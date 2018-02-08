Rebels recruit Genia in doubt for Tens

A fractured back looks likely to rob Wallabies halfback Will Genia of a return to his beloved Suncorp Stadium and planned Melbourne Rebels debut.

Genia arrived in Queensland to play for the Rebels in the Brisbane Global Rugby Tens starting on Friday but said he was still to be cleared after suffering the back injury at training.

The 30-year-old, who joined the Melbourne Super Rugby side this season on a two-year deal, said he was kicked in the back by burly young Test hooker Jordan Ulesese.

“I fractured something in the lower part of my back,” he said on Thursday.

“It’s not overly serious but it’s about what’s important as far as Tens, the trial game or round one.

“But I’m here because I want to play so I’m hoping to get out there either tomorrow or Saturday.”

An appearance by Genia at Suncorp would have been bitter sweet for Queenslanders, who supported the star No.9 at the Reds for nine years.

Genia had hoped to return but the Reds couldn’t find room for him.

The Rebels face the Reds in their second Pool A clash at the tournament on Friday night at 6.36pm but Genia was firm about where his loyalties now lay.

“I’m 100 per cent Melbourne,” Genia said.

“I know I’ve got a big history with Queensland and I’ll always love the Reds because they gave me everything I have in my life including my family because rugby was the vehicle.

“But I’m here as a Rebel and I’m competitive as anyone so when I get out there I’m competing for what it stands for and the people who come with it so I’m not going to go out there and be half-baked.”

If Genia doesn’t play he’s likely to have a run in a mostly full-strength outfit in their final trial against the Waratahs at Brookvale Oval next Thursday.