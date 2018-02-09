Cleveland Cavaliers overhaul roster on manic NBA trade deadline day

With their NBA title hopes fading fast, the Cleveland Cavaliers completely changed their look trading six players in a stunning sequence of deals on Thursday.

Among those gone are Isaiah Thomas, Dwyane Wade and Derrick Rose.

They also traded two future draft picks in moves designed to not only help them in the short term but potentially help keep LeBron James beyond this season.

Just like that, the Cavs changed nearly half their roster, got younger and maybe wedged themselves back into contention.

The Cavs began their shocking overhaul by sending the disappointing Thomas along with forward Channing Frye and one of their two first-round picks to the Los Angeles Lakers for point guard Jordan Clarkson and forward Larry Nance Jr.

Thomas, who came over in last summer’s blockbuster trade with Boston for Kyrie Irving, played in just 15 games and wasn’t fitting in with Cleveland on or off the floor after he returned from a hip injury.

As the Thomas swap was being digested around the league, the Cavs completed a three-team deal with Utah and Sacramento, said a person with direct knowledge of Cleveland’s moves.

The Cavs sent Rose, who has also been slowed by injury, and forward Jae Crowder to the Jazz for forward Rodney Hood. They’ll receive guard George Hill from the Kings in exchange for guard Iman Shumpert, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity while the teams awaited league approval.

And if all that wasn’t enough, the Cavs then dealt Wade to Miami for a heavily protected second-round pick. It’s a homecoming for the 36-year-old Wade, who played 13 seasons in Miami, winning three NBA titles – two of them with James. Wade has said he wanted to end his career with the Heat, and he’ll get his chance.

James went on Instagram to endorse the move for one of his best friends, posting “truly happy for my brother (at)dwyanewade!! It’s how it’s suppose to be. Love you my guy!! #WadeCountyBack.”

The massive makeover is intended to help the Cavs make another title run in 2018 with James, who can opt out of his $35.6 million contract this summer and become a free agent.

The 33-year-old James has said he would like to finish his career in Cleveland and general manager Koby Altman, who has only been in charge of the roster since July, gave James a team he can lead back to the Finals.