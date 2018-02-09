Pre-season preview: Dour Bulldogs will finish bottom four

The Bulldogs lurched from bad to worse in 2017, with an attack that failed to fire, constant rumblings about the future of their coach, and some demoralising losses.

In the end, despite being re-signed mid season, Des Hasler was out the door at the end of 2017, beginning legal action for unfair dismissal soon after.

Adding to the drama, fan favourites James Graham and Josh Reynolds left for the Dragons and Tigers, respectively.

The Bulldogs finished 11th, as three consecutive wins to end the season papered over some cracks, but new coach Dean Pay has plenty of work to do if his side are to play in September.

How does their squad rate?

Kieran Foran and Aaron Woods come in as virtually straight swaps for the outgoing Reynolds and Graham. Other notable changes include the recent signing of Moses Suli, a young but highly regarded prospect who was released from the Tigers, while Sam Kasiano departs after a long stint with the club.

With Woods joining NSW teammates Josh Jackson and David Klemmer, as well as Aiden Tolman and Greg Eastwood, it is an imposing pack. Raymond Faitala-Mariner and Adam Elliot looked good on the edges last season too.

The backs are the area of concern.

The Morris twins, Brett and Josh, are now over 30, and Will Hopoate just doesn’t have the impact of some other fullbacks. Moses Mbye and Matt Frawley both spent time in the halves last season without any great success. That said, Marcelo Montoya showed some promise in his first season.

Foran was in a team last year in a similar position to the Dogs now, and did little to help a Warriors side struggling for consistency and points. Foran needs a partner who is going to be in control and organising the side, freeing him up to play his natural game.

Whether they have that in Frawley or the yet untried Josh Cleeland remains to be seen. Mbye is rumoured to be moving to fullback.

Then there is Michael Lichaa. When he came across from the Sharks, the Dogs were seen as getting the better end of the deal in offloading Michael Ennis. On what we have seen so far, this doesn’t appear to be the case.

Ins

Fa’amanu Brown (Sharks – 2019), Kieran Foran (Warriors – 2020), Ofahiki Ogden (Warriors – 2019), Clay Priest (Raiders – 2019), Aaron Woods (Wests Tigers – 2021), Jeremy Marshall-King (Wests Tigers – 2018), Mason Cerruto (Panthers – 2018), Moses Suli (Wests Tigers – 2020), John Olive (Bulldogs – 2019

Outs

Brad Abbey (Raiders), James Graham (Dragons), Sam Kasiano (Storm), Richard Kennar (Rabbitohs), Tyrone Phillips (Panthers), Josh Reynolds (Wests Tigers), Craig Garvey, Chase Stanley (released), Brenko Lee (Titans)

Key man

Dean Pay is a rookie coach, coming into a big club with some massive expectations.

There is a train of thought that Hasler was stifling his team’s attack, making it Pay’s primary issue. But while it’s convenient to lay the blame at Des’ feet, the reality might be that they just don’t have the personnel to get the attack going.

Pay will have to work with what he has. Getting Mbye and Lichaa to fire is critical – they should be showing more consistency – and the same applies to Foran.

The club entire attitude could use some attention – it wouldn’t have been over the top to give some under-performing players a stint in reserve grade last year.

Pay has to instil a positive culture back into the place and some healthy competition for spots, or risk players being happy to be mediocre.

Where do they need to improve?

No surprises here, attack.

At one stage last season it looked as though the Bulldogs ‘for’ tally would be outdone by Hazem El Masri’s individual points in 2004 – averaging 15 points per game, their attack was the worst in the competition.

Hopoate didn’t bag a try until round 25, and only made two line breaks. The three halves they used – Reynolds, Frawley and Mbye – combined for only 11 try assists. Lichaa only contributed two linebreaks, tries and try assists.

This just isn’t up to scratch for first-grade playmakers.

With Foran coming in and some positional changes, the attack should improve, but just how much?

Top five clashes

Round 4: Rabbitohs vs Bulldogs, ANZ Stadium, March 30

Both teams will be looking for some early season form after disappointing 2017 seasons. In front of a big Easter crowd, who will make their mark?

Round 10: Bulldogs vs Eels, ANZ Stadium, May 11

These two clubs have a healthy rivalry, and aim up when they play each other, but in recent seasons the Eels have had the upper hand.

Parra should be pushing for top four again and if Canterbury are aiming for the eight, this is a must-win.

Round 12: Bulldogs vs Tigers, ANZ Stadium, May 27

It will be an emotional afternoon for Josh Reynolds as he returns to face the club he envisaged playing out his career with. The Dogs will care little of his emotions but the man in number six for the Tigers will aim up to sink his former club.

Round 14: Bulldogs versus Dragons, ANZ Stadium, June 11

The Bulldogs ended the Dragons’ season last year at ANZ, in one of their best performances of the season. Paul McGregor rode the roller coaster all night but at the death, the Dogs snatched a finals series from his grasp.

It will also be the first match James Graham plays against the Bulldogs.

Round 15: Bulldogs versus Titans, Belmore Sports Ground, June 16

The return to Belmore is always a highlight of the Bulldogs draw. They don’t have the record they would have hoped since returning there in 2015, but they will be keen to improve it on a Saturday evening in front of the locals.

How will they go?

The Bulldogs don’t seem capable of improving their attack enough to make the eight.

Even when they were pushing deep into finals, the forwards were the stars of the show, beating opposition into submission, then ball-playing with the fast men playing off the back.

The difference was they had players like Hodkinson, Reynolds and Ennis to get them around the park and come up with the big plays at the death. They now have players who are talked about in terms of potential – the fact Hopoate was their biggest provider last year is telling.

They needed a halfback, a level head, and a general for the team to come up with the goods. Foran is a good buy, but ultimately another running five-eighth.

It will take some sort of effort from Dean Pay to get this team to the finals.

Predicted finish

15th