GWS Giants vs Carlton Blues: AFLW live scores, blog

Despite heavy rain, thunder and some poor luck, the Carlton Blues came away with a comfortable win over the GWS Giants on Friday night.

Final score

GWS Giants 1.3 (9)

Carlton Blues 3.12 (30)

Last year’s wooden spooners the GWS Giants have a chance to take their first win of the 2018 AFLW season when they host the Carlton Blues at home on Friday night. Join The Roar for score updates and a blog of the match, brought to you live from Drummoyne Oval, starting from 7:05pm AEDT.

If you were to hand out a lucky loser award from Round 1 of the competition for the side that had done the most to deserve to win without getting there, GWS would be the obvious choice.

They travelled to Casey Fields but pushed the premiership fancies Melbourne hard, and only lost the game in the final minutes as Richelle Cranston kicked her third goal of the day.

As for Carlton, they did get a win last week, but weren’t really as impressive in victory as the Giants were in defeat.

With the combination of Tayla Harris and Darcy Vescio up forward it’s pretty clear they’ve got players who can kick goals, but their midfield seems like a battler.

For example their clearance differential of -6 was one of the worst in the league in Round 1, while GWS, with +6, were one of the best.

They had the second-least disposals of any team in the league last week and were -46 in total disposals compared to their opponents Collingwood.

The good news for Carlton is that they are one of the better teams at the league when it comes to turning opportunities into points on the board, and might really have walloped the Pies if they’d kicked straighter last week.

That said, given the high-scoring match the Giants played in last week, they can hold their heads in high regard and they’re on par with or ahead of the Blues in most scoring stats – off a very small sample size, of course.

Their chief concern would be that they conceded a big total to Melbourne last week and if they give Carlton that opportunity, the Blues will probably take it.

Prediction

It’s hard to say how the battles in the forward and backlines will work out, but I suspect GWS will come out on top in the midfield and that will win them the game. Plus, they’re at home, alebit not a ground they’re particularly familliar with.

GWS Giants by 12.

