Who’s got a point to prove this NRL season (Part 1)

On the eve of a new NRL season, who has got the most to prove at each club?
Broncos
Wayne Bennett has made significant changes to his squad – the forward pack has had a revamp and has lost a bit of depth, Andrew McCullough and Darius Boyd are coming back from injuries, while Jack Bird is now a million-dollar man.
Overall however, Brisbane’s halves have a point to prove. Kodi Kikorima is a talented young player and we all know how good Anthony Milford is, but how will they go as a long-term combination?
On paper, you look for halves with contrasting playing styles, a ball-runner and an organiser is ideal. Since Ben Hunt signed with the Dragons his ball-playing and organising credentials have been over stated – his strength was his running game. So the transition to a Milf-Nikorima combo may not be as unsettling as it looks.
It will be fascinating to see who takes on what role though, in terms of the organising and kicking. Expect the Broncos to play an up-tempo game and really put teams under pressure with the two halves and Bird running at the line.
Bulldogs
Dean Pay is a rookie coach, Moses Mbye is hoping the move to fullback will be the defibrillator-shock required to kickstart his stalled career, and Michael Lichaa was axed and then re-signed at the end of 2017.
But here, it’s Kieran Foran.
The first five or six years of Foran’s career seemed charmed. Two grand final appearances, a premiership, Four Nations success – it’s strange to recall now, but he was also one of the most respected young players in the game.
How quickly it all unravelled.
The start of his Parramatta career in 2016 looked like it was going to be more of the same. He struck up a great halves combination with Corey Norman, the Eels won six of their first nine, and Foran played his 150th first grade game. Then Parra were done for salary cap rorting, Foran was rushed to hospital following a prescription medication issue, he went through a messy split with his partner, had a dispute about a third-party deal from his Manly days, and myriad other issues that played out in the front half of the paper.
Last season with the Warriors was a fizzer and as a result, Foran’s halcyon days seem a long time ago.
With an untested fullback, an inconsistent nine and a rookie halves partner, the Bulldogs need Foran back to his best as soon as possible.
Does he still have it in him?
Cowboys
It seems odd to suggest that a premiership-winning captain, with 233 first grade games, 22 games for Australia, and 22 for Queensland would have anything to prove, but I’m tagging Matt Scott.
Scott turns 33 this year and is coming off a season-ending ACL injury. Big men are notoriously slow to get back to their best and most mobile following these types of injury. So are older players. Scott is both.
On top of that, North Queensland coped pretty well without him last season, and have recruited Jordan McLean in the engine room.
2018 could mean reduced minutes and reduced impact for Scott. Will he play a supporting role or prove he’s still the top dog?
Dragons
Ben Hunt hasn’t looked a happy footballer since the 2015 grand final and has struggled to achieve the same consistency he had prior.
It’s great to get away from Brisbane to freshen up mentally and emotionally, but moving to the Dragons could be out of the frying pan and into the fire.
The club’s new million-dollar man is being pegged as their saviour at a joint that’s been one half short for a few seasons. What’s more, Gareth Widdop is a rocks-or-diamonds footballer, who doesn’t always make life easy for his partner.
The Red V made the semis in 2015, were dire in attack in 2016, and self-destructed in 2017 after looking world beaters in the early part of the season. There are question marks over Paul McGregor’s future and a poor start could see him back on the jet ski down to Wollongong.
It will be fascinating to see how Hunt goes in this environment.
Adam said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:23am | ! Report
Widdop was good enough for five eighth of the year, so I guess he was more diamonds than rocks, also starred for England at the WC. Also Hunt played for Australia last year. Not bad for someone struggling for consistency. I’m guessing you don’t like the Dragons with such weak arguments.
February 7th 2018 @ 9:28am
Paul said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:28am | ! Report
I’m a Dragon supporter Adam and I think The Barry has summed up Whiddop to a tee. I’m not for a second suggesting he was the cause for the Dragons demise last year, but he played some ordinary football down the stretch when his side needed him to really stand up. He and Hunt have a chance to really ignite this side and I reckon they’ve got to be looking at a top 4 spot.
February 7th 2018 @ 9:32am
The Barry said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:32am | ! Report
Yeah, that’s where I was coming from.
You also look at his 2017 five eighth of the year form and compare that to his 2016 form where he became a bit of laughing stock, the Dragons struggled in attack and on an output / dollars basis he was one of the worst players in the comp.
February 7th 2018 @ 9:51am
The Barry said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:51am | ! Report
I don’t care either way about the Dragons.
If you think Hunt has played as consistently well after the 2015 grand final as he did before…good luck to you but you’d be well and truly in the minority.
You’re 100% right, Hunt did play for Australia…off the bench in Australia’s least threatening pool match when JT was injured, Morgan rested and behind Maloney and Munster.
Don’t get me wrong that’s still a major achievement, but just writing “Hunt played for Australia last year” doesn’t really paint the full picture.
Widdop was great overall in 2017, but he went missing a bit when the Dragons season was on the line. He was also absolutely dire in 2016…I’d call that rocks and diamonds. He’s also struggled to strike up a consistently effective halves partnership.
February 7th 2018 @ 9:23am
Scott Pryde said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:23am | ! Report
For mine it’s Bird at the Broncos. He has so much potential, but there are so many questions – not least which position should he play? I don’t like the idea of him playing in the Wayne Bennett structure, but then, I think he needed a change away from the Shire. Going to be an interesting season. As you say though, Nikorima has plenty of pressure on him.
Foran is a no-brainer at Canterbury. He needs a big season, although, I’m really interested to see what Michael Lichaa throws up this season without the Des Hasler reigns on him.
Could have plenty from the Cowboys. Scott is an interesting situation… But I think he will come back from injury strongly. You know, I want to throw Coen Hess in here. Not that I think he has got a stack to prove, but this is the year where he takes his game to the next level. He somehow needs to lock down a starting spot – not easy with Lowe and Cooper in front of him, but he needs to make that transition for mine.
And yep, Ben Hunt. I was impressed with what he showed in his running game at the back end of last year, but can he settle into the organisational role? The way he and Widdop gel will be intriguing.
I’d mention Matt Dufty as well. He is freakishly talented and has a chance to lock down the Dragons fullback role this year… He could add plenty to our attack, keeping in mind we haven’t had a ball-playing fullback since before Dugan. The other one is Kurt Mann… Mainly because I can’t figure out what role he is going to play this season.
February 7th 2018 @ 9:37am
The Barry said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:37am | ! Report
Agree about Lichaa…I had wraps on him early but like most Dogs fans had given up on him. But those three games last year have really shaken things up…hopefully it’s not a false dawn.
I thought about Morgan and JT for the Cowboys. Morgan excelled last year running the side when JT was out injured. What does their combination look like in 2018. Is it back to JTs team with support from Morgan? Is is a more even split with an eye to the future?
In the end I don’t think it will be too much of a drama…but the dynamic has definitely shifted a little.
February 7th 2018 @ 11:14am
Scott Pryde said | February 7th 2018 @ 11:14am | ! Report
Yeah, I loved what I saw from Lichaa early and those last three games indicate he hasn’t lost the talent. Has the potential to be hooker of the year… Could be the X-Factor for the Dogs.
You’re right – the Morgan/JT dynamic is an interesting one, but I reckon they will get it right. Cowboys are my tip for the premiership.
February 7th 2018 @ 12:08pm
Albo said | February 7th 2018 @ 12:08pm | ! Report
I tend to agree with most of your points Scott !
I still think Jack Bird would be best served for all concerned as an 80 minute backrower, and maybe Bennett is the one to tell him he is not ever going to be a Broncos half back, despite his desire to be one !
At the Dogs, Foran must reclaim his past Manly form for the Dogs to be any chance of improving in my opinion. I too am a Lichaa fan ( I tipped him as the next Cam Smith when he started out at Cronulla !!) . Just don’t know what had gone wrong with his style of play in recent years, apart from working under Des’ instructions ?
At the Cowboys, I suspect Scott will be managed well in his comeback with McLean & Boulton and others being more involved in the heavy stuff. Hess is an interesting one, as I believe he lost a lot of form ( maybe injured ? ) in the back half of last year. Maybe struggling with knowing his specific role in & around others like JT13, Cooper & Lowe ?
A lot of hopes on Ben Hunt to turn around the Dragons fortunes. I have my doubts about his organisational skills and it will be interesting how he & Widdop assume their roles. Dufty is a very dangerous proposition in attack but I think he will struggle under the high ball & defensively , and Kurt Mann’s role is likely to be in NSW Cup unless backline injuries prevail in the top grade.
I’m tipping the Storm to go back to back !
February 7th 2018 @ 1:01pm
Scott Pryde said | February 7th 2018 @ 1:01pm | ! Report
The Cowboys front row is an interesting one. Can’t see Bolton doing much more than Scott early as he comes back from that horrific injury he picked up in the GF. Could be right about Hess as well – hence me saying he has a lot to prove this year.
Kurt Mann seems too talented to be in NSW Cup Albo, but then, he might be a victim of his own talents – he just has too many positions making it unclear what his role should be.
February 7th 2018 @ 9:26am
Duncan Smith said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:26am | ! Report
Broncos – no title since 2006, longest drought in their history. And I’d be very surprised if that changed in 2018.
Bulldogs – the entire spine (Mbye, Foran, Frawley, Lichaa) plus a rookie coach (Pay) all have big questions marks on them. With all those key areas in doubt, how they’ll go this year is anyone’s guess.
February 7th 2018 @ 9:27am
Fred said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:27am | ! Report
The Tigers will prove they are the greatest footy team on earth
February 7th 2018 @ 9:30am
Paul said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:30am | ! Report
real good article The Barry and hard to argue with any of the points you’ve made. Am looking forward to your thoughts about a few other sides.
February 7th 2018 @ 9:39am
Peter Phelps said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:39am | ! Report
STORM
They have a point to prove as well. They will be out to prove that the back to back hoodoo is a myth by taking out this year’s premiership. I think we are seeing the beginnings (2 years old now) of a decade of dominance from the men in Purple. Bellamy seems to have got his mojo back and I expect him to sign another contract with Melbourne to oversee the transition and add more silverware to the cabinet.
February 7th 2018 @ 9:44am
Geoff from Bruce Stadium said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:44am | ! Report
I don’t think Baz has got there yet Peter – hold your fire.
February 7th 2018 @ 9:53am
The Barry said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:53am | ! Report
I really respect Pete’s knowledge of and passion for the Storm, but I think he’s incapable of making comments about any other team or player…unless they’re ex-Storm players !
February 7th 2018 @ 12:06pm
Peter Phelps said | February 7th 2018 @ 12:06pm | ! Report
I admit I am a little passionate about my team and I am a bit one eyed also however to say I never comment about anyone else is stretching it a little.