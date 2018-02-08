Your club’s best AFLX: Part 1

AFLX is the new and exciting concept created by the AFL that showcases some of the most thrilling parts of the game.
With many familiar aspects still in play there have also been many changes. For example AFLX is played on a rectangular field, has a last touch out of bounds rule and ten point super goals.
It’s designed to be a quicker more explosive game which is non-stop for 2×10 minute halves.
Each team has ten players, seven on the field and three on the bench with unlimited rotations.
The inaugural 2018 AFLX tournament will see games played across three days in three different states. The first games will be at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide on February 15.
The next games will be on February 16 at Eithad Stadium in Melbourne, before finishing at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on February 17.
Over three parts I will go through each club and name what I believe is their best AFLX line-up. It is a very fast paced game so speed and skill is a major aspect for me. Some clubs I’ve gone without a recognised ruckman due to clubs maybe having more agile players who could fill the role and push forward.
Another important factor is that players can play more than one role for example midfielders who can push forward and kick goals, or maybe small defenders that can push up onto the wing.
In this first part I will be going through the AFLX line-ups from the clubs playing on the first night of games at Hindmarsh Stadium on February 15. These clubs are Port Adelaide, Adelaide, West Coast, Fremantle, Collingwood and Geelong.
Port Adelaide
Paddy Ryder Justin Westoff
Travis Boak Robbie Gray
Chad Wingard Ollie Wines
Tom Rockliff Jared Polec
Steven Motlop Jasper Pittard
Emergencies: Brett Ebert and Sam Powell-Pepper.
A very strong midfield based line-up from Port, with the likes of Gray, Boak, Motlop, Rockliff and Wingard also able to go forward and hit the scoreboard. Ryder about to play in the ruck and as a tall forward wherever needed and Justin Westoff a floating tall that can go forward, back and run through the middle.
Pittard and Polec both fast with great skills will run from the backline pushing the ball up the ground. A very strong and well-rounded squad from Port Adelaide.
Adelaide
Bryce Gibbs Rory Sloane
Matt Crouch Taylor Walker
Eddie Betts Mitch McGovern
Hugh Greenwood Rory Laird
Rory Atkins Paul Seedsman
Emergencies: Brad Crouch and Richard Douglas.
Adelaide also with a very strong midfield with some of the best in the game with Gibbs, Sloane and Matt Crouch.
Walker will play as the only tall in the ruck and will go forward. Exciting small forward Betts and high flying McGovern will be great forward targets.
Speed and skill will come from defence from the likes of Atkins, Laird and Seedsman who can all also push into the midfield if needed.
Greenwood will be a utility can go wherever needed and will compete fiercely for the ball. The Crows have covered all bases and will be difficult opponents.
West Coast
Nic Naitanui Andrew Gaff
Elliot Yeo Jeremy McGovern
Mark LeCras Luke Shuey
Brad Sheppard Dom Sheed
Josh Kennedy Lewis Jetta
Emergencies: Shannon Hurn and Jack Redden.
The Eagles probably have the tallest AFLX line-up with three legitimate talls starting with Naitanui in the ruck, Kennedy as a tall forward and McGovern as an intercepting defender. The Eagles have Sheppard and Yeo who play mostly in defence but can push into the midfield.
The rest of the line-up are strong and skilled midfielders who are all capable of going forward and kicking goals if needed. Will be interesting how the Eagles go with such a tall line-up.
Fremantle
Nat Fyfe Stephen Hill
Brad Hill Michael Walters
Cam McCarthy Luke Ryan
Nathan Wilson Lachie Neale
Harley Bennell Tommy Sheridan
Emergencies: Michael Johnson and Connor Blakely.
Another strong line-up superstar Nat Fyfe playing in the midfield and will ruck for the Dockers. The Hill brothers, Walters, Neale all playing through the middle of the ground with maybe even Walters sneaking up forward as well.
Cam McCarthy playing as a key tall in the forward line. The backline of Ryan playing as the intercepting defender, with Wilson and Sheridan using their speed and skill running off the half back creating attacking opportunities.
Harley Bennell the skilful X factor could add so much to the team no matter what position he plays. I very skilful and quick line-up on the counter-attack the Dockers could be damaging.
Collingwood
Scott Pendlebury Adam Treloar
Jamie Elliot Taylor Adams
Jeremy Howe Steele Sidebottom
Brayden Maynard Will Hoskin-Elliot
Mason Cox Jordan De Goey
Emergencies: Daniel Wells and Brodie Grundy.
Strong midfielders in Pendlebury, Treloar, Sidebottom and Adams headline the Collingwood line-up. Hoskin-Elliot, De Goey and Elliot both highflying forwards can also push into the middle to using their speed.
Highflying running defenders Howe and Maynard will keep oppositions at bay and push the ball up the ground. The major point of this line-up which might create a few discussions is Mason Cox over Grundy being included.
The reason for this is to use him only in the forward line, with most of the clubs playing very small in defence and going with little to no talls, a 211cm forward is a prospect most clubs will struggle to cover. I believe Collingwood can be dangerous with this line-up.
Geelong
Patrick Dangerfield Joel Selwood
Mitch Duncan Zach Tuohy
Mark Blicavs Cameron Guthrie
Gary Ablett Daniel Menzel
Sam Menegola Jordan Murdoch
Emergencies: James Parsons and Brendan Parfitt.
The Cats have a team where everyone has the ability to run through the midfield at some point if needed. The line-up has a great mix of speed and skill and most of the players can play multiple roles.
Blicavs to play as a midfielding ruckman then Menzel, Murdoch, Menegola, Ablett and Dangerfiled are all capable of going forward and kicking goals. Tuohy and Guthrie will mostly play in defence running off the halfback line. Geelong should be a force to be reckoned with any line-up with two Brownlow medalists will be dangerous.
February 8th 2018 @ 8:21am
AdelaideDocker said | February 8th 2018 @ 8:21am | ! Report
I just wonder how many ‘superstars’ will be playing. It would be a fantastic coup for AFLX is the likes of Fyfe, Sloane, Ablett etc. do actually take to the field. But, are teams going to provide the goods?
February 8th 2018 @ 8:42am
mattyb said | February 8th 2018 @ 8:42am | ! Report
That’s the question I’d have AD and I’d suspect most of the clubs won’t play their leading players. I did read somewhere that Geelong won’t be playing their stars but Fyfe has indicated he has a very strong interest in playing for Fremantle.
I’m looking forward to seeing how this goes. Less congestion and more one on one contests is certainly something missing from the modern game so hopefully AFLX can provide a bit more of this aspect of the game that’s sorely missed. I think it will be an extremely fast paced game.
Might also give us all nice memories of how we all used to play in the park as kids with neighbours etc,where 3 on 3 or 5 on 5 matches were a common after school activity. Fun times indeed.
February 8th 2018 @ 8:55am
Ryan Geer said | February 8th 2018 @ 8:55am | ! Report
Well the squads will be 14 players for clubs who don’t think would name more than 3-4 big names. Most of the players will youngsters and developing players looking to make their mark. But yes it would be fantastic to see the clubs play a lot of big name players.
February 8th 2018 @ 9:27am
spruce moose said | February 8th 2018 @ 9:27am | ! Report
1. Gary Ablett better not play. I’ll be mighty angry if he gets injured.
2. Anyone noting the irony of AFL X being played at Etihad stadium in Melbourne? Should it not be played at AAMI park instead?
February 8th 2018 @ 9:31am
AdelaideDocker said | February 8th 2018 @ 9:31am | ! Report
I’m not following you on point two, nah.
February 8th 2018 @ 10:39am
spruce moose said | February 8th 2018 @ 10:39am | ! Report
?
February 8th 2018 @ 11:27am
Cat said | February 8th 2018 @ 11:27am | ! Report
So the AFL should pay to rent AAMI park and leave the ground they completely own empty? Makes sense /sarcasm.
February 8th 2018 @ 1:39pm
spruce moose said | February 8th 2018 @ 1:39pm | ! Report
Cat,
Yes, it does make sense to do it. It makes perfect sense to do it actually. The point of this game is to demonstrate it can be played on a rectangle field and rectangle stadia.
AAMI stadium is a premier venue for rectangle sports in the country. Superb sightlines, intimate size and fantastic atmosphere even when half full.
Etihad on the other hand is, like any oval stadium, utterly terrible to watch rectangle sports.
If the AFL are trying to flog this product overseas, then they do themselves a disservice by not promoting it with the best resources available. The visuals on TV would look wildly better at AAMI than at Etihad.
February 8th 2018 @ 2:07pm
Cat said | February 8th 2018 @ 2:07pm | ! Report
Site lines don’t matter. This is a test case. Don’t need the premier venue to test a concept out. Not like these are real games anyway.
February 8th 2018 @ 1:47pm
AdelaideDocker said | February 8th 2018 @ 1:47pm | ! Report
I’m saying I don’t understand why you think it’s ironic.
Edit: nevermind, I just saw your comment to Cat. I understand now.
February 8th 2018 @ 11:18am
Timewaster said | February 8th 2018 @ 11:18am | ! Report
They’re not playing on a rectangualr field (or modifying Etihad)???
What’s the bloody point of that?
February 8th 2018 @ 11:26am
Cat said | February 8th 2018 @ 11:26am | ! Report
It will be played on a rectangular configuration.
February 8th 2018 @ 10:08am
Aligee said | February 8th 2018 @ 10:08am | ! Report
It is possible that a fantastic AFLX player will be a middle of the road AFL 18 a side player or even fringe.
Until we see the game and follow its evolution then it will be hard to pinpoint exactly what sort of player will excel.
I have got a feeling the power forward will be a bit redundant as well as ruckman, probably players with stanima like 400/800 metre runners will be the go.
February 8th 2018 @ 10:24am
mattyb said | February 8th 2018 @ 10:24am | ! Report
That’s actually something I’ve considered Aligee.
I can see people getting excited with how a certain player might perform at AFLX when it is going to be a completely different game and performances might not necessarily cross over.
February 8th 2018 @ 12:05pm
Cat said | February 8th 2018 @ 12:05pm | ! Report
Every chance some teams will go in with totally different tactics. We may see some completely different styles within each tournament or even on different days. I suspect the teams that play in the final round robin will have watched and learned what worked and didn’t work in the first two tournaments.
February 8th 2018 @ 12:37pm
Aligee said | February 8th 2018 @ 12:37pm | ! Report
I am actually looking forward to it, i have been advocating a reduced numbers per side game for 10 or so years.
On another site i advocated a tournament in Hong Kong similar to the rugby 7’s probably about 5 years ago.
https://wwos.nine.com.au/2018/02/06/12/04/we-could-play-aflx-in-hong-kong-mclachlan
With reduced numbers their is no reason why Ireland couldn’t put up a very competitive team, they seem to have a fantastic collection of runners who can play.
Make no mistake part of the long term plan ATM is to take this game international.
IMO AFLX will also go some way if it catches on, to solving grass roots problems around team numbers, FME at community level football sometimes you get more than enough players for one team and not quite enough to stretch to 2, for EX at year 10 level you need 25/30 players to put one team on the paddock, 2 years ago we got 40 players sign on, way more than one team.
If you are cut as some players were or directed to another club you can guarantee you wont see those kids again, if clubs and leagues play their cards right they can start up a AFLX comp on friday night or another time for excess players or players who might work, study etc during other times.
February 8th 2018 @ 12:38pm
mattyb said | February 8th 2018 @ 12:38pm | ! Report
Yes,I can agree with that Gene.
I certainly think styles will evolve throughout the tournament,I find that exciting. Should be a fascinating comp and let’s hope it goes well.
What’s your thoughts on the author’s selected Geelong side? My initial reaction is not even close. Can’t imagine half those players being risked.
Kelly wasn’t included,even amongst the emergencies but I think we’ll get a look at him,should be well suited to the game also from what I’ve seen of him. Great draft selection in my book.
February 8th 2018 @ 2:15pm
Cat said | February 8th 2018 @ 2:15pm | ! Report
Hard to say who will play. Of Geelongs big name I suspect Danger will play. He likes to play as much preseason as possible. Played all 3 JLT games last year when most of the big names only played 1. Doubt anyone on modified programs coming off injury will play. So no Ablett, Selwood or Blicavs. Probably no Gregson, McCarthy, Cockatoo for the same reasons. I’d love to see the new draftees out playing, but will probably depend on how quick they’ve adjusted to AFL level training. Kelly has missed some time with the birth of his twins and moving to Victoria so may not be risked.
I suspect if JLT was first up and AFLX came after we’d see more big names play but its still pretty early in the preseason for any risks to be taken.
February 8th 2018 @ 12:59pm
themadchatter said | February 8th 2018 @ 12:59pm | ! Report
If you wish to be taken seriously as a sports journalist, fact checking is vital, for instance you’d know if some research was done that Brett Ebert no longer plays for Port Adelaide, his cousin Brad Ebert however does, and also it’s Westhoff not Westoff.
February 8th 2018 @ 1:06pm
Aligee said | February 8th 2018 @ 1:06pm | ! Report
Itis possible that spelling has been changed by the editors, i have submitted a few articles and it has happened.
Bit rough really mate.
February 8th 2018 @ 1:54pm
TomC said | February 8th 2018 @ 1:54pm | ! Report
Particularly if the writer had simply said ‘Ebert and Powell-Pepper’, it’s likely an editor would have added those first names.