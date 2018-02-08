Who finishes higher in 2018? Geelong, Sydney, GWS

We love to banter and argue in pre-season, but when all is said and done, the question of “who’s going to be better?” is at the heart of every debate.
This week, we’re dividing the AFL up into five groups of roughly equivalent teams and asking you that vital question for 2018 – who’s going to finish highest on the ladder of them?
Yesterday our voters tipped that Essendon would finish higher than Melbourne, the Bulldogs or St Kilda, the Bombers winning 45.4 per cent of the vote.
Vote in our poll and let us know in the comments who of these four teams you think is going to finish higher on the ladder in 2018, and why.
Geelong Cats
Gary Ablett. Need I say more? The returning dual Brownlow Medallist won’t be expected to play all 22 games, but if the Cats can manage him through the 2018 campaign, specifically by playing him predominantly forward, Geelong will be a team to be reckoned with, especially after a year in which they became quite susceptible up forward.
Throw in star Patrick Dangerfield, courageous leader Joel Selwood and the ever-improved Mitch Duncan, you have a recipe for premiership success, something the depth-affected GWS and Swans lack.
Sydney Swans
Sydney are a very good team. Geelong and GWS are also very good teams. But the team that flies the flag for Sydney’s illustrious Eastern suburbs will finish higher than those two in ‘18.
Sydney’s 2017 came to a bitterly disappointing end against the Cats, but this is a team that we’ve seen come back time and time again.
Sydney’s a team often revered for their competitiveness and the completeness of the team, and I can certainly see that again this year.
With one of the best lists in the competition (and an abundance of young, talented kids), Sydney should (somewhat) comfortably better their NSW opponents. Games with Geelong will be intriguing to watch, though!
GWS Giants
After two successive preliminary finals exits, the Giants are ready to take the next step and play in their maiden Grand final. The Giants are in their premiership window and are ready to take home their first flag.
Former Tiger, Brett Deledio can play at either end of the ground and is an elite kick. Calf injuries restricted Deledio to just 7 games in his first season as a Giant, but if he can play more frequently this season, he will help propel the Giants up the ladder.
Deledio will have added incentive to taste premiership glory after watching his former side pip the Giants for a Grand final spot then take out the 2017 premiership.
February 8th 2018 @ 7:32am
berrlins said | February 8th 2018 @ 7:32am | ! Report
Ablett if fit will be fantastic for Geelong but don’t forget Crameri as well, If he can remain injury free as well he’ll give the forward line another edge and free up Hawkins more. Sydney will keep doing what Sydney do, GWS are an interesting one. Insanely good list of top end talent but they’ve lost some really important senior players, they could go all the way on talent alone but also fall short without the leadership they’ve lost. my money is on Geelong to be the top of these three.
February 8th 2018 @ 7:59am
Rick Disnick said | February 8th 2018 @ 7:59am | ! Report
Let’s not kid ourselves. There’s very little chance Geelong won’t be winning the premiership.
I’m very disappointed an entire article wasn’t devoted to them explaining this simple fact.
February 8th 2018 @ 8:13am
AdelaideDocker said | February 8th 2018 @ 8:13am | ! Report
I mean, I for one believe I did pretty good explaining Sydney in the limited words I had.
You’re right, though: Geelong will probably be very, very good this year. I hope the don’t win the premiership, though, cause I’m not that much of a fan of them. Sorry.
February 8th 2018 @ 9:24am
Pope Paul VII said | February 8th 2018 @ 9:24am | ! Report
Rick, be thankful for small mercies. Even you will tire of the nausea inducing commentary that will follow Princess Gary, Dangermouse and Duckwood.
February 8th 2018 @ 9:34am
AdelaideDocker said | February 8th 2018 @ 9:34am | ! Report
You’re not wrong, your Holiness.
I’m surprised the media hasn’t asked you to canonise the holy trio, yet.
February 8th 2018 @ 10:25am
Pope Paul VII said | February 8th 2018 @ 10:25am | ! Report
Won’t be long.
February 8th 2018 @ 1:52pm
Rick Disnick said | February 8th 2018 @ 1:52pm | ! Report
Correct me if I’m wrong your Holiness, but doesn’t it take two
bits of ar$emiracles to occur before one is eligible for canonisation?
We already have a very famous Saint Patrick, so that precludes Danger from the discussion.
Joel was a prophet & Gazza we already know is the son of GOD.
This just leaves Chris Scott really.
Now many believe it would take a miracle for Geelong to win the premiership. To me, this is a given, however, if Scott doesn’t win the AFL’s Funny Face award again from the coaches box, well…. that would be a bonafide 2nd miracle worthy of Sainthood.
https://www.google.com.au/imgres?imgurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sportsbet.com.au%2Fblog%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2Fb-scott-1-new.gif&imgrefurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sportsbet.com.au%2Fblog%2Fafl%2Fbrad-scott-gif-able-coach-afl&docid=0n6UpiqP8QmcXM&tbnid=wTwFN6Dx8CGV2M%3A&vet=10ahUKEwjExK-rqJXZAhUKTLwKHZcjCZ8QMwg9KAAwAA..i&w=350&h=258&client=safari&bih=1253&biw=1223&q=chris%20scott%20afl%20funny%20face&ved=0ahUKEwjExK-rqJXZAhUKTLwKHZcjCZ8QMwg9KAAwAA&iact=mrc&uact=8
February 8th 2018 @ 12:54pm
Jim said | February 8th 2018 @ 12:54pm | ! Report
Haha PPV!!!!
February 8th 2018 @ 10:26am
Mango Jack said | February 8th 2018 @ 10:26am | ! Report
When the original prodigal son returned home, they killed a calf then sat around getting pi$$ed. I’m with AdelaideDocker, I hope that’s exactly what Geelong do!
February 8th 2018 @ 11:29am
Mattician6x6 said | February 8th 2018 @ 11:29am | ! Report
Geelong will mirror 1992 rick, dominate all comers, kick record scores, even have a ablett dominating forward all to crumble gf day. My big question is who do you think the Geoff Miles on the interchange comparison is?? Will bruns get a call up to kick gaff in the ankle and fracture it ala mainy?
Lecras like a cork in the ocean could be the epitaph to geel 2018;)
February 8th 2018 @ 2:02pm
Rick Disnick said | February 8th 2018 @ 2:02pm | ! Report
This is all true, but at least people remember Ablett, unlike anyone from the world’s 2nd most boring premiership team.
It’s three premierships apiece in the AFL. The difference between Geelong and West Coast: The Cats make the game look good.
February 8th 2018 @ 8:45am
Harsh Truth Harry said | February 8th 2018 @ 8:45am | ! Report
Let’s take a deeper analysis from Big Harry’s spreadsheet of the Geelong finals performances post 2011. So blokes what have we got here is a side who are flaky at best in finals.
We have 11 finals since 2011 for 3 wins and 8 losses. One win was by 2 points, one by 16 and then last years thumping of a spent Swans outfit. Looking deeper, it is also the teams they lose against. Two losses to Fremantle blokes! (one infamously at their funny little home ground) Fremantle are without doubt the competitions underachievers and finals bunnies. One loss to North. yes North! How did they lose that game! They then kick started Richmonds flag by putting out the most meek performace seen in finals for some time.
Their average losing margin in this period is 28 points and significantly their average points kicked is only 78 points.
Big Harry will tell you straight. The Cats make the finals thanks to their poky little ground Scott trains them on. He trains them to win on that ground and make finals. They go to the bigger grounds and their lack of pace finds them out. Make no mistake the Cats are slow, slow as treacle and what Richmond did to them will happen more and more as they gave away most of the pace they had with Motlop going. They will stumble to about 7-9th and have no impact in 2018. I tried to accept the best on Ablett to not play more than 8 games but they won’t let the comment through.
February 8th 2018 @ 9:59am
TomC said | February 8th 2018 @ 9:59am | ! Report
I have some nagging doubts about the Swans. My feeling last year was that the remarkable turnaround in form had as much to do with the return from injury of a couple of key veterans. I know it seems counterintuitive that the likes of Jack and McVeigh could make such a difference but for a number of years Sydney have relied on a relatively small group of players.
You could argue that both ways, but my suspicion is that the Swans are constantly just two or three injuries away from missing the finals altogether. And yet, if everything goes right they could easily win another flag.
Arguably the Cats are even more reliant on a small group of players, but they don’t seem to experience the same swings in form that the Swans do. They’re a quality team, extremely well run, and given their record in close games it’s entirely possible they pinch another premiership in an even season.
I have slightly different concerns about the Giants. They endured a lousy injury run last year and still came pretty close to the grand final, but so often they struggled to fight off teams that on paper looked much weaker than them. Unlike the Swans and the Cats they don’t look more than the sum of their parts and it’s hard to feel confident about them as premiership contenders, especially when if anything their list looks slightly worse than it did a year ago.
It’s hard to build a premiership team from scratch, even with an almost endless supply of early draft picks. It’s hard to get the most out of players without the support of an established group of on field leaders who in turn have benefited from the support of the club over a number of years. I think sometimes we understate what a difficult job Cameron has.
February 8th 2018 @ 12:53pm
Jim said | February 8th 2018 @ 12:53pm | ! Report
Always enjoy what you have to say TomC when I see your comments, and I agree about my Swans and your broader comments about the Giants and Cats.
While I really like the look of the Swans younger brigade coming through, we remain exposed in certain parts of the ground to injury, and arguably still over reliant on a handful of players in key positions.
I would argue however, outside of what at this stage was an outlier year in 2017, the Swans have been remarkably consistent for a long time, irrespective of their injury record in any particular year – I think what happened in 2017 may sway some to consider that the Swans have bigger swings in form than other teams. It may well prove in 2018 that last year was not indeed an outlier, but compared to many seasons previously, it was a very bizarre one for the Swans.
Invariably, most recent seasons they’ve won a lot of games, rarely been thumped, and always been there or there about. The only thing missing has been more silverware in the cupboard – they probably should have won at least 1 more flag, given 2 grand final appearances and finals appearances in recent years. But climbing that final mountain is always very difficult.
February 8th 2018 @ 1:16pm
TomC said | February 8th 2018 @ 1:16pm | ! Report
Yeah, to say the Swans have ‘swings in form’ was probably a mischaracterisation on my part. I was thinking about some of their slow starts to previous seasons but that’s probably not relevant here. I might also have had that awful semi final in the back of my mind but, as you say, that’s very much the exception.
I have thought for a while now though that the Swans’ veteran midfielders carry that team, and that it’s difficult for the younger players to adjust when their output is below their consistent best.
February 8th 2018 @ 12:56pm
Jim said | February 8th 2018 @ 12:56pm | ! Report
This is a tough one. On ladder position in regular season, I’d just about favour GWS overall. Taking finals into account, could be any of the three. All are capable of winning the flag this year – equally I think all three are susceptible to underperformance as well.
February 8th 2018 @ 1:00pm
dontknowmuchaboutfootball said | February 8th 2018 @ 1:00pm | ! Report
The really surprising thing about this instalment is that it means the last one features Richmond, Adelaide and … Port Adelaide.
Can’t work out of that’s to group together teams that have had some kind of rivalry in recent years, or if the the writers have decided that Port are more likely than Syd, GWS and Geelong to match it with the reigning Premiers and Minor Premiers.