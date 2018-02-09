Ben Simmons just copped yet another All-Star snub and Twitter is furious

For what seems like the dozenth time in the past few weeks (it’s actually the fifth) NBA Rookie of the Year favourite Ben Simmons has missed out on making the All-Star game.

After finishing third in fan voting among guards in the Eastern Conference and just missing out on a starter’s spot, Simmons was then overlooked as one of the reserves for the showpiece event.

Injuries to Kevin Love and John Wall saw the Aussie pipped by Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic for a replacement gig, but the recent season-ending ACL injury to New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingas had seemed to have cleared the way for Simmons to become the first rookie since Blake Griffin to make the All-Star game as a rookie.

Turns out it hadn’t.

Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker was chosen by the NBA to replace Porzingas on Team LeBron, once again leaving Simmons out, prompting a succinct response from the Aussie.

It was a decision which left basketball fans (and Aussie big man Andrew Bogut) a little bemused – while Walker is having a strong season for the Hornets, you’d be hard-pressed to say it’s better than Simmons’.

Wow @BenSimmons25 can’t get any love…! 🤔 — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) February 9, 2018

Ben Simmons has more rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, more efficient scorer, and his team is 1 game above .500 Kemba has more points and his team is 7 games under .500 BUT he's the All-Star. pic.twitter.com/Bl72nuPR0m — Jordan Lawson (@darealjlaw) February 8, 2018

Kemba Walker replacing Porzingis on Team Lebron. Poor Ben Simmons — Dylan (@DylansFreshTake) February 8, 2018

So Ben Simmons 17/8/7 isn’t good enough but we got Al Horford 13/7 and Kemba get points but he don’t assist enough Hornets aren’t in the playoffs either I don’t get it — Player 99 (@DeeDeeJaxWB) February 8, 2018

We wanted ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/smxK9c6HJ5 — Anthony Rooke (@A_Rooke413) February 8, 2018

Ben Simmons got snubbed four times smh. https://t.co/5yJqxsCVNJ — BEAL SZN (Mo) (@JohnWallGOAT) February 8, 2018

Ben Simmons should be playing in the All-Star Game. He got snubbed again… — Kevin Parrish Jr (@KevinParrishJr) February 8, 2018

Ben Simmons really got snubbed 5 times man wtf https://t.co/kro8Rrq4Nw — Hoops Reference (@HoopsReference) February 8, 2018

While the reactions on Twitter weren’t too bad, we’re waiting to see what Federal Labor MP Tim Watts has to say in light of the recent development after his bizarre rant about Simmons being snubbed in Parliament yesterday. Maybe he should have waited a day.

At any rate, given that didn’t work, it looks like we’re left with only one viable option to get Simmons in the All-Star game…