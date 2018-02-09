Collingwood drop marquee Hope in AFLW

Collingwood have lost faith in AFLW marquee Moana Hope, dropping the underperforming forward just one game into the season.

The Magpies on Thursday confirmed Hope will sit out Saturday night’s clash with Fremantle at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

Hope became an overnight sensation – and the face of AFLW – when she slotted six goals in the 2016 All-Star exhibition game.

But the tattooed full-forward struggled to live up to the hype in her first season and had little impact in the Magpies’ season-opening loss to Carlton at Princes Park.

Playing mostly in the midfield, Hope had just six disposals and did not hit the scoreboard.

She will be joined on the sidelines by Sarah D’Arcy, who copped a two-match ban for kicking Carlton’s Sarah Hosking in the groin.

The Blues have dropped inaugural captain Lauren Arnell for Friday night’s clash with Greater Western Sydney after she went without a disposal against Collingwood.