powerful RLIF would help.
World Rugby can afford to send consultants to different countries to figure out what they need and fund them to do specific things. The RLIF can afford one fulltime employee.
It’s a vicious circle when the RLIF can’t make enough money from events to keep everyone on the same page, then the lack of them being on the same page means it makes even less money next time.
And some people don’t think the RLIF itself is terribly responsible with money, having appointed its own chairman as it’s next CEO when plenty of people within the game, on the periphery of it, and outside it might have been good candidates.
It’s this part of the column where I normally come up with a plausible solution for the hurdles thrown up in the first part – but I have to admit, I’m struggling. It all looks like the same old 123-year-old rabbit hole.
Intervention from a fairy god-person like the NRL is what’s needed. Has anyone suggested Barry and Eddie Hearn get involved in international footy instead of Super League? Big crowds, huge ratings, million-dollar athletes yet not a single umbrella sponsor.
But rather than try a practical go-do solution, it seems the game’s only choice is to experiment with different philosophies.
League Videos See more »
In the situations described above, we could side with the players, the national leagues or the existing RLIF structures and let the other parties sort it out among themselves.
For many years, James Segeyaro did not play for Papua New Guinea because he disagreed with the administration. When it changed, he came back.
Perhaps the best approach for the time being is to put a calendar in place and leave it up to countries to field whatever team it can. If players don’t want to get on the plane to Denver, for instance, because their clubs encourage them to pretend they have a hamstring injury, replace them with someone who can travel.
If countries do not field teams, they are punished in the same way that small European nations have been demoted from RLEF competition for forfeiture.
For instance, if New Zealand pull out of the Denver Test because they don’t want a fight with NRL clubs, make them qualify for the next World Cup.
And in the case of Tonga and Samoa, why should the governing body in Australia decide where they should play and then start selling tickets? If they can make more for their federations and their players at another venue, they should have the right to do so.
The dispute between the FNRL and the Bati players is between them. Fiji’s job is to field a team. If they can’t reach an agreement with their players and they have a side of domestic players who are heavily beaten, so be it.
Consensus works when you have a small, defined community. International rugby league may not be thriving but it increasingly involves new players, administrators, media, entrepreneurs. It’s outgrown consensus. It needs authority and order.
In Suva, whether the lunatics should run the asylum, it will be decided by the people of Fiji and those who vote in the league’s elections.
February 7th 2018 @ 7:45am
Leonard said | February 7th 2018 @ 7:45am | ! Report
Interesting article (despite my 99% lack of interest in RL) – it raised questions applicable to all sports where the developed world intersects with the undeveloped world, in particular getting the balance (half?) right where individual ambition meets national duty. Where’re Solomon, Socrates and Confucius when sport needs them?
At leas (and TG4SMs)t, that undernourished, half-arsed misquote about money being the root of all evil did not get a guernsey.
February 7th 2018 @ 7:54am
pillga said | February 7th 2018 @ 7:54am | ! Report
Steve you are such a big advocate of this test in Denver but what is the ROI ,who is doing all the back filling the next day when 50 new players show interest in playing the game sometime soon in 10 different states ,are these players responsible for establishing new clubs ,competitions and rep fixtures or they do have a rugby club in walking distance, most likely this is where they will end up unless a development officer is left behind in Denver paid for by the IRLF
Unless promotions like this game are really well strategically planned World Rugby could be sending RLIF a thank you note thanking them for their generous donation
Damn sure Moore Sports is not willing to put this game on for any great love of rugby league but rather as a ROI for his own company profits
February 7th 2018 @ 9:00am
Fred said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:00am | ! Report
I don’t quite get why Denver. Toronto or New York would make more sense.
February 7th 2018 @ 9:31am
Jeff dustby said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:31am | ! Report
Typical Aussie, thinks America revolves around NYC
February 7th 2018 @ 9:39am
Fred said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:39am | ! Report
No, I said NYC because they’re next in line to get a rugby league team to play in the tier below Super League, following Toronto’s success.
February 7th 2018 @ 9:50am
RL247 said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:50am | ! Report
Have they confirmed the NYC team? because Ive heard there was boston, chicago, hamilton as well.
February 7th 2018 @ 1:00pm
Fred said | February 7th 2018 @ 1:00pm | ! Report
NYC is a definite for 2019 (though whether in League 1, Championship or straight into Super League isn’t yet clear).
Potentially 4 other teams from North America to then join Toronto and NYC – Hamilton, Boston and Montreal are all likely candidates. Haven’t heard about Chicago but would make sense.
February 7th 2018 @ 9:04am
Fred said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:04am | ! Report
The Pacific Tests of the last few years in Campbelltown and Penrith have had crowds at least as passionate as we’ve seen recently in NZ. No need to put the boot into Campbelltown.
February 7th 2018 @ 9:32am
Jeff dustby said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:32am | ! Report
Seriously Steve, there really isn’t a Samoan or Tongan RL so it’s up to australia to organise a game and Campbeltown is a great place for it
February 7th 2018 @ 10:26am
Karlos said | February 7th 2018 @ 10:26am | ! Report
I was under the impression that the FNRL had been paid the money, but had not passed it on to the players. Hence the players want the current admin thrown out.
February 7th 2018 @ 10:47am
Big Daddy said | February 7th 2018 @ 10:47am | ! Report
Nothing surprises me with rugby league wether it be international or domestic.
The recent world cup is a great example where the NSW government wouldn’t put in 1 cent to promote this event but week’s later want to commit in excess of 2 billion to build 2 new stadiums which primarily don’t need it.
Rugby league is what it is.
If RLIF only have 1 employee as a lot of people say who is actually running this game.
I believe the board has 2 australian’s so what do they do and who the heck is Moore Sports and what do they actually do.
This is all sounding very much like FIFA and Olympic run organization”s.