Rain and rotten luck can’t keep Carlton from securing AFLW win

When the Carlton Blues AFLW team travelled to Drummoyne Oval in Sydney to face the GWS Giants they were without two of their key leaders and their coach.
Blues coach Damien Keeping is currently in hospital while Lauren Arnell and Madeline Keryk were both unavailable for the match.
Oh – and Carlton’s captain Brianna Davey went down in the final quarter with a knee injury also. The Blues must have walked under a few ladders this week.
To make matters worse for both teams, the massive downpour of rain and some rumbling of thunder – most of it in the distance, some of it very much not in the distance – put a damper on the first quarter and delayed the start of the second.
It was GWS who struck first – Phoebe McWilliams calmly converted a set shot shortly after the match started, and the Giants looked to be on top.
That came to end pretty quickly though, especially as the weather picked up. The rain seemed to favour the Blues and they dominated possession for the rest of the quarter.
The bad news for Carlton was that all they could manage was a string of behinds, and that was the case even into the second term, when at one point they actually took the lead by virtue of scoring seven behinds to one goal.
A pair of ripping goals first from Nic Stevens in the second quarter and then Katie Loynes in the third gave the Blues a decisive advantage however, while the Giants struggled to get near their sticks let alone put the ball through them.
Things went from bad to worse for the home side when they conceded a free kick to Darcy Vescio directly in front of goal shortly before the end of the third term, and she made no mistake.
The final term was a quiet one with neither side able to put a major score through, though Carlton pelted on a few more behinds to make the final margin 21 points.
No one would call it a skillful display of footy in the end with the conditions seriously affecting both sides’ abilities to execute, but you couldn’t fault the commitment and effort of both teams, while the goals from Stevens and Loynes provided a bit of thrill factor.
A well-deserved win for the Blues, who adapted better to the conditions and were victorious for it.
GWS Giants 1.3 (9)
Carlton Blues 3.12 (30)
February 9th 2018 @ 9:19pm
Blue said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:19pm | ! Report
Gil’s memo didn’t do much good. 1 goal to GWS for the whole game, 1 major in Q1 and none in Q4. Hardly the attractive, attacking footy he was looking for. They’ll need some rule tweaks if the rest of the round doesn’t improve.
February 9th 2018 @ 9:29pm
Cat said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:29pm | ! Report
Torrential downpour and a soggy ground … plenty of men’s games struggle to score in those conditions too
February 9th 2018 @ 9:36pm
Blue said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:36pm | ! Report
GWS scored 1 goal for the match. Nobody scored a goal in Q4. Results like that in anything over U10s are very, very rare.
Admitting there’s a problem is not the same as being a raging misogynist – they need to tweak a few things or the TV right will be worth zero and the AFLW will never be self-funding.
February 9th 2018 @ 10:05pm
McNaulty said | February 9th 2018 @ 10:05pm | ! Report
Also every goal was from a free kick presented in front.
February 9th 2018 @ 10:43pm
Maggie said | February 9th 2018 @ 10:43pm | ! Report
That is simply not true.
February 9th 2018 @ 11:03pm
Cat said | February 9th 2018 @ 11:03pm | ! Report
Absolutely false.
February 9th 2018 @ 9:28pm
Stuart Thomas said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:28pm | ! Report
Weather didn’t help but there is still some validity in what you say.
February 9th 2018 @ 10:20pm
McNaulty said | February 9th 2018 @ 10:20pm | ! Report
The AFL get it.
Yes, they have phenomenal crowd pull with those Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide fans. Yes, the corporates have gone nuts for this and bought right into it.
What is being produced is simply not good enough and rules need to be brought in that will make it at least presentable. The quality of womens sport that is now forced to sit behind AFL in the pecking order is unbelievable. Soccer, netball, cricket have be striving for years and the product they are presenting to sports fans is terrific whilst getting by on the smell of an oily rag.
The least AFL can do with this opportunity is present something watchable. Seriously, tonight I had the remote ready for the cringe worthy moment that nobody should watch.
February 9th 2018 @ 10:22pm
Aligee said | February 9th 2018 @ 10:22pm | ! Report
Skill factor is an issue and quite rightly posters can bring it up without being accused of this that and the other.
It wont change in the short term.
Womens footy ATM is what it is.
Having said that it did not deter 4,500+ people from Drummoyne oval tonight.
Girls interested in it see past what you guys see
February 9th 2018 @ 10:49pm
McNaulty said | February 9th 2018 @ 10:49pm | ! Report
Tonight might well have been demotivational to girls who watched it. Thats what worries me. They should have been watching W-League or W Big Bash or something of a similar top quality. With girls that have slugged it out for years before getting onto TV and into lounge rooms.
One thing about the Olympics is it may only come around once every four years but the girls that are there have obviously been prep’ing hard for many, many years and they look awesome when they preform. That I think has long inspired many young girls.
AFL needs to be conscious of its responsibility to womens sport.
February 9th 2018 @ 10:59pm
Cat said | February 9th 2018 @ 10:59pm | ! Report
You have failed to provide any reasoning or evidence of this demotivation’. You are however, very much coming across as a code warrior that is just jealous that the AFL is the biggest code in Australia and has done a far, far, far better job of promoting their nascent women’s code than other sporting bodies have done despite having years and years head start.
February 9th 2018 @ 11:27pm
Aligee said | February 9th 2018 @ 11:27pm | ! Report
Yep, certainly sounds like he has a beef.
February 10th 2018 @ 12:04am
AdelaideDocker said | February 10th 2018 @ 12:04am | ! Report
Fantastically summarised, Cat. I couldn’t agree more!
February 10th 2018 @ 12:36am
Lion tamer said | February 10th 2018 @ 12:36am | ! Report
Keep your head in the sand guys .
You are so defensive when someone has an opinion that doesn’t suit your afl narrative.
As an afl fan , I can tell you that’s bad footy.
Now gang up and call me something as u do to others .
Bad footy is bad footy, men or women .
February 10th 2018 @ 1:11am
AdelaideDocker said | February 10th 2018 @ 1:11am | ! Report
Rebutting a flawed argument doesn’t equate to being overtly defensive in much the same way that criticising AFLW regularly doesn’t equate to legitimately caring about the code and trying to improve it.
I think you’ll find that we acknowledge that the AFLW has some flaws, but are largely optimistic about the still young competition. On the contrary, you’ll find most of the constant naysayers about women’s footy rely a lot on their preconditioned ideas about women’s sport and back up their ‘claims’ using hyperbole, exaggeration, and, occasionally, just plain lies. They’re becoming increasingly irrelevant, and seem to want their ideas to stay in mainstream thought.
February 10th 2018 @ 12:07am
Maggie said | February 10th 2018 @ 12:07am | ! Report
It certainly wasn’t demotivational to any of the girls or women in the area I was standing in (including in the torrential rain). Nor for that matter to any of the boys and men – I didn’t hear a single negative comment about the play or players from those at the ground (although there were groans when marks were dropped and on the several occasions when the ball scraped the goal post to deny a goal).
On the other hand the umpires were the target of a few insults. Some things never change …..
February 9th 2018 @ 10:25pm
Pope Paul VII said | February 9th 2018 @ 10:25pm | ! Report
I understand they are trying to play on but they often did straight into trouble or put their teammates under pressure.. Perhaps following coaching instructions instead of instinct?
Maybe the low scoring is due to Carlton’s superior fitness and defence though. Often they would have 2 or 3 on 1 in defence which is how it was vs Collies last week. Also they kicked 3 11 so really should have flogged them.
February 10th 2018 @ 12:28am
Maggie said | February 10th 2018 @ 12:28am | ! Report
I definitely think players have been coached to play on at every opportunity, including by handballing to another player running past. I noticed that last week from screen viewing but it was even more obvious live at the ground. I suspect the coaches are trying to take advantage of .the fact that most of these women are superb athletes and extremely fit. Also watching live I realised just how quick some of them are – very good runners.
You are right that sometimes this heads them straight into trouble – better game sense will take longer to develop. But the set up and motivation is there for a very attacking game style. And isn’t that what people are looking for?
I also agree that the main reason for the GWS low score was the excellent Carlton defence work. The women in all teams appear to be fierce defenders and bone-rattling tough tacklers.
February 10th 2018 @ 1:04am
AdelaideDocker said | February 10th 2018 @ 1:04am | ! Report
I ended up heading out with a friend, so I didn’t see the remainder of the game after half time, but the limited bits I watched were genuinely exciting, but admittedly it wasn’t pretty. I understand it’s easy to watch bits of the match and criticise it for poor skills and whatnot, but tonight’s first half was predominately played in awful conditions and so I can excuse some of the girls for missing a tackle or fumbling the ball here or there. The scoring was still relatively limited, obviously, but Carlton’s good defensive work and potent forward competitiveness and, again, the conditions, could attest for that. Nonetheless, I can’t fault the commitment of all the players out there.
Combine the decent game with a decent New South Wales crowd – a large Blues fanbase contingent present as well – and I can’t see why we can’t consider this another successful match.
Thanks to Josh as well for braving the elements at Drummoyne Oval as well, great work tonight!