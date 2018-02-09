Brisbane Tens live stream: How to watch Rugby Tens online or on TV

The second instalment of the Brisbane Tens is here, with 16 teams set to fight it out over the course of two days at Suncorp Stadium for the right to be crowned champions. This is The Roar‘s guide to streaming the matches online and watching them on TV.

The first match of the tournament is set to be played at 3:15pm (AEDT) on Friday, February 9.

It will then run for two days, with the action on Day 1 concluding after the final match, which will be played between the Brumbies and Crusaders at 10:30pm (AEDT).

The teams will return to Suncorp Stadium for Day 2 on Saturday, February 10 with play commencing at 2:08pm (AEDT). The tournament will conclude with the finals – first the women’s at 8:30pm (AEDT), followed by the men’s at 9:15pm (AEDT).

In the men’s tournament, 12 teams will be split into three groups of four, with six teams qualifying for the finals, allowing the top two ranked teams across the pools to advance straight to the final.

The women’s tournament only has four teams and as such, the two top teams will go straight to the final without having to play a semi-final or other elimination match.

How to watch the tournament on TV

The entire tournament will be broadcast exclusively in Australia on Fox Sports. Because Fox Sports is a Foxtel exclusive channel, you will need a valid Foxtel TV subscription with the sports package included to watch all the action in Brisbane.

Their coverage will begin half an hour before the beginning of play on both days, finishing shortly after the conclusion of the final match and in the case of Day 2, the trophy presentation.

How to live stream the tournament online

If you are looking to stream the tournament online, then the best bet is to use one of Foxtel’s dedicated streaming application.

For those in the position of already having a TV subscription, you will be able to download and use the Foxtel App for free with existing login details.

If you are only looking to stream the channels of Foxtel, you will need to use Foxtel Now instead, with subscriptions including sport starting from $39 per month.

The Roar will also be covering the tournament with live blogs and highlights of each day