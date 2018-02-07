Who finishes higher in 2018? Essendon, Bulldogs, Melbourne, St Kilda

We love to banter and argue in pre-season, but when all is said and done, the question of “who’s going to be better?” is at the heart of every debate.

This week, we’re dividing the AFL up into five groups of roughly equivalent teams and asking you that vital question for 2018 – who’s going to finish highest on the ladder of them?

Yesterday our voters tipped that Hawthorn would finish higher than West Coast, Collingwood and Fremantle, the Hawks winning 42.1 per cent of the vote.

Vote in our poll and let us know in the comments who of these four teams you think is going to finish higher on the ladder in 2018, and why.

Essendon Bombers

Johnathan Thompson

The Bombers hit the trade period hard, bringing in established players, Jake Stringer (Western Bulldogs), Devon Smith (GWS) and Adam Saad (Gold Coast), in an attempt to fast track their premiership push.

All three compliment an Essendon side coming off a first week finals exit last season. Stringer, especially, has made an immediate impact at his new club and looks set for increased midfield time this season.

Meanwhile, Joe Daniher had a breakthrough season in 2017 and looks set to continue that into this season. He booted a career- high 65 goals, to finish third in the Coleman medal race, while also averaging 15.3 disposals per game.

If Daniher can replicate or improve on this output, the Bombers will rise up the ladder.

Western Bulldogs

AdelaideDocker

Following on from their miracle premiership in 2016, the Bulldogs followed it up last year with… not making the finals.

While their 2017 wasn’t the best, it’s easy to hypothesize that with a rejigged team and lowered expectations, they Bulldogs should return to some of their better football.

They’ve lost Jake Stringer, but gained Josh Schache, Hayden Crozier and Jackson Trengrove, who should be solid inclusions.

With the rest of their ‘group’ including the Saints and Melbourne, and a formidable Essendon, it won’t be a surprise to see the Dogs bettering the maturing duo of former teams and they should be better than the Dons.

Melbourne Demons

Josh Elliott

I’ve been a big fan of what Melbourne are building for a while now and as 2018 dawns, all the pieces look to be in place for a quick rise up the ladder.

They’ve got one of the best ruckmen in the league in Max Gawn and surrounding him is a midfield with the guts to grind an opponent down into a fine past.

On top of that though they’ve got a nice layer of pace and class coming from players like Christian Petracca, Christian Salem and Jayden Hunt.

Up forward they’ve got one of the best young key forwards in the league and down back they’ve got the best key defender in the league. What more could they want for?

These players are all ready to come of age and it could take just two or three having real breakout seasons to drive them a top-four finish.

St Kilda Saints

Josh Barnstable

Many expected the Saints to take the next step into finals football in 2017, but that progress was delayed a further year after quite a middling season.

Despite the loss of club champions Nick Riewoldt and Leigh Montagna, St Kilda are well-placed to finally push up into the top eight this year.

They are well-coached by the wise Alan Richardson, who has an underrated midfield at his disposal, led by Seb Ross, Jack Steven, David Armitage and Jack Sinclair.

With Paddy McCartin ready to repay the faith and a backline stiffened by experienced duo Jack Carlisle and Nathan Brown, the Saints will be one of the teams to displace last year’s premiership contenders.