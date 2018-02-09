Melbourne United vs New Zealand Breakers: NBL live scores, blog

Melbourne United will be out to lock down the NBL minor premiership in a top-of-the-table clash against the New Zealand Breakers. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:30pm (AEDT).
United made a slow start to the season, but have been in stunning form of late, with 17 wins from 24 games.
It leaves them two games clear of the second-placed Breakers and in pole position to claim the minor premiership, which is likely to be decided this weekend one way or another.
United and the Breakers meet twice, the first in Melbourne and the next in Auckland on Sunday. If United win one of the games, then the minor premiership should be theirs. If the Breakers manage to take both though, the ladder will be tied up, with the pair having two games to play in Round 19, which is the final of the season.
Dean Vickerman’s men come into the game on the back of three-straight victories, but they lost to both the Breakers and Brisbane Bullets during Round 15.
Despite both games being on the road, they were ordinary and show, even at the top of the table, United are far from running away with the season.
While they are favoured to win at home, there is still plenty of work to do. Josh Boone has been huge in defence, averaging almost ten rebounds per game.
The Breakers, on the other hand, have won their last two, but are struggling to match it with the top sides on the road, being beaten soundly by the Perth Wildcats and the Cairns Taipans away over the last two weeks.
Unless they arrest that slide, they will not only lose any chance of the minor premiership, but also of avoiding away games should the top two sides qualify for the grand final series.
Their wins over the Illawarra Hawks last were quality though. They were made to work hard and came through with four-point wins in each game.
They need to find a way to score enough points over the strong Melbourne defence. With Boone manning the paint, it’s going to be up to Edgar Sosa and DJ Newbill to space the floor and isolate him.
Prediction
Melbourne have played brilliantly of late, especially on their home court, and with the finals around the corner, should be able to build some momentum over a likely opponent here.
United by 6.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this Round 18 NBL clash from 7:30pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.
9:28pm
9:28pm
9:27pm
9:27pm
FULLTIME
The Breakers try to make somethinng happen, but there isn’t the time or the defensive let up from United.
Melbourne win it by six. Casper Ware, Carrick Felix and Tai Wesley the stars of the show for the hosts as they come from behind to all but confirm their grip on the minor premiership.
Melbourne United – 89
New Zealand Breakers – 83
9:25pm
9:25pm
Q4 0′
Timeout called.
United – 89
Breakers – 83
9:24pm
9:24pm
Q4 0′
Ware makes both.
United – 89
Breakers – 83
9:24pm
9:24pm
Q4 0′
Inside the final 60 seconds, then it’s Sosa missing a three.
Felix grabs the rebound and Ware works it up the floor. United have control of it now as they run the shot clock, then Goulding misses.
Wesley gets the offensive board! 15 seconds to go and Ware manages to dribble a few more seconds off the clock before being fouled.
Ten seconds on the clock and United are going to get it done with Ware going to the line.
United – 87
Breakers – 83
9:22pm
9:22pm
Q4 1′
United down the floor through Ware now and he will slow things down, then go to Ware before Felix shoots for three. It’s no good, but Boone tips it in.
Boone with 15 points and 11 boards, United a four-point lead as well!
United – 87
Breakers – 83
9:22pm
9:22pm
Q4 1′
A miss for Boone off the floating pass from Ware, then it’s Sosa into the paint and he is called for a travel. Probably copped a shove from Goulding.
United – 85
Breakers – 83
9:21pm
9:21pm
Q4 1′
This one could go either way, but shots like that don’t help the Breakers. Bad miss from deep for Rob Loe early in the shot clock.
United – 85
Breakers – 83
9:21pm
9:21pm
Q4 1′
Boone to the line as well with Melbourne in the bonus. He misses the first, but manages to hit the second.
United – 85
Breakers – 83
9:20pm
9:20pm
Q4 1′
Ware into the paint and he misses over Loe before the Vukona doing everything to box out, but he is called for a foul on Boone.
Mika Vukona fouled out!
United – 84
Breakers – 83
9:19pm
9:19pm
Q4 2′
Melbourne back in front as Boone finishes down low.
Now the Breakers a miss and United slow things down.
United – 84
Breakers – 83
9:18pm
9:18pm
Q4 2′
The clock continues to run down with this one-point game. It’s Vukona and Ware battling off the ball in the low block and the whistle goes.
Foul and that’s sloppy from NZ.
United – 82
Breakers – 83