The A-League needs expansion before it’s too late

“Do you think Phil is going to come out and see his shadow?” “Punxsutawney Phil!” “That’s right, woodchuck chuckers it’s… Groundhog Day!”
North America’s favourite rodent just predicted six more weeks of winter, but there was no word on his predictions for tonight’s clash between Melbourne Victory and Brisbane Roar.
Not to worry – these two clubs have faced each other more than 40 times in the A-League, Besart Berisha has scored no less than seven competitive goals against Brisbane Roar including the winner in last year’s semi-final – and when Victory ended Roar keeper Michael Theo’s record run of clean sheets in 2010, his name was still Theoklitos.
Kevin Muscat and John Aloisi know each other so well they could probably swap hairstyles and still look familiar on the touchline.
If you think you’ve seen this fixture before, well, you have. Over and over and over again.
Weirdly enough, this is only the eighth meeting between the pair at AAMI Park, with the majority of the fixtures either taking place at Etihad Stadium or in Brisbane.
So that’s something.
If, however, you’re tired of seeing the same teams play each other on an endless cycle of repeat, unfortunately you’re out of luck.
You’ll just have to console yourself with watching Melbourne City take on Sydney FC for at least the 25th time – including FFA Cup fixtures.
Western Sydney’s rescheduled Round 7 fixture against Wellington Phoenix on Sunday means they’ll have faced the Kiwi side on January 13th, February 11th and again on March 10th of this year alone.
And the pair faced off in the FFA Cup Round of 32 last August for good measure – with all four games set to take place across four different grounds.
The roulette wheel of scheduling has spun up ANZ Stadium as the latest venue of choice for the eternal grudge match that is Western Sydney versus Wellington, where a Category A ticket will set you back a mere $38, plus a $6.90 handling fee.
Don’t worry though. Football Federation Australia has got expansion sorted.
“I don’t think we’ve lost enough ground because we’ve done all the work,” A-League head Greg O’Rourke told AAP sports reporter Murray Wenzel at the launch of the W-League finals on Monday.
“The question is, when do we go into the public domain and ask for bidders?”
Um, like, today?
Or better yet, maybe get on the blower to Marty McFly and see if we can go back in time and kick off expansion proceedings when they were first needed about five years ago.
Are Brisbane City in with a shout? Could Brisbane Strikers steal their thunder? Is Southern Expansion still a thing?
Despite Wenzel’s pointed enquiry – and at the launch of the women’s finals, it was a question about the men’s game that garnered most of the media attention – we know no more officially about the prospect of expansion than we knew last week or the week before.
That’s despite an excellent midweek podcast from The Daily Football Show in which they chatted to Brisbane City and Brisbane Strikers chairmen Rob Cavallucci and Bruce Atterton-Evans – where both men spoke passionately and intelligently about the prospect of their respective clubs joining the A-League.
Vince Rugari then followed up Wenzel’s line of thought with a piece about “Brisbane pushing for a boutique football stadium” as part of Australia’s bid to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup.
It’s an idea Brisbane Roar seem happy to support. Along with, it should be noted, the prospect of a much-needed Brisbane derby.
So why are we waiting? What economic conditions will change between now and next year? And what difference would it make if expansion clubs were tried and failed?
Could it be any worse than watching the same ten clubs play the same three fixtures ad infinitum?
If the A-League is stale, then how could we describe FFA’s handling of expansion?
With one word: moribund.
February 9th 2018 @ 7:31am
League table speaks said | February 9th 2018 @ 7:31am | ! Report
The way to expand is to open the league to competition. That’s what engages the whole of the football family.
Can you win an NPL national playoff series? You’re in.
Promote enough teams to expand to 12 or 16. Then start with relegation and a second division.
February 9th 2018 @ 7:48am
mwm said | February 9th 2018 @ 7:48am | ! Report
The FFA are to nervous on expansion due to our past, and they kind of have a point. Teams came and went willy nilly in the NSL that it became a joke of a competition. We also had ethnic conflict that they feel will return. With 2 divisions some of the clubs would have to be the old NSL powerhouses. The FFA feel if they let the reins go the a league will return to this type of system…. Hence the over cautious approach.
Also football in Australia will never be the type of game that people on sports blogs like this want it to be. They desperately want it to be a carbon copy of the vibrant European game they grew up watching on tv and hearing from their dads, with p/r, no grand final, and supporter groups that chant like Europeans. Thate why there is so much anguish from people here about the FFA trying to sanitise the game vs ‘real supporters’.
We should try to make football authentic to this country, and not be insecure about having a real league if we don’t have the same types of things that exist in a European league.
February 9th 2018 @ 8:01am
Kangajets said | February 9th 2018 @ 8:01am | ! Report
There is no reason not to expand the current A league with time for those new clubs to grow .
I take the Sydney swans example of growing for any club in a challenging environment…
It can work if you do it properly with good people involved behind the scenes .
Imagine 4 or 5 new A league clubs ……
that’s a chance for abt 80 more Aussie’s to play with another 5-10 marquee players added to the competition.
And the argument that there are not enough good Aussie players yet to fill these teams , just seems to suit non football fans narrative.
…..the talent pool of current youth teams and semi professionals npl players will obviously improve when they become full time professionals.
By the way …….There’s not enough good Aussie rules or rugby league players in Australia either to fill their 18 and 16 team competitions , but it didn’t stop expansion from those codes .
February 9th 2018 @ 8:16am
reuster75 said | February 9th 2018 @ 8:16am | ! Report
“I take the Sydney swans example of growing for any club in a challenging environment…
It can work if you do it properly with good people involved behind the scenes .”
You’re bang on the money with that statement. The most successful of the ‘expansion’ clubs has been Western Sydney because they had the right people in the right positions who not only had a feel for the game but more importantly had a feel for the community’s expectations. We need to identify the teams that have got the most community support behind them and help them to make the step up to the a-league. This way even if they struggle at first they’ll eventually succeed as they stand for more then just being an a-league club.
February 9th 2018 @ 2:38pm
spruce moose said | February 9th 2018 @ 2:38pm | ! Report
Praises AFL on one tab, rags on it the other…
February 9th 2018 @ 11:20am
lesterlike said | February 9th 2018 @ 11:20am | ! Report
“We should try to make football authentic to this country, and not be insecure about having a real league if we don’t have the same types of things that exist in a European league.”
What garbage. Football has it’s own culture, even in Australia, that is unique from other codes and has become a worldwide standard regardless of local culture. We should not have to compromise for inferior competition just to make it more appealing to the bogans who will never like our game anyway.
February 9th 2018 @ 2:20pm
Kangajets said | February 9th 2018 @ 2:20pm | ! Report
Well said Lester
February 9th 2018 @ 2:26pm
Jeff dustby said | February 9th 2018 @ 2:26pm | ! Report
Yes, because you are so sophisticated. People who aren’t football supporters are b0gans? Gee that’s the statement of an elistist snob
February 9th 2018 @ 7:52am
Kangajets said | February 9th 2018 @ 7:52am | ! Report
Round 1 in 2019/20
I’d like to see something like this
Sydney FC v South Melbourne
Newcastle v central coast
Brisbane City / strikers v Brisbane Roar
Canberra United v West Sydney
Wollongong city v Perth Glory
Tasmania v Adelaide United
Melb Victory v Melbourne City
Apologies to Wellington Phoenix
February 9th 2018 @ 8:28am
j,binnie said | February 9th 2018 @ 8:28am | ! Report
Kanga -With all that “tongue in cheek” promotion,why not Wellington v Auckland?
That is the “trouble” with “derbies” they only come around twice a year and although that would help cash flow marginally (and mild interest) there is nothing in football history that has proved “expansion” per se, as successful.
Whether we like to admit it or not “expansion” is all about money,and the availability of that commodity. Cheers jb.
February 9th 2018 @ 9:00am
Kangajets said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:00am | ! Report
J b
True . It is all about the money .
We’ve all heard the rumours of money for southern Sydney and their pile of cash .
I’ve read about Geelong Tasmania and Wollongong and Brisbane strikers or Brisbane City all having bids ready , so if those clubs are serious, …
.so
one would hope they are financially ready .
I feel like there good accountable feedback from the Ffa on what the heck is going on with regards to the above clubs .
February 9th 2018 @ 8:06am
Fadida said | February 9th 2018 @ 8:06am | ! Report
An expansion article? It certainly is Groundhog Day
February 9th 2018 @ 8:17am
chris said | February 9th 2018 @ 8:17am | ! Report
haha! Nice one Fad
February 9th 2018 @ 8:19am
Kangajets said | February 9th 2018 @ 8:19am | ! Report
😁
February 9th 2018 @ 1:11pm
ac said | February 9th 2018 @ 1:11pm | ! Report
Yes and whats more I am reading it. Now that’s sad. The A League seems to have gone back a little this year in attendances and TV ratings and I guess that’s a issue in itself. What to do. Expand ? Needs to be well thought out.
February 9th 2018 @ 8:19am
Neil said | February 9th 2018 @ 8:19am | ! Report
I would love to see a second Brisbane Team and would go to both clubs home games.
February 9th 2018 @ 8:48am
Pauly said | February 9th 2018 @ 8:48am | ! Report
A-League football in the River City every week? Why not?
February 9th 2018 @ 1:31pm
Crack the code said | February 9th 2018 @ 1:31pm | ! Report
I would love Brisbane City and the strikers , but they would obviously be competing for the same fan base .
Would a team from the Sunshine Coast be a good third Queensland team .
February 9th 2018 @ 9:03am
Grobbelaar said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:03am | ! Report
South Melbourne Hellas just hosted a touring Chinese team in front of 2,000 fans.
Allow them into the A-League and I warrant their average home attendance would be at least double that.
February 9th 2018 @ 9:20am
Kangajets said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:20am | ! Report
The East Ballarat kangaroos beat the Peking ducks afl team in front of 36 people and 5 ducks
February 9th 2018 @ 10:49am
James said | February 9th 2018 @ 10:49am | ! Report
Isn’t this the team that smashed city 4-1.
February 9th 2018 @ 11:10am
Kangajets said | February 9th 2018 @ 11:10am | ! Report
James. Do u mean the Peking ducks?
City played a youth team with Fornaroli against the Chinese team , not sure if it’s chinese New Year festival or for what reason the game was played