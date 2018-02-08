Man of the Max: Big Show blasts Aussies home in Hobart

When Glenn Maxwell strode to the crease on the fourth ball of Australia’s innings last night in Hobart he was batting number four, and the score was 2-4.

Eighteen overs later Maxwell had his arms raised high after smashing a six over long on to be 103 not out, and Australia had beaten England by five wickets in their T20 clash.

There was only one man-of-the-match contender after Maxwell had earlier captured 3-10 off just two overs in keeping England to 9-155 that included 13 fours, and five sixes.

To put Maxwell’s dig in perspective, he cracked ten fours, and four sixes.

England’s innings was at least 25 runs shy of where they should have been following their 1-60 after the power play of six overs, and 3-96 at the halfway stage.

Losing 6-59 in their last ten overs cost England the game.

Not that Maxwell gave a rats’, he was hell bent on creating carnage as only he can do when in the mood.

Let’s face it, Maxwell lives by the sword, and there were two moments when he should have died by it.

At 40 Alex Hales dropped him at deep square leg with no excuses for the miss.

And at 59, Jason Roy misjudged a straight forward catch at long off, having to dive forward to complete it very close to the ground. In fact it was so close the third umpire gave Maxwell the benefit of the doubt, and he continued on his merry way.

But take nothing away from Maxwell, he was the only show in town with the exception England’s Dawid Malan’s 50, and Australian opener D’Arcy Short’s 30.

The rest of the Australian batting was dismal to say the least.

Skipper David Warner’s drought continued with a second ball dismissal for four, the much boomed Chris Lynn lost his castle to a second ball duck, Marcus Stoinis made six, Travis Head six, and Alex Carey remained five out out.

There was nothing to get excited about when five Australian batsmen could only manage 21 between them

But winning T20s is something of a rarity for the Australians, so beggars can’t be choosers.

What’s even rarer is winning T20s back-to-back, having disposed of the Kiwis in the opening round at the SCG.

The Australians will be put to the test again on Saturday night at the MCG, but they can’t count on another one-man show with the bat.

In the meantime, Maxwell fans, and the man himself, can celebrate a ‘Maximum’ explosive dig that kept the every spectator in their seats until the final ball.

Needing just one to win with Maxwell on 97, he did exactly what he wanted to do – and what the crowd expected.

He smashed a six.