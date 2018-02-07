Waratahs lose star playmaker for Brisbane Tens

Wallabies star Kurtley Beale has been ruled out of the Brisbane Tens a day after he was named to play.
The 29-year-old announced on Wednesday an elbow injury he suffered in training last week hadn’t responded to treatment as hoped.
“I’m absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to take the field,” the NSW Waratahs utility back said.
Organisers of the Brisbane tournament said Beale told them on Tuesday night he’d been ruled out on medical advice.
That was only hours after he was listed in the Waratahs line-up to begin what will be his third stint with the Sydney-based team.
Brisbane Tens organisers says Beale will still attend the tournament to fulfil his role as a tournament ambassador.
ThugbyFan said | February 7th 2018 @ 1:48pm | ! Report
Why would anyone spend hard-earned money to watch the Brisbane 10’s when the Aussie Super sides (and likely the Kiwi teams also) send “mickey mouse” teams to play in the tournament. Of NSW’s “galaxy of stars” only Kurtley Beale and Curtis Rona could be seen as Tah’s starters for a Super Rugby match. Now suddenly Beale goes down with an elbow injury. The NSW team is mostly reserves and development players. The Brisbane 10 should be advertised as one-up from trial matches and admission reduced to $5 per person. Anything more should be termed robbery!
Just another instance of the lack of clout and guts from the corporate clowns who have taken over the ARU/RA as their personal fiefdom, while everyone else just looks after No1 and damn Australian rugby and everyone else. A strong ARU/RA would have ordered teams to put up decent teams or bu99er off!
February 7th 2018 @ 1:55pm
Train Without A Station said | February 7th 2018 @ 1:55pm | ! Report
The 10s is not run by Rugby Australia…
February 7th 2018 @ 3:20pm
Hoy said | February 7th 2018 @ 3:20pm | ! Report
It’s a private tourney isn’t it?
February 7th 2018 @ 4:47pm
Handsintheruck_asia said | February 7th 2018 @ 4:47pm | ! Report
Couldn’t disagree more. Supporters whinge and moan about lack of development and opportunities for younger players, then when another opportunity is introduced, bag that as well.
The 10s is a great opportunity to see some of the up and comers in action, mixed with a few of the experienced outgoing wildcard stars. A lot of these guys wont see a lot of minutes in the season to come with the exception of injury, so why not let then have a run and experience a higher calibre of rugby.
Why would you risk injury to a full host of your starting players for a one weekend spectator tournament. And that is what it is, a spectator tournament to raise awareness and build some excitment (and no doubt revenues) before the start of the Super Rugby seasons. Showcase some young talent and farewell a few legends.
Great idea, great concept! It should be embraced not rubbished.
February 7th 2018 @ 3:06pm
Paul D said | February 7th 2018 @ 3:06pm | ! Report
A strong ARU/RA would have ordered teams to put up decent teams or bu99er off!
I guess NZRU is also a weak organisation then.
Mickey Mouse teams for a Mickey Mouse Event
February 7th 2018 @ 5:15pm
Malo said | February 7th 2018 @ 5:15pm | ! Report
Another aru pr disaster.
February 7th 2018 @ 5:37pm
Train Without A Station said | February 7th 2018 @ 5:37pm | ! Report
How is it an ARU PR disaster?
It’s not run by them. The only thing it has to do with the ARU is that it’s rugby and it’s in Australia.
It’s no more to do to them than the NZRU because it’s rugby and it involves NZ teams.
February 7th 2018 @ 9:24pm
Huw Tindall said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:24pm | ! Report
What’s with all the facts mate!? Ruining a good old fashioned comments section slag fest.