Who finishes higher in 2018? Geelong, Sydney, GWS

We love to banter and argue in pre-season, but when all is said and done, the question of “who’s going to be better?” is at the heart of every debate.

This week, we’re dividing the AFL up into five groups of roughly equivalent teams and asking you that vital question for 2018 – who’s going to finish highest on the ladder of them?

Yesterday our voters tipped that Essendon would finish higher than Melbourne, the Bulldogs or St Kilda, the Bombers winning 45.4 per cent of the vote.

Vote in our poll and let us know in the comments who of these four teams you think is going to finish higher on the ladder in 2018, and why.

Geelong Cats

Josh Barnstable

Gary Ablett. Need I say more? The returning dual Brownlow Medallist won’t be expected to play all 22 games, but if the Cats can manage him through the 2018 campaign, specifically by playing him predominantly forward, Geelong will be a team to be reckoned with, especially after a year in which they became quite susceptible up forward.

Throw in star Patrick Dangerfield, courageous leader Joel Selwood and the ever-improved Mitch Duncan, you have a recipe for premiership success, something the depth-affected GWS and Swans lack.

Sydney Swans

AdelaideDocker

Sydney are a very good team. Geelong and GWS are also very good teams. But the team that flies the flag for Sydney’s illustrious Eastern suburbs will finish higher than those two in ‘18.

Sydney’s 2017 came to a bitterly disappointing end against the Cats, but this is a team that we’ve seen come back time and time again.

Sydney’s a team often revered for their competitiveness and the completeness of the team, and I can certainly see that again this year.

With one of the best lists in the competition (and an abundance of young, talented kids), Sydney should (somewhat) comfortably better their NSW opponents. Games with Geelong will be intriguing to watch, though!

GWS Giants

Johnathan Thompson

After two successive preliminary finals exits, the Giants are ready to take the next step and play in their maiden Grand final. The Giants are in their premiership window and are ready to take home their first flag.

Former Tiger, Brett Deledio can play at either end of the ground and is an elite kick. Calf injuries restricted Deledio to just 7 games in his first season as a Giant, but if he can play more frequently this season, he will help propel the Giants up the ladder.

Deledio will have added incentive to taste premiership glory after watching his former side pip the Giants for a Grand final spot then take out the 2017 premiership.