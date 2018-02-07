Tyrone Peachey “deserves” the money on offer at Gold Coast: Phil Gould

Penrith boss Phil Gould insists there is yet to be any discussion around Tyrone Peachey leaving the NRL club to join Gold Coast prior to the season starting.
Peachey has two years left on his current deal with the Panthers but is understood to be considering a lucrative 2019 move to the Titans.
Gould says the club is unlikely to stand in his way
“We certainly couldn’t pay that money,” Gould told Triple M Rush Hour with MG on Tuesday.
“But he deserves it, his form warrants it and from 2020 onwards a deal like that might not be available to him.
“So it would be very unfair for us to hold him for the final year of that contract.
“I’m not sure he’s made a final decision on that. He’s very close to making a decision but any discussions we’ve had with Tyrone have been for 2019 and beyond.”
Peachey’s possible exit would continue a raft of departures from the foot of the mountains over the summer, including that of former star Matt Moylan to Cronulla.
Bryce Cartwright is the latest to leave, this week joining Leilani Latu and Mitch Rein under former Panthers assistant Garth Brennan at the Titans.
Asked whether coach Anthony Griffin had lost the playing group, Gould said: “I wont even dignify that with a comment.
“Journalists have got a job to do and I understand that and what we try not to do is react to sensationalism in journalism.
“You know they take a little bit of information and embellish it because they’ve all got to have there air time and their time on the back page.
“We cant be reacting to all that.”
Gould also revealed the club is still to enter serious discussions with halfback Nathan Cleary, who comes off-contract at the end of the 2019 season.
Rivals clubs are allowed to negotiate with him at the end of this year.
“We never offered him a contract and he never knocked back a contract,” Gould said.
“Nathan and I had a discussion privately before Christmas where I said, ‘Mate, when you’re ready to come have a talk about a contract you come and see me. I’m not going to bother you with it again and he said great I just want to concentrate on my football.’
“He’s not worried about contracts, he’s not concerned with money or future contracts despite all the speculation going on around him and we’re content with that.”
February 7th 2018 @ 8:40am
AGO74 said | February 7th 2018 @ 8:40am | ! Report
Could be a bucket-full of money from the GC…..or this comment on the $$$$ is just a deflection to take away focus from club only a few days after Cartwright has left for same club and only a few weeks after Moylan has also left the club.
I suspect the latter….
February 7th 2018 @ 9:06am
John Charles said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:06am | ! Report
Check headline – the correct spelling is Tyrone
February 7th 2018 @ 11:26am
Albo said | February 7th 2018 @ 11:26am | ! Report
Seems there is one very serious issue out at the Panthers, and that is Gus Gould, and his disastrous management of the players and roster. A supposed 5 year rebuild plan, now into year 7, that has produced absolutely nothing but a loss of quality players to other Clubs. With more apparently on the radar to go ? Maybe he has been planted in Penrith by the NRL to furnish the competition with a bunch of developed players ? How would the current Panthers squad for 2018 shape up against this team that Gus didn’t want or couldn’t keep, and who are now in NRL first grade squads elsewhere :
Coach : Ivan Cleary
Fullback : Lachlan Coote
Wingers : Michael Gordon & Peter Hiku
Centres : Michael Jennings & James Roberts
Five Eighth : Matt Moylan
Half : Te Mare Martin
Lock : Elijah Taylor
2nd Row : Wade Graham & Luke Lewis
Props : Lani Latu & Sui Matagi
Hooker : Apiu Koisau
Bench : Gavin Cooper, Bryce Cartwright, James Segyaro, Blake Austin, Jeremy Latimore, Chris Smith, Tim Grant, Will Smith, George & Robert Jennings, Tyrell Fuimaono, Mitch Rein, Brayden Burns, Brett Naden, Lewis Brown, Robert Simpkins, Joseph Paulo, Sam Scarlett , Darren Nicholls
Sure the salary cap restrictions won’t allow you to keep all the ones you might like to keep, but identifying, managing and retaining the right players you need to seriously challenge for & win a title must be the priority, and key to being tagged a “guru” of the NRL. I note that 8 of the players he has let go in his “rebuild plan” have since won premierships with other clubs, some have since represented at SOO & International levels, and I suspect a few more might be added in coming seasons.
February 7th 2018 @ 12:53pm
paul said | February 7th 2018 @ 12:53pm | ! Report
thanks for putting the Panthers issues into perspective, Albo. Gould certainly talks a good game, but when you look at the players who aren’t in the side now, you have to wonder about his involvement and their lack of success
February 7th 2018 @ 12:28pm
Manfred said | February 7th 2018 @ 12:28pm | ! Report
AS the Roosters go on a buying spree with increased salary cap, penrith is shedding players – is Cleary getting all the money and is there none for anyone else??
February 7th 2018 @ 1:14pm
Maestro said | February 7th 2018 @ 1:14pm | ! Report
Is the GC the retirement home for players who are dissatisfied or underperforming or both