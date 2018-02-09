Melbourne United vs New Zealand Breakers: NBL live scores, blog

Melbourne United will be out to lock down the NBL minor premiership in a top-of-the-table clash against the New Zealand Breakers. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:30pm (AEDT).

United made a slow start to the season, but have been in stunning form of late, with 17 wins from 24 games.

It leaves them two games clear of the second-placed Breakers and in pole position to claim the minor premiership, which is likely to be decided this weekend one way or another.

United and the Breakers meet twice, the first in Melbourne and the next in Auckland on Sunday. If United win one of the games, then the minor premiership should be theirs. If the Breakers manage to take both though, the ladder will be tied up, with the pair having two games to play in Round 19, which is the final of the season.

Dean Vickerman’s men come into the game on the back of three-straight victories, but they lost to both the Breakers and Brisbane Bullets during Round 15.

Despite both games being on the road, they were ordinary and show, even at the top of the table, United are far from running away with the season.

While they are favoured to win at home, there is still plenty of work to do. Josh Boone has been huge in defence, averaging almost ten rebounds per game.

The Breakers, on the other hand, have won their last two, but are struggling to match it with the top sides on the road, being beaten soundly by the Perth Wildcats and the Cairns Taipans away over the last two weeks.

Unless they arrest that slide, they will not only lose any chance of the minor premiership, but also of avoiding away games should the top two sides qualify for the grand final series.

Their wins over the Illawarra Hawks last were quality though. They were made to work hard and came through with four-point wins in each game.

They need to find a way to score enough points over the strong Melbourne defence. With Boone manning the paint, it’s going to be up to Edgar Sosa and DJ Newbill to space the floor and isolate him.

Prediction

Melbourne have played brilliantly of late, especially on their home court, and with the finals around the corner, should be able to build some momentum over a likely opponent here.

United by 6.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this Round 18 NBL clash from 7:30pm (AEDT)