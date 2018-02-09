 

Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar: A-League live scores, blog

Karlo Tychsen Roar Guru

By , 9 Feb 2018 Karlo Tychsen is a Roar Guru

    Melbourne Victory v Brisbane Roar FC

    AAMI Park, 9 February, 2018

    		  
    Melbourne Victory Full Time Brisbane Roar FC
    1 2
    15 SHOTS 6
    3 SHOTS ON GOAL 3
    21 FOULS 17
    12 CORNERS 4
    2 OFFSIDES 0

    The Melbourne Victory return to AAMI Park for a Friday night fixture against top-six hopefuls Brisbane Roar, with both teams coming off a loss. Join The Roar for live updates from 7:50pm (AEDT).

    These teams are starting to get to desperation stages, though for different (but not entirely dissimilar) reasons.

    Both need to not only start accumulating some serious points – one to make the top four, the other just to make the six – but some consistent form.

    Kevin Muscat is always good at defending the upside of his team, as was shown last week, despite a 2-nil loss in Newcastle. As the coach pointed out, the Victory created more chances than the home side, but their finishing in front of goal was the issue.

    The problem for Muscat is that his team don’t finish enough, and concede easy goals too often.

    As for Brisbane, well, if their star striker knew how to take a convincing penalty, maybe they’d be riding a bit higher, having lost to Melbourne City in their last start.

    The Roar have not got going this season, and if they’re hoping to make a run into form and finals, they’re leaving it late – perhaps a little too late.

    Brisbane have won three of their last four away from home, which John Aloisi should have plastered on every available space in training this week, because to stay in the top-six race, they need to win yet another game on the road.

    Prediction
    Melbourne too strong at home. Besart Berisha doesn’t go too long without scoring, so he should cause some trouble.

    Melbourne 3-1.

    7' GOAL - Massimo Maccarone (Brisbane Roar FC)

    22' YELLOW CARD - Matías Sánchez (Melbourne Victory)

    28' GOAL - Brett Holman (Brisbane Roar FC)

    50' YELLOW CARD - Thomas Kristensen (Brisbane Roar FC)

    68' YELLOW CARD - James Donachie (Melbourne Victory)

    83' GOAL - James Troisi (Melbourne Victory)

    85' YELLOW CARD - Avraam Papadopoulos (Brisbane Roar FC)

    The Crowd Says (151)

    • Roar Guru

      11:58pm
      Cousin Claudio said | 11:58pm | ! Report

      Roar on a roll.

      So sad to see Victory do so bad. He He 😉

      Great strike by Troisi. He should send the tape to Aussie Bert.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      10:03pm
      Karlo Tychsen said | 10:03pm | ! Report

      Many thanks for the following tonight Roarers. I think this was one of my better interacted Live blogs.

      Hope you’re enjoying it, that’s me for the weekend. But hope I see you all again for the next live blog.

      Keep supporting Australian football!

      Reply

      • 10:14pm
        Kangajets said | 10:14pm | ! Report

        Good onya karlo

        Reply

      • 10:26pm
        Bfc said | 10:26pm | ! Report

        Thanks KT..!

        Reply
      • Roar Guru

        12:02am
        Cousin Claudio said | 12:02am | ! Report

        You can call all the Victory games.

        We are the true believers and supporters.
        The A-League will never die!

        Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:55pm
      Karlo Tychsen said | 9:55pm | ! Report

      Full Time
      Brisbane Roar have made it 4 wins from their last 5 away games, with a deserved 2-1 win over a Melbourne Victory side that will have more concerns than positives.

      When Massimo Maccarone opened the scoring early on from the edge of the area, the 1-nil lead should have enlivened the home side.

      Instead, it only invigorated the away side further, as they continued to attack through an evergreen Brett Holman. Assisted by Maccarone, who had a stellar night, Holman found himself in position to score. When he cut onto his left foot and let rip, Brisbane were 2-nil up, and completely in control.

      That is not to say that Melbourne did not have their chances in the first half. If Rhys Williams had connected properly with a carefully planned set piece, and if Young hadn’t pulled off an incredible save on Leroy George, Melbourne may well have been level. But they instead could not score, and were well behind.

      The end of the first half was met with a chorus of boos, and an unsettling home chant, as Muscat walked down the tunnel to speak to his team.

      The second half offered little more for the home side. Melbourne tried to attack, but at each instance looked simply listless and off the pace. Besart Berisha was pulled from the field for Kenny Athiu, and while the youngster added some energy, that clinical touch required was never there.

      The addition of James Troisi would prove to have some impact, when late in the piece he let rip with his left foot from 35 years, and the ball swerved into the top corner of the net, to guarantee that Troisi will make many highlight reels when this season is done.

      Unfortunately for Melbourne, while they finished the match well, the finishing touch to impact the scoreboard never really looked there. Brisbane tired, but they held for the win.

      Melbourne will now look to the Asian Champions League, and if their opponents were watching, Victory will have caused little concern.

      As for Brisbane, they find themselves back in the 6, and while it may be somewhat momentary, if they can replicate their away form at home, Brisbane’s season is far from over.

      Melbourne Victory: 1
      Brisbane Roar: 2

      Reply
    • Columnist

      9:54pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 9:54pm | ! Report

      Bingo! See, bet against yourself in the A-League tips and you can’t lose.

      Reply

    • 9:51pm
      Kangajets said | 9:51pm | ! Report

      3 losses in a row for victory. Long live Kevin Muscat as victory coach .

      Love your work Kevin

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:47pm
      Karlo Tychsen said | 9:47pm | ! Report

      94‘ – Melbourne slowly building, as Antonis moves around.

      Troisi tries the tricky ball, but it goes harmlessly out.

      George is still lurking.

      I don’t think Melbourne can do it. This might be the last attack.

      Bowles blasts it out, and Melbourne give away the foul through Hope.

      That’s it I think.

      Melbourne Victory: 1
      Brisbane Roar: 2

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:46pm
      Karlo Tychsen said | 9:46pm | ! Report

      93‘ – Melbourne slowly running out of time here.

      The attacks are falling.

      Muscat is unhappy, the crowd start booing again, as they become restless.

      Young with a slow kick from a goal kick. Last two minutes here.

      Melbourne Victory: 1
      Brisbane Roar: 2

      Reply
    • Columnist

      9:45pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 9:45pm | ! Report

      Plenty of time for Victory.

      Reply
