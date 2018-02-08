Socceroos strikers must step up if they want to go to Russia

Bert van Marwijk takes over a Socceroos team that took the longest route possible to qualify for the World Cup, mainly due to the side’s striking options struggling to find the back of the net.
With only Tim Cahill reaching double figures (11) for goals on the road to Russia, who else gives the new gaffer genuine goal-scoring options?
Here are four options for the new Socceroos coach to scout between now and June:
Tomi Juric
Plan B to Cahill, Juric is yet to find the necessary consistency, although will forever be remembered for that assist to James Troisi to fire Australia to their first Asian Cup, in 2015.
Juric needs to find the net more regularly, however. Eight goals in 32 appearances is his current record, but at 26 he should be reaching the peak of his career and therefore will need to find something extra to push Cahill for a starting spot in Russia.
Nikita Rukavytsya
Nikita Rukavytsya was surprisingly recalled into the fold late into the qualifying campaign by former coach Ange Postecoglou. He had enjoyed a somewhat journeyman career and finds himself plying his trade in Israel for Maccabi Haifa.
His pace and versatility, being able to cover most positions in the final third, means he is in contention for a spot in the squad, however, one goal in 16 appearances shows his shyness when pulling on the green and gold.
3. Jamie Maclaren
Jamie Maclaren was the talk of the A-League for the past two seasons, amassing 40 goals, 20 each season, at the Brisbane Roar. His move to Darmstadt in the 2 Bundesliga appeared wise, however he only managed seven games in half a season.
He secured a January loan move to Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership to keep his hopes of a place in the World Cup alive and netted the winning penalty against Rangers last weekend.
4. Nathan Burns
Burns’ career has stalled in the last two years at club level, with only 26 appearances for FC Tokyo. He recently rejoined the Wellington Phoenix and gave them an immediate lift before they returned to the struggles that have plagued their season.
His Socceroos career shows only three goals in 24 appearances and the form of club makes his an uphill battle.
February 8th 2018 @ 6:58am
stu said | February 8th 2018 @ 6:58am | ! Report
Oh nooo….Mclaren is playing in the SPL…..I will just get in early with that outrage!!
February 8th 2018 @ 8:00am
Fadida said | February 8th 2018 @ 8:00am | ! Report
If fit, and it’s a big if, Adam Taggart has to be on any list
February 8th 2018 @ 8:35am
Kangajets said | February 8th 2018 @ 8:35am | ! Report
Taggert golden season for the jets lives high in the memories . Took Newcastle to the lofty heights of 7 th
Would like to him fit and firing again .
February 8th 2018 @ 8:25am
MyLeftFoot said | February 8th 2018 @ 8:25am | ! Report
Gol Gol Mebrahtu is a regular scorer, Leckie had the highest conversion rate in the Bundesliga for a while and is finding the net for the socceroos lately.
Juric offers a lot more than just goals, he links up well and can be effective picking up the ball wide. If he had a better conversion rate he wouldn’t be playing in Sweden, that’s the next step up he needs to take.
He has been a bit injury prone though that hasn’t helped, he seems to be over that this season for whatever reason.
February 8th 2018 @ 8:38am
Kangajets said | February 8th 2018 @ 8:38am | ! Report
Burns is a better wide attacking player imo, but a very good player.
Rukavytsya, …. I rather they took nabbout or old man Brosque then him .
Let’s hope Maclaren bangs them in for Hibs
February 8th 2018 @ 12:22pm
Cousin Claudio said | February 8th 2018 @ 12:22pm | ! Report
I wouldn’t class Rukya and Burns as strikers, they are more wingers.
Do we only have 2 strikers and Tim Cahill going into a world cup preparation?
Who else is Aussie Bert going to call into his squad?
Has Ange focused too much on passing the ball, and not enough on about actually scoring goals?
February 8th 2018 @ 9:52am
Square Nostrils said | February 8th 2018 @ 9:52am | ! Report
How can they step up , they are what they are, proven both at club level and for the Socceroos over a period of time.
I dont think we”ll see a Paolo Rossi or a Schillaci from within Australia’s ranks, more a collective performance from a Bert Pragmatic team effort.
February 8th 2018 @ 11:11am
Nick Symonds said | February 8th 2018 @ 11:11am | ! Report
Juric – Eight goals in 32 appearances
Rukavytsya – one goal in 16 appearances
Burns – three goals in 24 appearances
Maclaren – netted the winning penalty against Rangers last weekend with Hibernian
To ask a silly question, do we need a national second division like other nations have? It is a pretty big gap that Australia has with it’s rivals and diluting the talent pool below the A-League between 90 different clubs means that the best aren’t playing the best at the next level down. It would also create new pathways for young players.