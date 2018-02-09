What you missed in the Super Rugby trials: Part 2

The Super Rugby trials continue, with three Aussie teams in action.

Crusaders vs Hurricanes

One of the first New Zealand derbies of the year, between two of the best Super franchises, didn’t disappoint.

The men from the capital raced to a 36-5 lead at the main interval, but let the defending premiers back into it throughout the second half with three tries conceded.

Jonah Lowe was a standout for the visitors, scoring a hattrick.

As for the Crusaders, they fielded a largely inexperienced team, so Scott Robertson won’t be too concerned.

Hurricanes 43-22 Crusaders.

Highlanders vs Waratahs

Playing a big-name New Zealand team – away from home, no less – as their first game of the year was always going to be an obstacle for the Tahs.

Truth be told, the Aussie side struggled. Sure, they hung in for the first 30 to be leading 10-7, but then it got messy.

A 33-0 scoreline in favour of the Otago guys left the NSW men in a bad spot for the last 30. To their credit, they didn’t do a bad job, conceding 22 points but scoring 19 of their own.

A tough opening match for the boys in blue, but they won’t have to play another New Zealand team until Round 12.

Highlanders 55-29 Waratahs.

Brumbies vs Rebels

The first game to be held in Queanbeyan in who knows how long was pretty good.

The Melbourne men dominated everything except the scoreboard early on, until a Tom Banks intercept saw Henry Speight dive over.

After Sam Carter capitalised on great field position, putting the game at 12-0, the game looked like it could be a big win for the Brumbies. And it was, despite some genuine fight from Dave Wessels’ men.

For Wessels, this was a match for trying new combos and settling into the new team. For ACT coach Dan Mckellar, it was about getting used to coaching at Super Rugby level.

Brumbies 50-19 Rebels.

Sharks vs Racing 92

This exhibition game in Hong Kong saw two vastly different teams from vastly different comps go head to head.

The Sharks came to Hong Kong with genuine intent, leading 12-0 at the break. There was another try for the men in black shortly after oranges, before Racing converted field position into their first five-pointer of the game, with 30 to go.

The two teams then traded tries, with the match ending with Racing looking to score a third after the siren, but ultimately turning it over for the Durban boys’ fifth score.

Sharks 31-14 Racing 92