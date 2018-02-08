Maxwell blasts Australia to Twenty20 victory over England

Glenn Maxwell has given his international stocks a boost, with an unbeaten century and three wickets in Australia’s five-wicket Twenty20 win over England in Hobart.

Maxwell launched a six to seal victory and reach a second international T20 ton as the hosts passed England’s 9-155 with nine deliveries to spare on Wednesday night.

Maxwell finished not out on 103 from 58 balls with 10 fours and four sixes.

“It was nice to finish it and hit one over the rope,” he told the Nine Network.

But his Bellerive Oval innings wasn’t without controversy.

Maxwell looked to have holed out in the 13th over, with Jason Roy scooping up a low catch in the deep off leg spinner Adil Rashid.

He was given out by onfield umpire Gerard Abood’s ‘soft call’ but the third umpire overturned the decision.

“It looked out but I fully accept the decision was overturned, ultimately the third umpire is always right,” England captain Eoin Morgan told the BBC. “Maxwell played very well and took the game away from us.”

Maxwell shared a 78-run third-wicket stand with Hobart Hurricanes hometown hero D’Arcy Short to rescue Australia from early bother.

They were 2-4 after four balls when swing bowler David Willey had David Warner caught in the deep and bowled Chris Lynn for a duck.

Australia have now won two from two to open their tri-series tournament.

Maxwell was dropped from Australia’s ODI squad for this summer’s series against England and appears out-of-favour at Test level despite being the Sheffield Shield’s highest runscorer at the competition’s halfway mark.

Earlier, the Victorian’s skidding off-breaks picked up three wickets as England’s innings fell in a heap.

They lost 7-44 in the last eight overs after being 1-60 at the end of the powerplay.

Maxwell (3-10) and fellow spinner Ashton Agar put the squeeze on through the middle overs.

An economical Agar finished with 2-15 from three overs including a remarkable caught and bowled off his first ball.

The lanky left-armer snaffled a leading edge from the dangerous Alex Hales but had to run behind Dawid Malan at the non-strikers end.

Malan, who didn’t play for England in their 4-1 ODI series win over Australia, played a composed hand as his teammates fell around him.

It was a reality check for beanpole quick Billy Stanlake, who was thumped for 1-43 from four overs after a starring performance in Australia’s opening tri-series win over New Zealand.