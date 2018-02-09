 

GWS Giants vs Carlton Blues: AFLW live scores, blog

Josh Elliott Editor
 
 

By , 9 Feb 2018 Josh Elliott is a Roar Editor

Tagged:
 , , , , ,

124 Have your say

    LIVE SCORES

    Scores updated regularly. REFRESH NOW

    GWS Giants vs Carlton Blues

    AFLW 2018
    Drummoyne Oval
    GWS Giants Carlton Blues
    9 SCORE 29
    1 Goals 3
    3 Behinds 11

    Match result:

    Despite heavy rain, thunder and some poor luck, the Carlton Blues came away with a comfortable win over the GWS Giants on Friday night.

    » Click here to read the full match report

    Final score
    GWS Giants 1.3 (9)
    Carlton Blues 3.12 (30)

    Match preview:

    Last year’s wooden spooners the GWS Giants have a chance to take their first win of the 2018 AFLW season when they host the Carlton Blues at home on Friday night. Join The Roar for score updates and a blog of the match, brought to you live from Drummoyne Oval, starting from 7:05pm AEDT.

    If you were to hand out a lucky loser award from Round 1 of the competition for the side that had done the most to deserve to win without getting there, GWS would be the obvious choice.

    They travelled to Casey Fields but pushed the premiership fancies Melbourne hard, and only lost the game in the final minutes as Richelle Cranston kicked her third goal of the day.

    As for Carlton, they did get a win last week, but weren’t really as impressive in victory as the Giants were in defeat.

    With the combination of Tayla Harris and Darcy Vescio up forward it’s pretty clear they’ve got players who can kick goals, but their midfield seems like a battler.

    For example their clearance differential of -6 was one of the worst in the league in Round 1, while GWS, with +6, were one of the best.

    They had the second-least disposals of any team in the league last week and were -46 in total disposals compared to their opponents Collingwood.

    The good news for Carlton is that they are one of the better teams at the league when it comes to turning opportunities into points on the board, and might really have walloped the Pies if they’d kicked straighter last week.

    That said, given the high-scoring match the Giants played in last week, they can hold their heads in high regard and they’re on par with or ahead of the Blues in most scoring stats – off a very small sample size, of course.

    Their chief concern would be that they conceded a big total to Melbourne last week and if they give Carlton that opportunity, the Blues will probably take it.

    Prediction
    It’s hard to say how the battles in the forward and backlines will work out, but I suspect GWS will come out on top in the midfield and that will win them the game. Plus, they’re at home, alebit not a ground they’re particularly familliar with.

    GWS Giants by 12.

    Join The Roar for score updates and a blog of the match between the GWS Giants and the Carlton Blues on Friday night, brought to you live from Drummoyne Oval, starting from 7:05pm AEDT.

    Josh Elliott may be The Roar's Weekend Editor, but at heart he's just a rusted-on North Melbourne tragic with a penchant for pun headlines - and also abnormal alliteration, assuredly; assuming achievability. He once finished third in a hot chilli pie eating contest. You can follow him on Twitter @JoshElliott_29 and listen to him on The Roar's AFL Podcast.

    Have Your Say



    If not logged in, please enter your name and email before submitting your comment. Please review our comments policy before posting on the Roar.

    The Crowd Says (124)

    The Roar Live Blog: Latest comments displayed at the top of the page | Click here to jump to leave a comment

    • Editor

      9:18pm
      Josh Elliott said | 9:18pm | ! Report

      Match report here from a wild night at Drummoyne. Thanks all who followed the blog!

      Reply
    • Editor

      9:13pm
      Josh Elliott said | 9:13pm | ! Report

      Full Time
      Yet more Blue behinds to finish the game – Carlton the winners and by a very comfy margin.

      GWS Giants: 1.3 (9)
      Carlton Blues: 3.12 (30)

      Reply
    • Editor

      9:10pm
      Josh Elliott said | 9:10pm | ! Report

      Behind
      Vescio with another set shot but it’s just another behind for the Blues.

      GWS Giants: 1.3 (9)
      Carlton Blues: 3.10 (28)

      Reply
    • Editor

      9:10pm
      Josh Elliott said | 9:10pm | ! Report

      Behind
      Another one narrowly strikes the padding – Lauren Brazzale rolls one along the wet ground and it looks like it’s going to be a miracle goal, but just not quite.

      GWS Giants: 1.3 (9)
      Carlton Blues: 3.9 (27)

      Reply

    • 9:09pm
      Pope Paul VII said | 9:09pm | ! Report

      Carlton are a bunch of scraggers.

      Reply
    • Editor

      9:04pm
      Josh Elliott said | 9:04pm | ! Report

      Behind
      A behind for Tayla Harris, good shot but touched on the line.

      GWS Giants: 1.3 (9)
      Carlton Blues: 3.8 (26)

      Reply
    • Editor

      9:01pm
      Josh Elliott said | 9:01pm | ! Report

      Bad news for Brianna Davey who is being carried off the field on a stretcher. Fairly innocuous incident but it looks like she’s got a knee injury as a result. Fingers crossed it’s not those dreaded three letters.

      GWS Giants: 1.3 (9)
      Carlton Blues: 3.7 (25)

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:00pm
      Cat said | 9:00pm | ! Report

      Sucks for bree davey

      Reply
    • Editor

      8:56pm
      Josh Elliott said | 8:56pm | ! Report

      Behind
      That’s just awful luck for Renee Forth and the Giants – she looks to have kicked a ripping goal but it has scraped the inside of the post on its way through.

      GWS Giants: 1.3 (9)
      Carlton Blues: 3.7 (25)

      Reply
    • Editor

      8:54pm
      Josh Elliott said | 8:54pm | ! Report

      Final term is on.

      Reply
    • Editor

      8:47pm
      Josh Elliott said | 8:47pm | ! Report

      Three-Quarter Time
      A comfortable win coming up here for Carlton unless something strange happens in this final quarter.

      GWS Giants: 1.2 (8)
      Carlton Blues: 3.7 (25)

      Reply
      • Roar Guru

        8:52pm
        Cat said | 8:52pm | ! Report

        This last quarter would have been a lot more interesting had Farrugia kicked that goal on the after the siren

        Reply
    More Comments »
    Explore:
    , , , , ,

    © 2018 The Roar - Your Sports Opinion