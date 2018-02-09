Your club’s best AFLX: Part 2

In this second part I will be going through the AFLX line-ups from the clubs playing on the second night of games at Eithad Stadium on February 16.

These clubs are Carlton, Essendon, Hawthorn, North Melbourne, St Kilda and Melbourne.

Click here to read part one.

Carlton

Marc Murphy Sam Petrevski-Seaton

Kade Simpson Patrick Cripps

Zac Fisher Charlie Curnow

Dale Thomas Sam Kerridge

Jarrod Pickett Ed Curnow

Emergencies: Paddy Dow and Jarrod Garlett.

The up-and-coming Blues mix experience with youth for AFLX, with Murphy, Cripps, Thomas, Ed Curnow running havoc through the middle of the ground.

Young Charlie Curnow leading the forward line with other youngsters such as Pickett, Fisher and Petrevski-Seaton all pushing forward to hit the scoreboard.

Experienced campaigner Simpson will lead the attack from the backline mainly along with Kerridge with maybe Thomas pushing back as well. The Blues will be an interesting watch with their mix of youth and experience.

Essendon

Joe Daniher Dyson Heppell

Brendon Goddard Andrew McGrath

Zach Merrett Jake Stringer

Devon Smith Adam Saad

Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti Orazio Fantasia

Emergencies: Darcy Parish and David Zaharakis.

On paper looking at this line-up it’s scary, they have stars all over the park. Daniher forward and may ruck and Doddard will be used as a utility.

Essendon have dangerous players like Smith, Stringer, Fantasia and McDonald-Tipungwuti all able to go forward and kick goals and create forward pressure.

Saad and McGrath both using their skill and blistering pace wioll push the ball forward from defence. Merrett and Heppell to lead the midfield with others such as Goddard, Smith and Stringer all able to push in when needed.

A very very strong line-up from the Bombers.

Hawthorn

Shaun Burgoyne Cyril Rioli

Tom Mitchell Jaeger O’Meara

Isaac Smith James Sicily

Jack Gunston Jarryd Roughead

Luke Breust Ryan Burton

Emergencies: Liam Shiels and Paul Puopolo.

Hawthorn comes into AFLX with a very balanced line-up with a lot of experienced campaigners. A very strong midfield group with Mitchell, O’Meara, Burgoyne and Smith with Roughead rucking and pushing forward.

A strong defensive group of Burton, Sicily and Gunston, with the likes of Rioli Breust and Rioli playing as the dangerous small forwards.

Hawthorn is also helped by the fact Sicily and Gunston are able to wing very easily between forward and back wherever they are needed. A strong Hawthorn outfit for AFLX.

North Melbourne

Jack Ziebell Shaun Higgins

Ben Brown Billy Hartung

Mason Wood Taylor Garner

Kayne Turner Marley Williams

Shaun Atley Jamie McMillan

Emergencies: Nathan Hrovat and Jy Simpkin.

A very small and quick line-up for North Melbourne with Brown playing as the only tall. Ziebell will be a bull leading the midfield group with the classy Higgins and Hartung on the outside.

The forward line should be rotated between the likes of Wood, Garner and Turner who are all also capable of pushing up the ground to find the footy. The backline is very skilful with Atley, Williams and McMillan leading the attack from defence.

One of the smaller line-ups so far but will that be an advantage for North Melbourne.

St Kilda

Josh Bruce Jarryn Geary

Jimmy Webster Jack Billings

Tim Membrey Seb Ross

Jack Newnes Jack Steele

Jack Steven Jade Gresham

Emergencies: Koby Stevens and Jake Carlisle.

Saints also following the major trend of a smaller team with Bruce playing as the only tall rotating from the ruck to the forward line.

The Saints attack will begin from the backline with the very poised and skilful duo of Webster and Newnes next to the hard hitting general Geary.

The midfield is strong consisting of players like Ross, Steele, Steven as well as Billings who can also push forward. In attack they have the dangerous goal kicking pair of Gresham and Membrey.

The Saints look like they could be dangerous and be one of the better teams.

Melbourne

Jack Viney Nathan Jones

Christian Petracca Jake Lever

Jayden Hunt Jeff Garlett

Bernie Vince Max Gawn

Michael Hibberd James Harmes

Emergencies: Neville Jetta and Tom McDonald.

Melbourne have gone for a strong line-up and will have the inside grunt and strength over most teams. This all will start from the midfield will the tall mobile ruckman in Gawn with the likes of Viney, Jones, Petracca and Vince.

The Demons will have one of stronger AFLX backlines with the intercepting Lever playing as the tall with guys like Hunt, Hibberd, Vince and Harmes all able to run and create attacking opportunities from defence.

Garlett will play as the small forward with the likes of Petracca, Harmes and Jones also able to push forward and hit the scoreboard.