Waratahs lose star playmaker for Brisbane Tens

Wallabies star Kurtley Beale has been ruled out of the Brisbane Tens a day after he was named to play.

The 29-year-old announced on Wednesday an elbow injury he suffered in training last week hadn’t responded to treatment as hoped.

“I’m absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to take the field,” the NSW Waratahs utility back said.

Organisers of the Brisbane tournament said Beale told them on Tuesday night he’d been ruled out on medical advice.

That was only hours after he was listed in the Waratahs line-up to begin what will be his third stint with the Sydney-based team.

Brisbane Tens organisers says Beale will still attend the tournament to fulfil his role as a tournament ambassador.