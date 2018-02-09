Greenberg defends NRL’s $3.7 million loss

The NRL has posted a $3.7 million loss for 2017 but is optimistic of returning to the black with a profit of close to $40 million this year.
After revealing the governing body’s financial results on Thursday, CEO Todd Greenberg brushed off accusations the game was broke, predicting a big surplus next year as the game’s new five-year $1.8 billion broadcast deal kicks in in season 2018.
He pointed out the game had recorded an average $10.5 million surplus over the 2013-2017 broadcast deal and because television revenues are paid at a flat rate each year, profits needed to be viewed over the course of a broadcast cycle.
Greenberg said the result was better than forecast after slashing $2 million from administration costs and increases in non-broacast revenue ($147.9 million up from $144.2 million).
“Next year we’ll see the game return to a strong surplus position at the first year of a five-year broadcast cycle,” Greenberg said.
“When I see certain headlines and media commentary about the game being broke, that couldn’t be further from the truth.
“We’ve made great commitments to clubs and great commitments to players, states and the grassroots. The game is being very well managed financially and the distributions are bigger and better than ever.”
He said he expected to post a profit close to $40 million next year and for profits to average $7.5 million over 2018-2022.
He said surplusses would not be as big this cycle after agreeing to a record club-funding agreement which is designed to shore up clubs long-term.
The NRL was forced to bail out Newcastle and the Gold Coast over the last four years after they went broke and Greenberg said the governing body was no longer in a position to prop up struggling franchises.
As part of the club funding package, the NRL has established a distressed club fund, which all 16 clubs are required to sink money into each year.
Over the next five years, that fund will grow to $15 million and any club which runs into financial trouble will be propped up out of that.
“It won’t happen. And the reason it won’t happen is it can’t happen because we don’t have money put aside to prop a club up,” Greenberg said.
“So when we pay an amount to all the clubs, what they’re going to do is pay back an amount each on an annual basis and it goes into a fund.
“That’s their insurance fund. If one of them falls over, they can apply to that fund to help them. We won’t be helping them because we don’t have money in the centre to prop the clubs up again.”
February 9th 2018 @ 7:48am
Grobbelaar said | February 9th 2018 @ 7:48am | ! Report
If the NRL can’t break even with its multi billion dollar TV deal, it’s little wonder the A-League struggles financially.
February 9th 2018 @ 8:39am
Oingo Boingo said | February 9th 2018 @ 8:39am | ! Report
The man that destroyed Rugby League in Australia .
February 9th 2018 @ 9:42am
ferret said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:42am | ! Report
$3.7 M represents 2.5% of incoming revenue. And revenue is to increase in the next 5 years. So no need for alarm bells folks.
Besides the NRL is NOT a business, required to provide dividends to shareholders. It’s a not-for-profit organisation and all money it gets should go back to its stakeholders – players, clubs, grass roots, fans. In principle the NRL should be “broke” each year so that the game improves.
February 9th 2018 @ 9:51am
Big Daddy said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:51am | ! Report
Ferret,
You beat me to the punch with the NFP comment.
Their statement about 40 million profit is probably spot on considering they have just sold newcastle and gold coast.
Trouble is how did they get themselves into a loss situation.
We need a ” please explain”.
You can guarantee all salaries would have been paid.
But like like most NFP organisation s who do they answer too.
February 9th 2018 @ 12:08pm
matth said | February 9th 2018 @ 12:08pm | ! Report
Well this was the last year in a fixed 5 year broadcast revenue stream. It is natural that costs would have risen over the five years. you have to look at the average surplus over the five years of $10m per annum. They also pumped money into the Gold Coast and Newcastle recently.
They get a jump in revenue next year so it makes sense that some costs would have risen this year in anticipation of a guaranteed revenue increase next year.
Storm in a teacup.
February 9th 2018 @ 12:59pm
Big Daddy said | February 9th 2018 @ 12:59pm | ! Report
Matth,
They also have an increase in money to offset this.
Grants to clubs will be 13 million per club which amounts to 204 million plus 10 million for grassroots which leaves 146 million to run the league annually.