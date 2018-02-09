 

Collingwood drop marquee Hope in AFLW

By Michael Ramsey, Michael Ramsey is a Roar Pro

    Collingwood have lost faith in AFLW marquee Moana Hope, dropping the underperforming forward just one game into the season.

    The Magpies on Thursday confirmed Hope will sit out Saturday night’s clash with Fremantle at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

    Hope became an overnight sensation – and the face of AFLW – when she slotted six goals in the 2016 All-Star exhibition game.

    But the tattooed full-forward struggled to live up to the hype in her first season and had little impact in the Magpies’ season-opening loss to Carlton at Princes Park.

    Playing mostly in the midfield, Hope had just six disposals and did not hit the scoreboard.

    She will be joined on the sidelines by Sarah D’Arcy, who copped a two-match ban for kicking Carlton’s Sarah Hosking in the groin.

    The Blues have dropped inaugural captain Lauren Arnell for Friday night’s clash with Greater Western Sydney after she went without a disposal against Collingwood.

    The Crowd Says (4)

    • Roar Guru

      February 9th 2018 @ 11:18am
      Paul D said | February 9th 2018 @ 11:18am | ! Report

      Frankly I’m disappointed in the roar’s sub-editors. Best chance for a ‘Hopeless’ joke about Collingwood in the headline and you let it slide

      Reply
      • Roar Guru

        February 9th 2018 @ 11:38am
        Penster said | February 9th 2018 @ 11:38am | ! Report

        No Hope.

        Reply

    • February 9th 2018 @ 1:18pm
      Marshall said | February 9th 2018 @ 1:18pm | ! Report

      ‘Pies lose Hope in Moana as face of AFLW dropped for Rd 2’

      You’ve got my email, send me through your salary offer for the editor gig.

      Reply

    • February 9th 2018 @ 2:11pm
      Pope Paul VII said | February 9th 2018 @ 2:11pm | ! Report

      Hopeless Collingwood.

      Reply

