Socceroos strikers must step up if they want to go to Russia

Bert van Marwijk takes over a Socceroos team that took the longest route possible to qualify for the World Cup, mainly due to the side’s striking options struggling to find the back of the net.

With only Tim Cahill reaching double figures (11) for goals on the road to Russia, who else gives the new gaffer genuine goal-scoring options?

Here are four options for the new Socceroos coach to scout between now and June:

Tomi Juric

Plan B to Cahill, Juric is yet to find the necessary consistency, although will forever be remembered for that assist to James Troisi to fire Australia to their first Asian Cup, in 2015.

Juric needs to find the net more regularly, however. Eight goals in 32 appearances is his current record, but at 26 he should be reaching the peak of his career and therefore will need to find something extra to push Cahill for a starting spot in Russia.

Nikita Rukavytsya

Nikita Rukavytsya was surprisingly recalled into the fold late into the qualifying campaign by former coach Ange Postecoglou. He had enjoyed a somewhat journeyman career and finds himself plying his trade in Israel for Maccabi Haifa.

His pace and versatility, being able to cover most positions in the final third, means he is in contention for a spot in the squad, however, one goal in 16 appearances shows his shyness when pulling on the green and gold.

3. Jamie Maclaren

Jamie Maclaren was the talk of the A-League for the past two seasons, amassing 40 goals, 20 each season, at the Brisbane Roar. His move to Darmstadt in the 2 Bundesliga appeared wise, however he only managed seven games in half a season.

He secured a January loan move to Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership to keep his hopes of a place in the World Cup alive and netted the winning penalty against Rangers last weekend.

4. Nathan Burns

Burns’ career has stalled in the last two years at club level, with only 26 appearances for FC Tokyo. He recently rejoined the Wellington Phoenix and gave them an immediate lift before they returned to the struggles that have plagued their season.

His Socceroos career shows only three goals in 24 appearances and the form of club makes his an uphill battle.