Your club’s best AFLX: Part 2

In this second part I will be going through the AFLX line-ups from the clubs playing on the second night of games at Eithad Stadium on February 16.
These clubs are Carlton, Essendon, Hawthorn, North Melbourne, St Kilda and Melbourne.
Carlton
Marc Murphy Sam Petrevski-Seaton
Kade Simpson Patrick Cripps
Zac Fisher Charlie Curnow
Dale Thomas Sam Kerridge
Jarrod Pickett Ed Curnow
Emergencies: Paddy Dow and Jarrod Garlett.
The up-and-coming Blues mix experience with youth for AFLX, with Murphy, Cripps, Thomas, Ed Curnow running havoc through the middle of the ground.
Young Charlie Curnow leading the forward line with other youngsters such as Pickett, Fisher and Petrevski-Seaton all pushing forward to hit the scoreboard.
Experienced campaigner Simpson will lead the attack from the backline mainly along with Kerridge with maybe Thomas pushing back as well. The Blues will be an interesting watch with their mix of youth and experience.
Essendon
Joe Daniher Dyson Heppell
Brendon Goddard Andrew McGrath
Zach Merrett Jake Stringer
Devon Smith Adam Saad
Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti Orazio Fantasia
Emergencies: Darcy Parish and David Zaharakis.
On paper looking at this line-up it’s scary, they have stars all over the park. Daniher forward and may ruck and Doddard will be used as a utility.
Essendon have dangerous players like Smith, Stringer, Fantasia and McDonald-Tipungwuti all able to go forward and kick goals and create forward pressure.
Saad and McGrath both using their skill and blistering pace wioll push the ball forward from defence. Merrett and Heppell to lead the midfield with others such as Goddard, Smith and Stringer all able to push in when needed.
A very very strong line-up from the Bombers.
Hawthorn
Shaun Burgoyne Cyril Rioli
Tom Mitchell Jaeger O’Meara
Isaac Smith James Sicily
Jack Gunston Jarryd Roughead
Luke Breust Ryan Burton
Emergencies: Liam Shiels and Paul Puopolo.
Hawthorn comes into AFLX with a very balanced line-up with a lot of experienced campaigners. A very strong midfield group with Mitchell, O’Meara, Burgoyne and Smith with Roughead rucking and pushing forward.
A strong defensive group of Burton, Sicily and Gunston, with the likes of Rioli Breust and Rioli playing as the dangerous small forwards.
Hawthorn is also helped by the fact Sicily and Gunston are able to wing very easily between forward and back wherever they are needed. A strong Hawthorn outfit for AFLX.
North Melbourne
Jack Ziebell Shaun Higgins
Ben Brown Billy Hartung
Mason Wood Taylor Garner
Kayne Turner Marley Williams
Shaun Atley Jamie McMillan
Emergencies: Nathan Hrovat and Jy Simpkin.
A very small and quick line-up for North Melbourne with Brown playing as the only tall. Ziebell will be a bull leading the midfield group with the classy Higgins and Hartung on the outside.
The forward line should be rotated between the likes of Wood, Garner and Turner who are all also capable of pushing up the ground to find the footy. The backline is very skilful with Atley, Williams and McMillan leading the attack from defence.
One of the smaller line-ups so far but will that be an advantage for North Melbourne.
St Kilda
Josh Bruce Jarryn Geary
Jimmy Webster Jack Billings
Tim Membrey Seb Ross
Jack Newnes Jack Steele
Jack Steven Jade Gresham
Emergencies: Koby Stevens and Jake Carlisle.
Saints also following the major trend of a smaller team with Bruce playing as the only tall rotating from the ruck to the forward line.
The Saints attack will begin from the backline with the very poised and skilful duo of Webster and Newnes next to the hard hitting general Geary.
The midfield is strong consisting of players like Ross, Steele, Steven as well as Billings who can also push forward. In attack they have the dangerous goal kicking pair of Gresham and Membrey.
The Saints look like they could be dangerous and be one of the better teams.
Melbourne
Jack Viney Nathan Jones
Christian Petracca Jake Lever
Jayden Hunt Jeff Garlett
Bernie Vince Max Gawn
Michael Hibberd James Harmes
Emergencies: Neville Jetta and Tom McDonald.
Melbourne have gone for a strong line-up and will have the inside grunt and strength over most teams. This all will start from the midfield will the tall mobile ruckman in Gawn with the likes of Viney, Jones, Petracca and Vince.
The Demons will have one of stronger AFLX backlines with the intercepting Lever playing as the tall with guys like Hunt, Hibberd, Vince and Harmes all able to run and create attacking opportunities from defence.
Garlett will play as the small forward with the likes of Petracca, Harmes and Jones also able to push forward and hit the scoreboard.
February 9th 2018 @ 8:57am
Rob said | February 9th 2018 @ 8:57am | ! Report
Pretty sure the Demons wont be risking Viney in this micky mouse comp given his foot issues…
February 9th 2018 @ 9:38am
Macca said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:38am | ! Report
I would prefer the blues just played the likes of Garlett, Mullett & Schumacher than Murphy, Cripps & Simpson in a tournament that doesn’t prepares for the season proper and but still carries the risk of injury.
February 9th 2018 @ 9:43am
JamesH said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:43am | ! Report
I’m guessing this is just a ‘best side’ article, not a prediction of who will actually play. Most of the Dons players listed won’t participate, from what I’ve heard.
February 9th 2018 @ 9:51am
Macca said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:51am | ! Report
Even as a “best side” I would think Schumacher, Mullett and Garlett would be pretty high on our list – all 3 have pace and Mullett and Schumacher are elite kicks over distance which seems suited to the format and ground dimensions.
February 9th 2018 @ 10:30am
JamesH said | February 9th 2018 @ 10:30am | ! Report
Sure, I was just responding to your comment about risk of injury.
February 9th 2018 @ 10:34am
Macca said | February 9th 2018 @ 10:34am | ! Report
That is a massive factor. The point is given the format players and Murphy aren’t going to give you much more than Mullett and Shcumacher so you may as well keep the stars in cotton wool because their inclusion carries more risk than reward.
February 9th 2018 @ 9:42am
JamesH said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:42am | ! Report
The space and fast movement should definitely suit the Bombers (although let’s face it – we have no idea how this game will work out).
Not sure about Goddard in this format but I guess he still has plenty of speed around him.
February 9th 2018 @ 11:17am
Kavvy said | February 9th 2018 @ 11:17am | ! Report
Hawks fan here with an eye on the real stuff. I’d be taking O’Meara, Rioli and Roughead out of that side at a minimum. O’Brien can play for Roughy, the two emergencies (Poppy and Shiels) can come in for O’Meara and Rioli and then a couple of youngsters can come in as emergencies or even play instead of a couple others, Harry Morrison and James Cousins maybe