Australia’s T-20 squad remains unsettled

Australia won the second T-20 against England thanks to an exhilarating chase by Glenn Maxwell who got to his second T-20 hundred in international cricket.

By doing so, Maxwell became the only Australian to score two T-20 hundreds.

With the ball, Maxwell got the breakthrough when England were 94-2 after 9.4 overs. He dismissed Eoin Morgan and immediately got Dawid Malan and David Wiley in consecutive deliveries. His final figures were 10-3.

In chasing down the total comfortably, it wasn’t an easy ride. David Warner perished the second ball after hitting the boundary off Wiley and Chris Lynn was back in shed soon after without bothering the scoreboard.

D’Arcy Short and Maxwell had a partnership which kept the scoreboard ticking. If not for the controversial catch of Maxwell being turned down, the match could have got a lot closer.

Warner despite his struggles with the bat has proved to be an effective leader, but the middle order still presents a lot of challenges for Australia.

Is Australia looking for a separate team for ODI, Test and T-20? Secondly, Why have left-handed D’Arcy at the top when having a right-handed player like Aaron Finch could give them the edge. For that matter, why not include Chris Lynn at top of the order and give him the license to go crazy?

How long will Steven Smith continue to stay away from T-20 internationals and is he even an automatic selection?

These are the questions Australia need to address. Since the inaugural T-20 World Cup back in 2007, Australia are yet to get their hands on the trophy.

A lot of it has to do with the unsettled team, wrong combinations and changing captain in shortest format every year.

One of the ingredients of a successful team is consistent performance over a period of time. Cricket Australia has to make a decision to back a pool of players from here on until the 2020 World Cup.

One key to that is to have a captain who knows the lads in the team thoroughly and can get the best out of everyone.

If that means having a captain who only plays T-20 then so be it.

Hopefully Australia sort out their short format issues sooner than later.