Karmichael steps down from Reds training despite ‘dropped’ charge

Karmichael Hunt won’t be allowed to return to training with the Queensland Reds until after his next day in court despite claims his cocaine charge will be dropped.
Hunt has voluntarily stood down from all Reds training until February 19, his second court date stemming from his arrest in Fortitude Valley late last year.
The 30-year-old was initially charged with two counts of possessing dangerous drugs – for cocaine and prescription drug Xanax – and one count of contravening a police direction, after failing to report to a police station on time for fingerprinting.
Hunt’s lawyer, Adam Magill, says he has a “written undertaking” from Queensland police that the cocaine charge will be dropped because of a lack of evidence.
However, the charge cannot be formally withdrawn until court revisits the matter.
In any case, Hunt’s future remains up in the air with the strong possibility his contract could still be torn up by Rugby Australia for breaching their code of conduct by bringing the sport into disrepute.
The Reds seem to be planning for life after Hunt, with the club close to officially announcing the signing of Brumbies fullback Aidan Toua.
Ben Lucas, Filipo Daugunu and Lachlan Maranta are also able to fill in at No.15, giving new coach Brad Thorn plenty of options.
Reds star Samu Kerevi said he didn’t know when Hunt would be permitted to return to training but stressed he was still in his teammate’s corner.
“At the end of the day he’s a brother of mine,” Kerevi said.
“I’ve had a lot of questions about him. His privacy’s the most important thing right now.
“He’s got a beautiful family that’s backing him and I hope nothing but the best for him.
“Personally, my door will always be open for him if he needs anything … it’s something I feel like should be dealt with behind closed doors.”
Queensland start their Super Rugby campaign away to the Melbourne Rebels on February 23.
February 8th 2018 @ 2:07am
Malo said | February 8th 2018 @ 2:07am | ! Report
Qld are gone, the qru should be ashamed at the amount they wasted on criminals like hunt and q.c. They could have developed a whole new squad. Spooners.
February 8th 2018 @ 11:28am
Train Without A Station said | February 8th 2018 @ 11:28am | ! Report
By criminals you mean two blokes that have never been convicted of a crime?
I.E. not criminals.
February 8th 2018 @ 12:13pm
Redsfan1 said | February 8th 2018 @ 12:13pm | ! Report
Well actually Hunt was guilty last time wasn’t he? And he is still up for a charge now. Cooper committed the crime-not disputed- he just settled out of court.
February 8th 2018 @ 2:41am
MH01 said | February 8th 2018 @ 2:41am | ! Report
Not sure who I’m more disappointed with, Hunt for yet again getting caught or the Police for yet again failing to “put” a case together. Cya all again in about 6-12 months ?
February 8th 2018 @ 5:06am
P2R2 said | February 8th 2018 @ 5:06am | ! Report
…the sooner he is cut (for good) and the CEO of RA should announce this…the better…they guy is a muppet
February 8th 2018 @ 10:13am
ScottD said | February 8th 2018 @ 10:13am | ! Report
Slow learner
February 8th 2018 @ 10:45am
Cynical Play said | February 8th 2018 @ 10:45am | ! Report
Never fails to amaze me how the fans call for be-heading based on allegations. Clearly he didn’t have any coke, the cops dropped the charges. Let him play, QLD need him and he is fundamentally a good person
February 8th 2018 @ 12:06pm
Train Without A Station said | February 8th 2018 @ 12:06pm | ! Report
Nah lack of sufficient evidence to pursue charges is just a “technicality” apparently…
I reckon it probably was his, but what I reckon is irrelevant. Innocent until proven guilty.
February 8th 2018 @ 11:02am
The Sheriff said | February 8th 2018 @ 11:02am | ! Report
Innocent until proven guilty….especially in Queensland.
Let’s hope Hunt is back in action asap
February 8th 2018 @ 11:24am
Dontcallmeshirley said | February 8th 2018 @ 11:24am | ! Report
On its own the charge of failing to show up for fingerprinting should be enough to ditch him. Even if not quilty of carrying the drugs he should still comply with police directions under the circumstances.
February 8th 2018 @ 11:34am
Fionn said | February 8th 2018 @ 11:34am | ! Report
Does’t change the fact that the entire basis of the Australian—and Western—legal system is the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.
If the charge is dropped by the police then he is presumed innocent.
February 8th 2018 @ 12:52pm
Fox Saker said | February 8th 2018 @ 12:52pm | ! Report
So lack of evidence TWAS means he I totally innocent does it?
And no Fionn, all that means is they don’t have enough evidence to say they can definitely get a conviction in court which doesn’t by definition mean he is innocent – just probably unable to be convicted. And it certainly doesn’t mean the police actually believe anyone is innocent and never has.
It may is cases where counter evidence shows that someone is innocent in a murder case or say, but this is just a “lack of evidence to convict” which is very different. The police aren’t saying they charged the wrong guy only that they don’t believe they will get a conviction based upon the evidence they have.
To be “innocent” you need a jury or judge to decide that after you have been charged. Dropping charges does not by definition mean dropping any notion that someone is guilty.
The police and prosecution merely decide if they have the evidence to use tax payers money to get a conviction. All reports stated a bag was ditched on the ground – clever – because this means it is hard to prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that those being searched own the substance unless the police see them doing it. An old trick but that is all the doubt you need to be cast. But does that suddenly mean someone is innocent? Yeah right with his track record
His high priced lawyers with a little help from the ARU will see him squeeze his way out of this as well.
How remarkable that this is now twice that high profile player KMH has managed to escape a recorded conviction becuse it may interfere with his travel for rugby or in this case, any conviction for cocaine use. Man what a lucky guy huh?
Bet those poor sods at the bottom of pay scale with no fame and fortune behind them, nor the money for high priced lawyers got just as lucky twice with their drug convictions to huh?
He should not be playing for the Reds and certainly not the Wallabies – enough is enough. I hope Brad Thorn tells him he is not wanted. But I suspect the all forgiving Cheika, may have some input into his career from here on in, together with the ARU.
So I suspect you will get your wish TWAS – he will play again at the top level no doubt.
February 8th 2018 @ 12:40pm
andrew murray said | February 8th 2018 @ 12:40pm | ! Report
that’s a big statement Shirley
February 8th 2018 @ 1:10pm
Cynical Play said | February 8th 2018 @ 1:10pm | ! Report
On that ‘logic’ Higgers should be out for abusing the cops in their station when he was blind, George should be out for having one too many in Japan… Quade should be out for whatever he did… (wait he is out)
FFS… go to church if it helps you, but let the rest of us live our flawed lives
February 8th 2018 @ 11:02am
jameswm said | February 8th 2018 @ 11:02am | ! Report
Kerevi shows class…