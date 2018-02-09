Footy in Tassie at crisis point

There’s something rotten on the Apple Isle, namely the parlous situation of AFL football.
The state of the game in the traditional AFL heartland has been in steady decline for a number of a years, most evident in the fact that only one player – Fremantle’s Hugh Dixon – has been drafted from the state in the last two years.
However, the situation reached its most critical juncture on Tuesday when it was announced that the Burnie Dockers were withdrawing from the TSL – the Tasmanian State League competition – due to lack of numbers. Nearby Devonport also recently announced it was leaving the competition due to similar pressures.
Compounding this is the release of figures today which show that the AFL has increased its financial support for the struggling Gold Coast by $5.5 million to $25 million for the financial year. Of course, there isn’t a casual link between this and the state of Tassie football, but, indirectly, it speaks volumes.
For years, one of the AFL’s arguments against establishing a team in Tassie has been that the state is unable to financially support a team. There may be some truth to this argument, given the current state of Tasmania’s economy; but I’d pose the question of whether Gold Coast would be able to financially sustain a team if it was not supported by the AFL.
I’d wager that it could not. If the AFL was prepared to support a team in Tasmania to the same extent that it does the Gold Coast, then the financial issues become moot.
Fairfax journalist Michael Gleeson wrote a piece on this issue a few days ago, and raises the interesting and under-recognised point that the economic downturn in Tasmania has led to a large population decrease as people leave the state in search of job opportunities on the mainland.
By extension, this has left Tassie depleted in player numbers, which has in turn led to Burnie and Devonport folding, and the state unable to financially support its teams. The broader point that Gleeson makes, however, is that it will take time for the recent increase in the number of participants at grassroots level to filter through to the top echelons of the sport.
If afforded the time and financial support needed to grow, this argument makes a good case that football in Tasmania could be resurrected.
Financial assistance to football in Tasmania could also do wonders for its under 18 competition, providing solid development pathways for young players. With Burnie’s withdrawal from the competition, around 15 academy players have been left without a club.
The Tassie Mariners, the state’s under-18 team, competes only in the state competition, and is no longer part of the TAC Cup competition, which means that development pathways for aspiring AFL footballers are in short supply.
The main issue at play here is not one of finances, but of the AFL’s insatiable appetite for expansion. If the AFL wanted there to be a team in Tassie, it would have been done by now.
Instead, they are content to bail out Gold Coast, in a non-football market where it’s seeming unlikely that the game will become the dominant presence, at the expense of assisting one of the game’s football heartlands. The AFL’s public messaging on football in Tasmania has been conflicting – consider this from AFL CEO Gil McLachlan this week.
“We will continue to invest down there, we have a really clear plan for Tasmania. You can look at this through different lenses and that’s certainly how we see it.”
Reading that, I come away confused. The only ‘really clear plan’ I can see is to let Tasmanian football stagnate at the expense of other newer markets.
How does the AFL’s previous public statements that its preference is for a ‘two-team system’ in Tassie – like the current one with North Melbourne and Hawthorn sharing the rights to play games in the state each year – fit with Gil’s most recent comment?
Whatever the plan is, I’ve yet to see anything clear come to fruition. And the second part of that statement, about looking at this situation through ‘different lenses’ – how else can it be looked at? Is this a reference to the fact that the AFL clearly sees itself doing the right thing by football in Tassie, whereas there is public perception that whatever happens in Tassie is clearly motivated by business interests?
Personally, I’m yet to see a clear plan articulated for supporting and developing football in Tasmania, as whatever the AFL has in place currently seems not to be working. If nothing is done soon, we face the very real possibility that Tasmania will become merely a fading memory in the football landscape.
February 9th 2018 @ 7:49am
Reservoir Animal said | February 9th 2018 @ 7:49am | ! Report
Maddie, can I assume that you are a Tasmanian? If so, are you in the north or south?
February 9th 2018 @ 8:46am
Harsh Truth Harry said | February 9th 2018 @ 8:46am | ! Report
Gill Mclachlan makes decisions on the fly. He was too young and inexperienced for the role. Don’t give me the TV rights deal, I would have brokered that one, it’s a no brainer!
February 9th 2018 @ 9:25am
JamesH said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:25am | ! Report
Thanks for a great article, Maddy. It’s certainly frustrating to watch GC struggle on-field and financially, not to mention the inability to retain and attract players, when fans, businesses and government down here would almost certainly embrace a local team.
Just one correction, though – there is no current economic downturn in Tassie. In fact, the economy seems to have been recovering pretty well for the last couple of years. The point Gleeson makes is that it is shifting away from trades and manufacturing to tourism and agriculture.
Given that footballers are more likely to be involved in the former industries than the latter (it can be hard to commit to playing footy on every weekend if you’re in tourism or farming), it’s not hard to see why some teams are losing players. There has also been some garbage management by Football Tasmania.
February 9th 2018 @ 10:57am
SportsFanGC said | February 9th 2018 @ 10:57am | ! Report
JamesH – Plenty of positives for the Gold Coast, hence both the NRL and AFL having teams located here:
1. Population wise the Gold Coast as a city is larger than Tasmania and is growing towards 1.2M by 2050 – currently the 6th largest city in Australia;
2. The demographics of the population continues to shift towards young families, rather than the stereotype of retirees;
3. There is a very strong local competition here below the NEAFL Level that the Southport Sharks participate in and it is growing each year (as are the competitions in Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast) hence the growing number of Queensland kids getting drafted into the AFL; and
4. Excellent elite sports infrastructure throughout the Gold Coast due to Commonwealth Games, including brand new multi-million dollar homes for both the Suns and Titans.
The Suns have shown (as have the Titans) that when they are playing good footy the crowds will go to the games. I have been to games at Metricon Stadium when the Suns previously played Collingwood, Sydney and Hawthorn where the crowds were in excess of 20,000.
There is opportunity here and the AFL knows this, hence the commitment to the city.
February 9th 2018 @ 11:35am
Kangajets said | February 9th 2018 @ 11:35am | ! Report
They come to watch hawthorn and Collingwood not the Gold Coast
Maybe Collingwood could relocate to Metricon to help you out for crowds .
February 9th 2018 @ 11:53am
spruce moose said | February 9th 2018 @ 11:53am | ! Report
Maybe you should stick to your principles and leave the tab Kangajets?
If people can’t critique football on the football tab, then you have no business preaching what you can’t practice.
February 9th 2018 @ 12:19pm
Kangajets said | February 9th 2018 @ 12:19pm | ! Report
People can say what they like
I don’t have to agree with them
Anymore great advice I should stick to champ
February 9th 2018 @ 12:27pm
Kangajets said | February 9th 2018 @ 12:27pm | ! Report
And no one has to agree with me spruce
That’s why it’s an opinion site .
February 9th 2018 @ 1:10pm
spruce moose said | February 9th 2018 @ 1:10pm | ! Report
Sigh,
That would be a great position if it wasn’t drowning in fiction.
The moment you disagree on the football tab you demand they leave the tab.
I for one enjoy that you comment on here, so long as it’s a two way street on the other tabs.
February 9th 2018 @ 2:22pm
Kangajets said | February 9th 2018 @ 2:22pm | ! Report
Spruce
“Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt.”
Think about the above advice .
February 9th 2018 @ 1:12pm
Cat said | February 9th 2018 @ 1:12pm | ! Report
Feel free to post on multiple tabs … as long as it isn’t to start that childish code warring crap. Very few soccer fans who come here to the AFL tab come to actually talk AFL.
February 9th 2018 @ 2:14pm
Kangajets said | February 9th 2018 @ 2:14pm | ! Report
Cheers cat
I don’t give a rats abt spruce anyway.
Is spruce like the yoda of the afl site 😂
February 9th 2018 @ 2:43pm
JamesH said | February 9th 2018 @ 2:43pm | ! Report
I’m not disputing that there are positive aspects to the Gold Coast, SFGC. That doesn’t mean the struggles to date have been any less real. If they can turn it around, good on them.
February 9th 2018 @ 9:50am
BigAl said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:50am | ! Report
So true about the “current economic downturn”. That comment made me lose faith (re research at least) in this article.
Leaves the feeling that the author found Gleeson’s article and thought… here’s all I need for a Roar article ?!
February 9th 2018 @ 10:13am
Kris said | February 9th 2018 @ 10:13am | ! Report
Saying Gold Coast received $25m is a misleading and loaded statement. Every club gets a disbursement, and the AFL have long had an equalisation policy that sees some clubs get more than others. St Kilda received $20m. Hawthorn $10m.
Tasmania produces about 1 player a year in any case. Even that figure is debatable, Collingwood’s Brodie Mihocek is a Tasmanian who came via the VFL.
The population of Tasmania is declining and ageing and there are fewer and fewer young people. Economic growth based on tourism and education is centered on Hobart where there is a rental housing shortage.
There are enough players to play in Burnie – they are just choosing to play in the local league not the statewide league. They can often get more money, have less training and travel commitments. Burnie itself hasn’t vanished, it is has gone back to the local league where all of a sudden the players will become available.
Tasmanian plays 5 matches in the AFL Academy series, and their better players can then go on to play a further 5 matches as part of the Allies in the AFL Under-18 championships.
February 9th 2018 @ 10:36am
johno said | February 9th 2018 @ 10:36am | ! Report
Current Tasmanian players in AFL
Aaron Hall
Lachie Weller
Brady Grey
Hugh Dixon
Alex Pearce
Jack Riewoldt
Ben Brown
Brodie Mihocek
Grant Birchall
Hugh Greenwood
Ryan Harwood
Mitch Robinson
Liam Jones
Andrew Phillips
Jeremy Howe
tom Bellchambers
Josh Green
Jackson Thurlow
Jake Koldjashnij
Kade Kolodjashnij
Jesse Lonergan
Mackenzie Willis
Tim Mohr
Zac Webster
Kieren Lovell
Colin Garland
Mitch Hibberd
Toby Nankervis
Meverick Weller
Jimmy Webster
Robbie Fox
Current Coaches
Brendan Bolton
Chris Fagan
All of the above is without the AFL investing in the state. This is a state that produced greats like
Peter Hudson
Matthew Richardson
Rodney Eade
Darryl Baldock
Ian Stewart
Royce Hart
Nick Riewoldt (born there and strong family ties)
Alastair Lynch
To name a few …
On top of that Tim Lane, probably the best current caller of the game, is a Tasmanian
The AFL have botched this up so badly it’s become a joke
February 9th 2018 @ 11:37am
Kangajets said | February 9th 2018 @ 11:37am | ! Report
That’s a terrific list and good example of why tassie should have had an afl team .
February 9th 2018 @ 1:25pm
Kris said | February 9th 2018 @ 1:25pm | ! Report
Tassie gets $2.5m in funding from the AFL.
As your list indicates, Tassie has always been producing 2-3 players a year. Produced 2 last year and will produce 2 or 3 next year.
There is nothing unusual about a botched-up Tasmanian state league. They only had a State league between 1986-2000 and then it shut down for 8 years. Plenty of people didn’t support the return of the State league in 2009 and it is hardly a surprise that teams have withdrawn from a comp they were pretty lukewarm about.
February 9th 2018 @ 2:49pm
Another Paul said | February 9th 2018 @ 2:49pm | ! Report
Kris, you seem to be struggling with a few things, first above are 30 listed Tasmanians. The average AFL career length is 6 years so to maintain that level you obviously need to draft an average of 5 players a year. Last year only 1 Tasmanian was drafted, the year before there were 0.
Second, your comment about Brodie Mihocek coming to the AFL via the VFL is exactly why the AFL needs to invest more in Tassie, there should be pathways for players in Tasmania to get straight into the AFL without first having to “make a name” in the VFL. This is assuming Brodie was good enough to be drafted, if he wasn’t the narrative still doesn’t change.
Third, the Tasmanian population actually grew 3% from 2011 to 2016, I’ll agree it is aging
Fourth, the Burnie FC president has stated that there aren’t enough players, he only got 15 people at training after Christmas. Now it’s possible that it’s because they’re all playing in the local league but the AFL wants people to play in the state league so they need to do something about it. A state league is better for growth in the state then a bunch of local leagues.
Fifth, concerning support for a state league I think you made up your whole last paragraph. There is no evidence that reception of the state league was lukewarm. Sure some people may have opposed it but as evidence for others supporting it attendance records were set for a single match in the state league in 2011. Also the Tasmanian football community fund was the driving force in setting up the Tasmanian football hall of fame, they raised the cash needed to do so, it wasn’t the AFL or the state league but the community. That seems like pretty decent support to me.
February 9th 2018 @ 10:22am
I ate pies said | February 9th 2018 @ 10:22am | ! Report
The AFL doesn’t care about its core base. It’s been proven time and again. They believe that they can do whatever they like and the tribal nature of the game will keep it strong in the heartland. The unhinged obsession with expansion in the last few years will actually decrease the standard of the competition; in fact, it already has.
As money is funneled into pet projects like social causes, China, non-footy areas, women’s footy etc, the people who actually put bums on seats and pay for the pet projects – AFL footballers from the heartland – are losing out. Quite simply, less players at lower levels = less talent for the AFL.
They are doing the same thing that Cricket Australia are doing – sacrificing the breeding grounds and standards for short term gain in the form of money.
February 9th 2018 @ 11:37am
Kangajets said | February 9th 2018 @ 11:37am | ! Report
Pies
Well said
February 9th 2018 @ 11:54am
spruce moose said | February 9th 2018 @ 11:54am | ! Report
You’re still here? Don’t let Nemesis find out – he’ll never forgive you.
Can’t cross a picket line mate.
February 9th 2018 @ 12:31pm
Kangajets said | February 9th 2018 @ 12:31pm | ! Report
Whatever Spruce
U must mistake me for someone who gives a rats abt nemesis
I’ve played coached and watched afl and soccer for 40 years . Think I can deal with liking both codes of footy .
R u sta/king me today?
February 9th 2018 @ 1:49pm
Paul D said | February 9th 2018 @ 1:49pm | ! Report
Everytime Nemesis has a crack at me I remind him of his Fussball nom-de-plume and express my undying love and admiration for his obstinate rearguard action all these years
He leaves me alone after that
February 9th 2018 @ 2:24pm
Kangajets said | February 9th 2018 @ 2:24pm | ! Report
He is a lone wolf that Nemesis
February 9th 2018 @ 2:15pm
clipper said | February 9th 2018 @ 2:15pm | ! Report
If the AFL didn’t funnel money into non-footy areas, there would be minimal grass roots development in those areas, poor attendance and little interest. Instead, in Sydney the Swans are the most attended team, grassroots keeps growing (to the point they can’t find enough grounds) and the put a second team in the state, which hardly dented the Swans crowds and has helped Sydney become an all code city – what do you suggest they do – pull up stumps on all the advances?