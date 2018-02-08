Man of the Max: Big Show blasts Aussies home in Hobart

When Glenn Maxwell strode to the crease on the fourth ball of Australia’s innings last night in Hobart he was batting number four, and the score was 2-4.
Eighteen overs later Maxwell had his arms raised high after smashing a six over long on to be 103 not out, and Australia had beaten England by five wickets in their T20 clash.
There was only one man-of-the-match contender after Maxwell had earlier captured 3-10 off just two overs in keeping England to 9-155 that included 13 fours, and five sixes.
To put Maxwell’s dig in perspective, he cracked ten fours, and four sixes.
England’s innings was at least 25 runs shy of where they should have been following their 1-60 after the power play of six overs, and 3-96 at the halfway stage.
Losing 6-59 in their last ten overs cost England the game.
Not that Maxwell gave a rats’, he was hell bent on creating carnage as only he can do when in the mood.
Let’s face it, Maxwell lives by the sword, and there were two moments when he should have died by it.
At 40 Alex Hales dropped him at deep square leg with no excuses for the miss.
And at 59, Jason Roy misjudged a straight forward catch at long off, having to dive forward to complete it very close to the ground. In fact it was so close the third umpire gave Maxwell the benefit of the doubt, and he continued on his merry way.
But take nothing away from Maxwell, he was the only show in town with the exception England’s Dawid Malan’s 50, and Australian opener D’Arcy Short’s 30.
The rest of the Australian batting was dismal to say the least.
Skipper David Warner’s drought continued with a second ball dismissal for four, the much boomed Chris Lynn lost his castle to a second ball duck, Marcus Stoinis made six, Travis Head six, and Alex Carey remained five out out.
There was nothing to get excited about when five Australian batsmen could only manage 21 between them
But winning T20s is something of a rarity for the Australians, so beggars can’t be choosers.
What’s even rarer is winning T20s back-to-back, having disposed of the Kiwis in the opening round at the SCG.
The Australians will be put to the test again on Saturday night at the MCG, but they can’t count on another one-man show with the bat.
In the meantime, Maxwell fans, and the man himself, can celebrate a ‘Maximum’ explosive dig that kept the every spectator in their seats until the final ball.
Needing just one to win with Maxwell on 97, he did exactly what he wanted to do – and what the crowd expected.
He smashed a six.
February 8th 2018 @ 6:43am
Perry Bridge said | February 8th 2018 @ 6:43am | ! Report
It was interesting though – there was spin and bounce in the track and Maxwell picking up 3 wickets in his two overs was super crucial – along with Agar. Ironic that Warner bowled him – given Smith’s reluctance.
The start of the Aust chase and Willey was hooping the ball around, the one that banana’d back to take out Lynn’s leg stump was a ripper – Maxwell came out and played the in swing line of a Yorker which went straight on harmlessly outside off.
The big question was whether Rashid could produce a match winning spell and his return catch of Short was a super reflex snare.
Maxwell had done a fine job by the time he got to 40 – following on from his unbeaten 40 on the weekend. Generally for a T20 100 you’ll need a smidge of luck – he got that and made the most of it. Presently he is enjoying a fine form line this season – just a shame we didn’t see more of it at international level.
February 8th 2018 @ 8:58am
JamesH said | February 8th 2018 @ 8:58am | ! Report
It was good to see Maxwell get a trundle, although I suspect he would have missed out again had Head’s first over been better.
I loved seeing Short get going. He really looked at home for his 30 and counter-attacked well – just caught the Mitch Marsh disease.
That ball from Willey though… wow.
February 8th 2018 @ 9:20am
Pope Paul VII said | February 8th 2018 @ 9:20am | ! Report
incredible ball
February 8th 2018 @ 9:29am
jameswm said | February 8th 2018 @ 9:29am | ! Report
Hardly. It was an inswinger. The ball before was an inswinger too. Not that hard to hit. Lynn committed to his shot too early.
It was a good ball poorly played.
February 8th 2018 @ 10:17am
Scorching said | February 8th 2018 @ 10:17am | ! Report
Agree…. but credit where credit’s due it was the perfect ball for Lynn in that mindset
February 8th 2018 @ 10:31am
Pope Paul VII said | February 8th 2018 @ 10:31am | ! Report
Yeah well the mighty Left Arm Seamers Union beg to differ. It was a bonafide cracker.
February 8th 2018 @ 12:26pm
JamesH said | February 8th 2018 @ 12:26pm | ! Report
The lateness of the swing was what made it so good. By the time it started to bend, Lynn couldn’t do much about it.
February 8th 2018 @ 1:18pm
jameswm said | February 8th 2018 @ 1:18pm | ! Report
Yes he could. Aussies commit to the shot too early. Ponting used to do it sometimes too. SWaugh, Rogers, Smith etc would have had little problem playing it, as they play later.
February 8th 2018 @ 10:31am
Rob said | February 8th 2018 @ 10:31am | ! Report
Good ball, poorly played.
February 8th 2018 @ 1:39pm
truetigerfan said | February 8th 2018 @ 1:39pm | ! Report
Exactly, Rob. Clearly demonstrated why Lynn’s long form figures are so poor! Cannot play a moving ball!
February 8th 2018 @ 10:30am
Rob said | February 8th 2018 @ 10:30am | ! Report
On Wiley wasn’t he the fella that took the stick to GOAT? Fancy Maxi bamboozling him.
February 8th 2018 @ 12:27pm
JamesH said | February 8th 2018 @ 12:27pm | ! Report
Amazing what the pressure of a real game does.
February 8th 2018 @ 9:30am
jameswm said | February 8th 2018 @ 9:30am | ! Report
If you ask me Perry, Maxwell was clearly better than Head. All Head can do is dart. Maxwell varied his pace, his flight, his arm position, and got more spin.
February 8th 2018 @ 10:35am
Perry Bridge said | February 8th 2018 @ 10:35am | ! Report
Agreed – and some commentators with credibility have observed limitations in Head’s technique at the crease – Maxwell is technically a better bowler. Head is a real part timer.
February 8th 2018 @ 10:45am
Rob said | February 8th 2018 @ 10:45am | ! Report
Maxwell is a better cricketer. As much as he annoys the traditionalists, with thinking outside the box and doing it his way. he does have that magic dust in his kit bag. It’s a shame people don’t embarrass the genius.
February 8th 2018 @ 7:56am
Chris Love said | February 8th 2018 @ 7:56am | ! Report
Agree Perry. If there’s one thing one has to be critical of Smith since he became captain it’s been the use of his second tier bowlers. When and how he uses them across all formats. Clarke showed confidence in Maxy at the last World Cup and as a result he not only bowled well but it showed in his batting with some mature knocks.
It’s almost criminal we haven’t seen him more at international level because the selectors want to play favourites again.
February 8th 2018 @ 9:29am
JohnB said | February 8th 2018 @ 9:29am | ! Report
Might have been the selectors playing favourites, might not! Two good innings and some decent work with the ball make his previous omission curiouser and curiouser. The dropped catch today wasn’t great, but other players have dropped catches at crucial times this season.
And can Clarke and Taylor get worse as commentators? They’ve set the bar really high (or low) for themselves.
February 8th 2018 @ 9:45am
Mickyt said | February 8th 2018 @ 9:45am | ! Report
I was driven to bed early from Clarke’s commentary. Surely they have someone criticing the ch9 ex captains. They talk as if the audience are teens or is that their intellect?
February 8th 2018 @ 9:47am
Pedro The Fisherman said | February 8th 2018 @ 9:47am | ! Report
“…can Clarke and Taylor get worse as commentators?”
They are not good but YES it could be worse – they could be Kevin Pietersen!
Sheesh – I have never known a side that was smashed 4-0 in the Test series to have so many players that had a “Fantastic” summer. What a joke Pietersen is.
February 8th 2018 @ 9:50am
Peter said | February 8th 2018 @ 9:50am | ! Report
Australian TV networks seem enamoured with KP. We’re going to have to put up with him and his ego for the next 30 years.
February 8th 2018 @ 10:48am
13th Man said | February 8th 2018 @ 10:48am | ! Report
I prefer KP to Clarke.
Clarke is the biggest flog.
February 8th 2018 @ 11:16am
JohnB said | February 8th 2018 @ 11:16am | ! Report
The one thing that saved KP last night was when Clarke did the spiel for Married at First Sight (and to be fair to him I’m sure that grates on him too) and asked if Pietersen would be watching, only for Pietersen to forget the script and effectively say you’ve got to be kidding I wouldn’t watch that tripe. But yes, he’s been much poorer on 9 than on 10.
February 8th 2018 @ 10:36am
Perry Bridge said | February 8th 2018 @ 10:36am | ! Report
Perhaps HAD Maxwell have found his way up to NSW when that change looked like happening – perhaps then he’d have become a permanent fixture in the national side.
Just sayin’
February 8th 2018 @ 11:03am
jamesb said | February 8th 2018 @ 11:03am | ! Report
Then why didn’t the selectors pick Peter Nevill as test ‘keeper? Instead the selectors took a left field option with Paine.
February 8th 2018 @ 11:17am
JohnB said | February 8th 2018 @ 11:17am | ! Report
Because it’s not the selectors who have an issue?
February 8th 2018 @ 9:17am
Pope Paul VII said | February 8th 2018 @ 9:17am | ! Report
Great work all round.
What did everyone think of the non catch?
From my observation the ump seemed fixated on the front view which shows a sea of grass and it looks like it hits the deck first.
The side on view looks like he may have got under it but (on telly anyway) this was only briefly looked at.
Anyway good on Maxi. Great bowling by Maxi and Agar as well.
February 8th 2018 @ 9:32am
jameswm said | February 8th 2018 @ 9:32am | ! Report
I get what Clarke was saying about how they look not out, but Clarke didn’t watch the footage. He carried on like a serious goose.
The thing is, he didn’t get his fingers right under it. When he lifts the ball forward, you can see the ball is right in the front of his fingers, forward of the finger tips. It is not a couple of knuckles down.
You watch the footage, and the ball clearly hits grass in front of the fingers. The fingers were under the back half of the ball, but not the front.
A bit of luck for Maxwell, but not out. England seemed to go and re-query it after the decision was made, but Morgan took it well int he post-game interview, saying it was 50/50.
February 8th 2018 @ 9:48am
Pedro The Fisherman said | February 8th 2018 @ 9:48am | ! Report
Yep – Clarke had committed to his outrageous “That’s Out” statement early and then proceeded to repeat it over and over despite the evidence!
Rubbish commentary.
February 8th 2018 @ 10:08am
David Lord said | February 8th 2018 @ 10:08am | ! Report
Well played jameswm, you are the first Roarer to rightfully nail Michael Clarke as a serious goose commentator, and he’s getting worse.
From his coiffed hair right down to his light blue shoes last night, Clarke is the most blatant self-promoter I’ve seen in sport in over 50 years.
And Channel Nine isn’t doing him any favours by promoting him themselves, the reason why he’s getting worse.
February 8th 2018 @ 10:12am
DB said | February 8th 2018 @ 10:12am | ! Report
Inconclusive – it should of gone to umpires call.
February 8th 2018 @ 12:34pm
JamesH said | February 8th 2018 @ 12:34pm | ! Report
It shouldn’t have to be conclusive, that’s the problem. The umpire had no idea from that distance, so why should his call somehow overrule the opinion of the third umpire, who can actually look at the available evidence?
The ball bounced down out of Roy’s hands and it didn’t look like his fingers could possibly have reached far enough to get under the ball before it hit the deck. On balance it was probably not out. Correct result, well done third umpire.
February 8th 2018 @ 1:10pm
BrainsTrust said | February 8th 2018 @ 1:10pm | ! Report
Not even remotely inconclusive, the fingers were on the side of the ball.
They should be underneath the bottom of the ball.
February 8th 2018 @ 10:35am
Rob said | February 8th 2018 @ 10:35am | ! Report
KP is a dam side better than Clarke in commentary. IMO. The fielder made it into a 50/50 catch so the umpires were within their rights to give it not out when it clearly touched the grass in the process of making the catch.
February 8th 2018 @ 10:39am
Perry Bridge said | February 8th 2018 @ 10:39am | ! Report
I actually like KP.
Perhaps it’s because I liked to hate Tony Greig when he stirred up Bill Lawry.
February 8th 2018 @ 10:50am
jameswm said | February 8th 2018 @ 10:50am | ! Report
KP makes it fun. He’s turned a lot of around – we all used to hate him when he was playing, mainly for being good and taking us on.
February 8th 2018 @ 11:02am
spruce moose said | February 8th 2018 @ 11:02am | ! Report
No way. KP’s ego is extraordinary. Whenever he’s short of anything meaningful to say (which is frequent) he simply retreats to stories about his exploits or good times with ‘the boys’. When they were chatting with Ponting last night and he steered the conversation so he could showboat he plays golf with Ponting…pathetic.
February 8th 2018 @ 9:19am
paul said | February 8th 2018 @ 9:19am | ! Report
This pitch completely suited Maxwell, both from a bowling and batting view point. It bounced and turned so his bowling looked good but had enough pace so he could get going on it as well. I reckon he roll it up and take it with him if he could. Ditto for Agar.
February 8th 2018 @ 9:34am
jameswm said | February 8th 2018 @ 9:34am | ! Report
There was one big thing about Maxwell’s batting – he picked Rashid. Was belting his wronguns and his leggies. The others have struggled with that.
If the pitch suited Maxwell’s bowling, why was Head so ordinary? It’s because Maxwell is simply a better bowler – and of course batsman.
February 8th 2018 @ 9:51am
Pedro The Fisherman said | February 8th 2018 @ 9:51am | ! Report
Maxi may be a better bowler (“better” not “good”) but he certainly isn’t a better batsman than Head!
February 8th 2018 @ 10:14am
Roger said | February 8th 2018 @ 10:14am | ! Report
I’d disagree with that Pedro, possible lineball but I’d still pick Maxie over him.
February 8th 2018 @ 12:37pm
JamesH said | February 8th 2018 @ 12:37pm | ! Report
That’s generous, Roger. Maxwell is clearly better than Head.
Pedro just has a chip on his shoulder when it comes to the Big Show. Even David Lord is capable of praising Maxy, but not Pedro.
February 8th 2018 @ 10:30am
Ouch said | February 8th 2018 @ 10:30am | ! Report
Maxwell isn’t a better batsman than Travis Head? You’re dreaming. Head shouldn’t even be in the team.
February 8th 2018 @ 10:51am
jameswm said | February 8th 2018 @ 10:51am | ! Report
Agreed, Maxwell is a few classes better than Head as a batsman.
Tell him he’s dreaming…
February 8th 2018 @ 10:50am
13th Man said | February 8th 2018 @ 10:50am | ! Report
Maxi is a far better batsman than Head! I honestly don’t rate Head at all, don’t think he was necessary last night.
February 8th 2018 @ 11:03am
spruce moose said | February 8th 2018 @ 11:03am | ! Report
Would you say Maxwell is head and shoulders better?
too dry…
February 8th 2018 @ 10:00am
uglykiwi said | February 8th 2018 @ 10:00am | ! Report
Sack Clarke. (please, I turn the sound down whenever hes in the box)
Sack the selectors. (Clearly Maxwell has an issue with Smith or Smith has an issue with Maxwell; grow up and sort it out boys).
February 8th 2018 @ 11:04am
Perry Bridge said | February 8th 2018 @ 11:04am | ! Report
Note the biggest supporter of Maxwell appears to be R.Ponting – – and who is helping out with the T20s – R.Ponting – perhaps not worrying about what Maxi isn’t but supporting him on what he is.
Which is a whole lot better than the personal negativities that came out from Hohns and Smith. Really gotta wonder.
At any rate – what is clear is that our T20 operates better without Smith. Just a shame that Finch isn’t on the park at the moment.
btw – see Kohli got another 160* v Sth Af – a tough induction for Markram. 34th ODI 100, avg over 57. Done well against all nations and in all countries…….except his avg of 12 v the Netherlands……
February 8th 2018 @ 12:40pm
JamesH said | February 8th 2018 @ 12:40pm | ! Report
Agreed. I was saying to a mate last night, I wonder how long Warnie would have lasted if he was a young player in the current setup. Would he need to ‘train smarter’?
I don’t understand why some people seem hell bent on stifling anything that doesn’t fit the mould.
February 8th 2018 @ 10:54am
13th Man said | February 8th 2018 @ 10:54am | ! Report
Must be hard for you to say positive things about Maxi, David.
He is an absolute superstar and should be playing all formats for Australia. I just don’t understand what people have against him. Yes he plays his shots but if we look at how cricket is progressing that’s a good thing.
He hits them in some odd areas and isn’t your most technically correct batsman but he’s got real talent, probably the second most talented bat in Australia after Smith.
And as I’ve said time and time again, he’s a far better bowler than Head and that was proven right last night. Also Darcy Short is a far better bowler than Head as well but he didn’t even get a roll.
February 8th 2018 @ 11:09am
David Lord said | February 8th 2018 @ 11:09am | ! Report
It wasn’t hard at all 13th man. All I’ve ever wanted from the naturally gifted Glenn Maxwell was consistency, and he’s rarely given it, far too keen to play hero shots, rather than treating every delivery on its merits.
This season has been a Maxwell breakthrough in all three formats, and from Australia’s point of view I hope he continues to bat sensibly, and forget Matthew Wade ever dubbed him the Big Show that turned him into the No Show.
Maxwell on fire can be breathtaking, but because he’s fearless there will be times when he lives by the sword, he’ll die from it early.
If he limits the early departures, he’ll be a major asset to Australian cricket.
February 8th 2018 @ 11:36am
JohnB said | February 8th 2018 @ 11:36am | ! Report
David, I actually think consistency is something you can’t reasonably expect from Maxwell in limited overs cricket. Or maybe I’m misunderstanding what you mean by consistency. To me, you can ask a player like Maxwell to not get himself out in the first couple of overs he’s in in a ODI or in the first few balls in a T20, but from there on in (unless the game situation really requires something different) his game is high risk, high reward. He’ll score match winning innings and he’ll make 20s and 30s fast enough that they’re actually worth more than they appear to – but the flip side is that from to time he’ll also get out cheaply trying to up the pace. I wouldn’t be surprised if he still makes more scores below 20 than he does above 20. To me however that just has to be accepted as the price you pay for having someone who can come in and start scoring very quickly very early in his innings. If the good days become too few, or someone else can come in and play that style of game better, or you decide you don’t want that style of player at all, fine, get rid of him.
February 8th 2018 @ 11:59am
David Lord said | February 8th 2018 @ 11:59am | ! Report
JohnB, I can easily explain my consistency claim. Once Glenn Maxwell takes enough time to correctly judge the pace of the wicket, and the bounce, there’s every chance he’ll score heavily and very quickly.
Maxwell’s Achilles heel is trying to bat as though he’s 50, when he’s still in single figures. That’s a surefire recipe for low scores, and a waste of wonderful talent.
February 8th 2018 @ 12:45pm
JamesH said | February 8th 2018 @ 12:45pm | ! Report
But there’s a role for that kind of player in limited overs cricket, David. In fact, T20 demands it. Head and Stoinis both came in and chewed up deliveries last night, hurting our momentum. Maxwell didn’t – he and Short basically looked to score from the word go, and their counter-attacking put us back on course.
In ODIs you certainly need a couple of batsmen who can build an innings and bat long periods, but you also need the dashers who put bowlers on the defensive. When they come off, they open up matches. When they don’t… who cares?
February 8th 2018 @ 12:27pm
DaveJ said | February 8th 2018 @ 12:27pm | ! Report
David, while being something of a Maxwell supporter myself, I’d suggest there was only a fumble and a blade of grass between everyone calling him a goose and irresponsible once again. It’s not about playing risky shots. It’s about hitting the ball in the air straight down the fielder’s throat. Hales and Roy should have gobbled those catches up. Why was even hitting the ball in that direction anyway? Perhaps the Hales one was a mishit, intended to go over his head for six, but the Roy one just looked ridiculous. Surely a batsmen who is in and reasonably set has to do better in terms of shot selection. It could have been the game there and then, twice.