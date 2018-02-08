Twiggy: I’ll launch my comp with or without RA approval

Billionaire mining magnate Andrew Forrest insists he will go ahead with his Indo Pacific Rugby Championship even if Rugby Australia don’t approve it.
Forrest has been locked in negotiations with RA for months now, with the major sticking point being around whether players who feature in the IPRC will also be eligible for Wallabies selection.
Forrest has declared his six-team IPRC competition will go ahead one way or the other, with the start date still slated for 2019.
“We’ll either get Rugby Australia’s approval, or we won’t. But either way we’re going to roll, and we’ll be playing internationally,” Forrest said.
“This is a tournament that is waiting to happen, and will be fantastic for Australia.
“We’ve had something like 250 enquiries from elite players around the world.
“We’ve had endorsement from Rugby Asia. We know that World Rugby is completely on side.
“I think we get closer every day (with getting Rugby Australia’s tick).
“I think if you have a legitimate love for the game and a legitimate interest in what’s best for the players, you’ll back the new tournament.”
Forrest’s deep pockets could become RA’s way out of its current financial mess.
And the mining magnate showed he is more than just talk by launching a new junior rugby development program in WA on Wednesday.
The program – dubbed the RugbyRoos – will foster future rugby talent by providing fun clinics for kids aged between four and 12 to learn the core skills of the game.
As part of the new program, all future elite rugby players contracted to play in WA will devote 350 hours of their personal time each year to community programs like RugbyRoos.
Forrest wants to eventually expand the RugbyRoos all over Australia to help strengthen the game.
“Rugby starts at the grass roots, and finishes with elite. Not the other way around,” Forrest said.
“Rugby has been struggling a bit in the eastern states at a community level. The RugbyRoos is a great way to build the community spirit through rugby in the eastern states.
“RugbyRoos is a long-term vision.”
Forrest has already resurrected the Future Force Foundation, and he’s committed funds to women’s rugby as well.
New Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle says the door is open for the Western Force to return to Super Rugby in 2021 after the current broadcast deal expires.
But Forrest wants to see the Force back in action before then in his IPRC competition.
Force players Marcel Brache and Peter Grant have reportedly signed with RugbyWA to lead the side in the National Rugby Championship.
February 8th 2018 @ 2:45am
MH01 said | February 8th 2018 @ 2:45am | ! Report
He could help rugby in oz by paying out Cheikas contract…….. or agreeing to a selection panel .
February 8th 2018 @ 9:45am
Rhys Bosley said | February 8th 2018 @ 9:45am | ! Report
Good on ya Twiggy.
As usual though RA are narrow minded about this though. Which region do they think they are going to have to tap into, if South Africa take their teams and TV audiences north at the end of the current SR broadcast deal? Asia of course and the IPRC could give them a head start to grow into the region, but they are typically just seeing a threat than an opportunity.
February 8th 2018 @ 10:27am
Boris said | February 8th 2018 @ 10:27am | ! Report
Good point Rhys
February 8th 2018 @ 6:06am
Machpants said | February 8th 2018 @ 6:06am | ! Report
So RA doesn’t want the players to be wallabies available, so as not to dilute super rugby? All the articles I read say wallabies availability is a big sticking point but fail to mention who wants what!
February 8th 2018 @ 8:14am
Boris said | February 8th 2018 @ 8:14am | ! Report
I’d say it’s pretty clear who wants what. RA are hesitant to approve Wallabies eligibility because it would potentially dilute the talent in our 4 super rugby teams and Twiggy wants Wallabies eligibility so he can attract more quality Australian players and ensure a higher standard of competition.
February 8th 2018 @ 6:14am
tc said | February 8th 2018 @ 6:14am | ! Report
Go Twiggy, take pro rugby into mainland Asia.
February 8th 2018 @ 8:49am
Jeff dustby said | February 8th 2018 @ 8:49am | ! Report
Lucky he’s worth billions because he will lose hundreds of millions
February 8th 2018 @ 9:00am
tc said | February 8th 2018 @ 9:00am | ! Report
Ah dustbin, don’t you wish it was league Twiggy supported, then we could all be assured he would lose hundreds of millions taking ‘rugby light’ into Asia.
February 8th 2018 @ 10:32am
chappy said | February 8th 2018 @ 10:32am | ! Report
Taking Rugby to Asia is going to be the biggest disaster for Twiggy!
He will do what all billionaires do with football teams in Australia.
After he bleeds money for the first year or two he will pull out.
eg.
Clive Palmer
Nathan Tinkler
Harold Mitchell.
February 8th 2018 @ 11:42am
piru said | February 8th 2018 @ 11:42am | ! Report
book marking this article to allow me to come back and laugh at you
February 8th 2018 @ 12:30pm
chappy said | February 8th 2018 @ 12:30pm | ! Report
Yes, we will all be laughing at what a joke this will become.
February 8th 2018 @ 12:39pm
piru said | February 8th 2018 @ 12:39pm | ! Report
ooh sick burn
February 8th 2018 @ 12:43pm
chappy said | February 8th 2018 @ 12:43pm | ! Report
Thanks
February 8th 2018 @ 9:07am
Tim Rogers said | February 8th 2018 @ 9:07am | ! Report
I like the idea of rugbyroos!! Hopefully it will expand into clinics, teacher training, and school competitions in both the public and private system. Rugby needs to be in the face of the youth more.
February 8th 2018 @ 9:09am
sheek said | February 8th 2018 @ 9:09am | ! Report
Good! Go Twiggy…..