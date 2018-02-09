 

Your club’s best AFLX: Part 2

    In this second part I will be going through the AFLX line-ups from the clubs playing on the second night of games at Eithad Stadium on February 16.

    These clubs are Carlton, Essendon, Hawthorn, North Melbourne, St Kilda and Melbourne.

    Click here to read part one.

    Carlton
    Marc Murphy Sam Petrevski-Seaton
    Kade Simpson Patrick Cripps
    Zac Fisher Charlie Curnow
    Dale Thomas Sam Kerridge
    Jarrod Pickett Ed Curnow

    Emergencies: Paddy Dow and Jarrod Garlett.

    The up-and-coming Blues mix experience with youth for AFLX, with Murphy, Cripps, Thomas, Ed Curnow running havoc through the middle of the ground.

    Young Charlie Curnow leading the forward line with other youngsters such as Pickett, Fisher and Petrevski-Seaton all pushing forward to hit the scoreboard.

    Experienced campaigner Simpson will lead the attack from the backline mainly along with Kerridge with maybe Thomas pushing back as well. The Blues will be an interesting watch with their mix of youth and experience.

    patrick-cripps-carlton-blues-afl-2016-tall

    (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy)

    Essendon
    Joe Daniher Dyson Heppell
    Brendon Goddard Andrew McGrath
    Zach Merrett Jake Stringer
    Devon Smith Adam Saad
    Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti Orazio Fantasia

    Emergencies: Darcy Parish and David Zaharakis.

    On paper looking at this line-up it’s scary, they have stars all over the park. Daniher forward and may ruck and Doddard will be used as a utility.

    Essendon have dangerous players like Smith, Stringer, Fantasia and McDonald-Tipungwuti all able to go forward and kick goals and create forward pressure.

    Saad and McGrath both using their skill and blistering pace wioll push the ball forward from defence. Merrett and Heppell to lead the midfield with others such as Goddard, Smith and Stringer all able to push in when needed.

    A very very strong line-up from the Bombers.

    Hawthorn
    Shaun Burgoyne Cyril Rioli
    Tom Mitchell Jaeger O’Meara
    Isaac Smith James Sicily
    Jack Gunston Jarryd Roughead
    Luke Breust Ryan Burton

    Emergencies: Liam Shiels and Paul Puopolo.

    Hawthorn comes into AFLX with a very balanced line-up with a lot of experienced campaigners. A very strong midfield group with Mitchell, O’Meara, Burgoyne and Smith with Roughead rucking and pushing forward.

    Jarryd Roughead Hawthorn Hawks AFL 2017

    (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

    A strong defensive group of Burton, Sicily and Gunston, with the likes of Rioli Breust and Rioli playing as the dangerous small forwards.

    Hawthorn is also helped by the fact Sicily and Gunston are able to wing very easily between forward and back wherever they are needed. A strong Hawthorn outfit for AFLX.

    North Melbourne
    Jack Ziebell Shaun Higgins
    Ben Brown Billy Hartung
    Mason Wood Taylor Garner
    Kayne Turner Marley Williams
    Shaun Atley Jamie McMillan

    Emergencies: Nathan Hrovat and Jy Simpkin.

    A very small and quick line-up for North Melbourne with Brown playing as the only tall. Ziebell will be a bull leading the midfield group with the classy Higgins and Hartung on the outside.

    The forward line should be rotated between the likes of Wood, Garner and Turner who are all also capable of pushing up the ground to find the footy. The backline is very skilful with Atley, Williams and McMillan leading the attack from defence.

    One of the smaller line-ups so far but will that be an advantage for North Melbourne.

    St Kilda
    Josh Bruce Jarryn Geary
    Jimmy Webster Jack Billings
    Tim Membrey Seb Ross
    Jack Newnes Jack Steele
    Jack Steven Jade Gresham

    Emergencies: Koby Stevens and Jake Carlisle.

    Saints also following the major trend of a smaller team with Bruce playing as the only tall rotating from the ruck to the forward line.

    The Saints attack will begin from the backline with the very poised and skilful duo of Webster and Newnes next to the hard hitting general Geary.

    The midfield is strong consisting of players like Ross, Steele, Steven as well as Billings who can also push forward. In attack they have the dangerous goal kicking pair of Gresham and Membrey.

    The Saints look like they could be dangerous and be one of the better teams.

    Melbourne
    Jack Viney Nathan Jones
    Christian Petracca Jake Lever
    Jayden Hunt Jeff Garlett
    Bernie Vince Max Gawn
    Michael Hibberd James Harmes

    Emergencies: Neville Jetta and Tom McDonald.

    Melbourne have gone for a strong line-up and will have the inside grunt and strength over most teams. This all will start from the midfield will the tall mobile ruckman in Gawn with the likes of Viney, Jones, Petracca and Vince.

    The Demons will have one of stronger AFLX backlines with the intercepting Lever playing as the tall with guys like Hunt, Hibberd, Vince and Harmes all able to run and create attacking opportunities from defence.

    Garlett will play as the small forward with the likes of Petracca, Harmes and Jones also able to push forward and hit the scoreboard.

    The Crowd Says (8)

    • February 9th 2018 @ 8:57am
      Rob said | February 9th 2018 @ 8:57am | ! Report

      Pretty sure the Demons wont be risking Viney in this micky mouse comp given his foot issues…

      Reply

    • February 9th 2018 @ 9:38am
      Macca said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:38am | ! Report

      I would prefer the blues just played the likes of Garlett, Mullett & Schumacher than Murphy, Cripps & Simpson in a tournament that doesn’t prepares for the season proper and but still carries the risk of injury.

      Reply
      • Roar Guru

        February 9th 2018 @ 9:43am
        JamesH said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:43am | ! Report

        I’m guessing this is just a ‘best side’ article, not a prediction of who will actually play. Most of the Dons players listed won’t participate, from what I’ve heard.

        Reply

        • February 9th 2018 @ 9:51am
          Macca said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:51am | ! Report

          Even as a “best side” I would think Schumacher, Mullett and Garlett would be pretty high on our list – all 3 have pace and Mullett and Schumacher are elite kicks over distance which seems suited to the format and ground dimensions.

          Reply
          • Roar Guru

            February 9th 2018 @ 10:30am
            JamesH said | February 9th 2018 @ 10:30am | ! Report

            Sure, I was just responding to your comment about risk of injury.

            Reply

            • February 9th 2018 @ 10:34am
              Macca said | February 9th 2018 @ 10:34am | ! Report

              That is a massive factor. The point is given the format players and Murphy aren’t going to give you much more than Mullett and Shcumacher so you may as well keep the stars in cotton wool because their inclusion carries more risk than reward.

              Reply
    • Roar Guru

      February 9th 2018 @ 9:42am
      JamesH said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:42am | ! Report

      The space and fast movement should definitely suit the Bombers (although let’s face it – we have no idea how this game will work out).

      Not sure about Goddard in this format but I guess he still has plenty of speed around him.

      Reply

    • February 9th 2018 @ 11:17am
      Kavvy said | February 9th 2018 @ 11:17am | ! Report

      Hawks fan here with an eye on the real stuff. I’d be taking O’Meara, Rioli and Roughead out of that side at a minimum. O’Brien can play for Roughy, the two emergencies (Poppy and Shiels) can come in for O’Meara and Rioli and then a couple of youngsters can come in as emergencies or even play instead of a couple others, Harry Morrison and James Cousins maybe

      Reply

