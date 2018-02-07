Who finishes higher in 2018? Essendon, Bulldogs, Melbourne, St Kilda

We love to banter and argue in pre-season, but when all is said and done, the question of “who’s going to be better?” is at the heart of every debate.
This week, we’re dividing the AFL up into five groups of roughly equivalent teams and asking you that vital question for 2018 – who’s going to finish highest on the ladder of them?
Yesterday our voters tipped that Hawthorn would finish higher than West Coast, Collingwood and Fremantle, the Hawks winning 42.1 per cent of the vote.
Essendon Bombers
The Bombers hit the trade period hard, bringing in established players, Jake Stringer (Western Bulldogs), Devon Smith (GWS) and Adam Saad (Gold Coast), in an attempt to fast track their premiership push.
All three compliment an Essendon side coming off a first week finals exit last season. Stringer, especially, has made an immediate impact at his new club and looks set for increased midfield time this season.
Meanwhile, Joe Daniher had a breakthrough season in 2017 and looks set to continue that into this season. He booted a career- high 65 goals, to finish third in the Coleman medal race, while also averaging 15.3 disposals per game.
If Daniher can replicate or improve on this output, the Bombers will rise up the ladder.
Western Bulldogs
Following on from their miracle premiership in 2016, the Bulldogs followed it up last year with… not making the finals.
While their 2017 wasn’t the best, it’s easy to hypothesize that with a rejigged team and lowered expectations, they Bulldogs should return to some of their better football.
They’ve lost Jake Stringer, but gained Josh Schache, Hayden Crozier and Jackson Trengrove, who should be solid inclusions.
With the rest of their ‘group’ including the Saints and Melbourne, and a formidable Essendon, it won’t be a surprise to see the Dogs bettering the maturing duo of former teams and they should be better than the Dons.
Melbourne Demons
I’ve been a big fan of what Melbourne are building for a while now and as 2018 dawns, all the pieces look to be in place for a quick rise up the ladder.
They’ve got one of the best ruckmen in the league in Max Gawn and surrounding him is a midfield with the guts to grind an opponent down into a fine past.
On top of that though they’ve got a nice layer of pace and class coming from players like Christian Petracca, Christian Salem and Jayden Hunt.
Up forward they’ve got one of the best young key forwards in the league and down back they’ve got the best key defender in the league. What more could they want for?
These players are all ready to come of age and it could take just two or three having real breakout seasons to drive them a top-four finish.
St Kilda Saints
Many expected the Saints to take the next step into finals football in 2017, but that progress was delayed a further year after quite a middling season.
Despite the loss of club champions Nick Riewoldt and Leigh Montagna, St Kilda are well-placed to finally push up into the top eight this year.
They are well-coached by the wise Alan Richardson, who has an underrated midfield at his disposal, led by Seb Ross, Jack Steven, David Armitage and Jack Sinclair.
With Paddy McCartin ready to repay the faith and a backline stiffened by experienced duo Jack Carlisle and Nathan Brown, the Saints will be one of the teams to displace last year’s premiership contenders.
TomC said | February 7th 2018 @ 11:00am | ! Report
This feels like a more exciting group than yesterday’s, but also perhaps harder to summarise in a paragraph. Josh has given himself a tough gig writing 100 positive words on Melbourne on the same day Ryan puts out 20 times that on the same subject.
Some of the gloss has gone off the Saints with a few young prospects perhaps not kicking on as you’d like, but I have a feeling the likes of Dunstan, Membrey and Acres still have a lot of improvement to come. I’m probably not as bullish on them as others but I wouldn’t write them off.
Essendon seem to have taken the shock of their drug suspensions in their stride, and they’ve added some real quality. The midfield still looks a little shallow to me but I’d expect them to hold their position this year, and possibly improve it next year.
I don’t feel quite as positive about the Dogs. There was this great narrative about Beveridge cobbling together a rag-tag bunch of misfits and taking them on this marvellous run to the 2016 premiership, but twelve months later what we’re left with is the rag-tag bunch of misfits. You can’t deny what they’ve achieved, and their 2017 performance was defensible for a number of reasons, but it takes imagination I don’t have to predict another premiership tilt in 2018.
Plenty of discussion about Melbourne on the other article.
Rob said | February 7th 2018 @ 11:03am | ! Report
St Kilda aside this ones hard – bombers recruited spectacularly well but the demons youngsters are about to come of age and we know what the dogs are capable of.
Im going Melbourne – 20% bias and 80% because they should be a top 4 side with the list they now have.
Id comfortably pick 3 of the 4 for top 8
Jermayn said | February 7th 2018 @ 12:25pm | ! Report
Agree Essendon picked up some good additions but they didn’t actually address their needs. This has me worried that we will again see a similar season as last with some exciting football but flopping come September when you have to win your own ball with the ‘big three’ all seagulls at best.
Melbourne should be the team that finishes higher but can they? They where top four for a few weeks last year and whether they got drunk on their own ‘success’ or are still suffering some mental demons only time will tell. Im still tipping Melbourne to finish higher but very cautious about them.
One thing is for sure, having the best team on paper means squat. Just look at Richmond, Bulldogs and Sydney for example.
mattyb said | February 7th 2018 @ 11:18am | ! Report
Another good grouping here.
It’s highly probable that one of these clubs will play finals this year while the possibility of two is also high.
St.Kilda…I doubt it’s them. St.kilda aren’t the worst side in the the league but much of the youth they had hope in are turning out to be ok players but nothing special.
There list now seems very plain,with not much star talent at all. Billings could still become a star but he’s got an awfully long way to go.
Footscray… The dogs have a very strong defence,a very strong midfield but not much of a forward line at all.
The dogs have been renowned for their extremely strong depth but with the rules regarding delisting the depth has now been filtered back quite a lot. This does mean though that they now have a few players we don’t know much about,but I highly doubt any of these players will have much impact in 2018.
Essendon…The bombers rise back up the ladder last year was one of the great stories of 2017. A strong defence,super forward line and some super top end talent in the midfield. If they do have a weakness it would be midfield depth. Essendon should be again right in finals contention this year.
Melbourne should play finals this year but you don’t make finals because you should.
A very balanced list,with many players offering strength as well as points of difference on every line.
I thought Melbourne had some really good set ups last year and the coaches showed some real innovation.
Melbourne’s not really missing anything at all,I suspect how they go will have more to do with the above the shoulders stuff than anything else. They certainly need to not let the young players get ahead of themselves, not playing finals this year would be very disappointing.
Jermayn said | February 7th 2018 @ 12:28pm | ! Report
The one weakness I see with Melbourne is their depth in key stocks up forward. Hogan is/ will be a star but apart from that with Watts gone and McDonald playing better back who?
Think they need more goal kickers
TomC said | February 7th 2018 @ 12:37pm | ! Report
Do you think McDonald is better back? I think he should play as a permanent forward, and I think that’s what the Demons intend to do with Lever coming into the side.
I’d prefer McDonald to play a bit further up the ground though and leave Hogan close to goal.
Jermayn said | February 7th 2018 @ 12:41pm | ! Report
Think he is a more natural back but agree he will play forward with Lever coming into the side out of necessity with Watts leaving in the off season.
Harsh Truth Harry said | February 7th 2018 @ 12:06pm | ! Report
The Bombers shouldn’t be grouped with these clown clubs! (Except the Doggies, they go ok) Bombers to win the whole thing in 2018 beating Port in the GF!
DH said | February 7th 2018 @ 1:36pm | ! Report
It’s out of Melbourne and Essendon for me.
Melbourne had key injuries hamper the last season and a bit.
Essendon seem to be on the right trajectory, but have a few weaknesses still to address.
I think Melbourne would be the safer bet of these 4, but I’m tipping the Bombers.