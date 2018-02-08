How Boogaard and Topor-Stanley have developed one of the A-League’s best partnerships

Assessing defenders is a difficult task in football.
Traditional statistics record tangible events such as tackles, interceptions and clearances, but the role has a deeper definition – and, after all, a desperate, glorious last-ditch tackle is not necessarily the indication of a defender’s qualities if the attack could have been stopped by better positioning without the ball or by communicating with fellow teammates.
Positioning and communication cannot be quantified but can still be appreciated. They are two qualities that are the hallmarks of one of this season’s best partnerships, Nigel Boogaard and Nikolai Topor-Stanley for Newcastle Jets.
The veteran centre-backs have started 18 of 19 games together this season. Centre-backs often rely upon a great partnership, as the position demands constant communication to be aware of a variety of attacking threats.
Communication includes those moments of non-verbal understandings – such as a look between two to acknowledge a change in marking responsibilities or a quick point to indicate the position of an unseen threat – that can only develop from time spent playing together.
As a key part of the competition’s second tightest defence, Boogaard and Topor-Stanley (BooStanley? Toporgaard?) continue a fine A-League tradition. Many previously successful teams have contained a formidable centre-back pairing.
Sydney FC currently has Alex Wilkinson and Jordy Buijs, while Graham Arnold won a championship with the Central Coast Mariners’ combination of Patrick Zwaanswijk and Trent Sainsbury.
Ange Postecoglou’s all-conquering Brisbane originally had a supreme pairing of Milan Susak and Matt Smith in that record-breaking season, while going all the way back to the inaugural double winners, Melbourne Victory in 2006-07, reveals ever-presents in Adrian Leijer and Rodrigo Vargas – and also Kevin Muscat, albeit as part of a back three or at right-back.
Great centre-back partnerships often emerge from great teams because they are well protected by a strong defensive organisation. In Sydney FC’s current set-up – a very similar system to what Arnold used at the Mariners – the two central midfielders constantly occupy the space in front of the back four, preventing the opposition from getting players on the ball in dangerous playmaking positions between the lines.
This is also crucial when attacking high up the pitch, because the protection from the defensive midfielders means Sydney are rarely overloaded against counterattacks if they turn the ball over and therefore the centre-backs are not exposed to one vs one situations.
Brisbane’s style of play focused on aggressive pressing high up the pitch. Although the dynamic of the team was different, the protection for the centre-backs was similar. The front three and midfield pressed collectively to restrict gaps for opponents to play through, with Erik Paartalu as defensive midfielder screening and covering in front of the back four.
The key in both teams was the compactness from back to front. There were never large gaps in front of the back four. Ultimately a defender’s job becomes more difficult the greater space and time opponents have to attack, so great defensive teams minimise that risk for their defenders.
In this regard, Boogaard and Topor-Stanley have benefitted from Ernie Merrick’s use of a 4-2-3-1 and preference for physical, mobile players such as Ben Kantarovski and Stefan Ugarkovic in central midfield. Kantarovski and Ugarkovic cover a lot of ground, screening playmakers behind them while also stepping forward to press their direct opponents in midfield.
If the midfield protects this zone, it means the central defenders don’t have to step forward out of the last line, which can create gaps in the back four exploited by forward runs.
An interesting quirk of Boogaard and Topor-Stanley is their preference for holding a high line. In the weekend’s match against Melbourne Victory, they were happy to leave striker Besart Berisha five metres behind them in an offside position – something the Albanian often does to lure the back four into a false sense of security before darting back onside to then get in behind again.
Both Boogaard and Topor-Stanley were aware of this, however, and actually tried to step forward as a unit to make it difficult for Berisha to return to an onside position. This ties back to the aforementioned qualities of positioning and communication, and emphasises why familiarity is important.
Ultimately there is no magical formula to the success of Boogaard and Topor-Stanley or of Newcastle Jets as a whole this season. It is a combination of good recruitment, a simple yet effective style of play, and the development of familiar partnerships.
February 8th 2018 @ 7:55am
Grobbelaar said | February 8th 2018 @ 7:55am | ! Report
NTS was much maligned in the early years of the A-League, but it shows what can be achieved with a bit of determination and willingness to stick to the task.
February 8th 2018 @ 8:26am
Kangajets said | February 8th 2018 @ 8:26am | ! Report
Topper Stanley first spell at the Jets was good
Where did he play before Newcastle?? Glory ?
February 8th 2018 @ 10:35am
Grobbelaar said | February 8th 2018 @ 10:35am | ! Report
He had a season at SFC under Butcher
February 8th 2018 @ 10:51am
Josh said | February 8th 2018 @ 10:51am | ! Report
He was terrible towards the end for WSW, I was so glad we got rid of him.
February 8th 2018 @ 8:17am
j,binnie said | February 8th 2018 @ 8:17am | ! Report
Tim – An excellent “run down” on centre-back partnerships that have been successful in our comparatively short lived HAL.
It is not really surprising that this is true for in coaching circles it has long been recognised that most successful teams are built around a very strong, talented, “spine”.a line that stretches from the goalkeeper right down the middle of the team to the centre-backs,the playmaker and the successful striker up front.
With these positions filled to his liking the “building” of a successful team becomes so much easier even for the most inexperienced of coaches.
This simple statement is backed up by the many examples you have cited from over the HAL years, and even further back for there were many successful placements in those positions in the now defunct NSL,
The only “problem” we have in today’s top league is that many of these key positions are still being filled by “imported” players. This is where we have to improve our localised education programme. Cheers jb..
February 8th 2018 @ 8:32am
Kangajets said | February 8th 2018 @ 8:32am | ! Report
J b
Why do the English call the centre backs ,
“centre halves”??
Or am I confusing the positions ?
February 8th 2018 @ 10:29am
Michael Mills said | February 8th 2018 @ 10:29am | ! Report
It’s a historic thing from when they used to have the 2-3-5 formation. Two fullbacks, a right, left and centre half, and five forwards.
As tactics evolved, the fullbacks went wider and the centre half dropped back into the role we know today.
They often still call left and right midfielders ‘left half’ and ‘right half’, even though they no longer play next to the centre half.
Centre forward wearing the nine jersey also comes from this same formation.
February 8th 2018 @ 11:41am
Square Nostrils said | February 8th 2018 @ 11:41am | ! Report
Michael Mills
As a former centre half in the days of 2-3-5 you are correct, still find it hard to let go of that term.
Much simpler in those days to know your job, as a Centre half stop the Big Btrd Centre forward charging towards you.
Playing out from the back , more like putting a player on his back.
February 8th 2018 @ 12:49pm
j,binnie said | February 8th 2018 @ 12:49pm | ! Report
Kanga – It is thought that the term would have had it’s origins when,as spelled out my MM below, the Arsenal manager, Chapman gained much publicity when he decided to move his centre-half back between his 2 fullbacks.
He, Chapman ,had actually pioneered the move much earlier at Huddersfield but due to that team’s standing in the scheme of things it was not until the team won 3 championships in a row 23/24,24/25,25/26 that
people began to sit up and take note and ,when Chapman moved to Arsenal and did the same thing the move was “christened ” as ‘the “third back” and I suppose since then it has simply ingrained itself into becoming “centre -back” Cheers .jb.
February 8th 2018 @ 8:29am
Kangajets said | February 8th 2018 @ 8:29am | ! Report
Tim
A really good article.
The top 2 teams Sydney and Newcastle have very strong settled centre backs pairings .
Protected by 2 defensively strong midfielders.
That’s a good foundation for success .
February 8th 2018 @ 11:52am
richv said | February 8th 2018 @ 11:52am | ! Report
Yes and to further highlight this point the current bottom standing teams have struggled fielding consistent centre back pairings.
February 8th 2018 @ 12:30pm
Cousin Claudio said | February 8th 2018 @ 12:30pm | ! Report
A Canberra boy with a big heart, I’ve always rated Topor-Stanley as one of the best defenders in the A-League.
He only played a few meaningless games for the national team and never really made the transition from U23 captain to senior Footballroos. Not sure why, maybe he deserved more chances to prove himself.
Although, we have had plenty of great defenders and goalkeepers over the past 10 years playing for the Footballroos.
Developing great strikers is what we desperately need now.