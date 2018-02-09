A spinner is putting Steve Smith’s spot in the T20 side in jeopardy

Steve Smith may be Australia’s T20 captain, but it’s now arguable whether he is an automatic pick in the national team.
Smith’s record is decidedly poor – an average of 21 at the ordinary strike rate of 122 from his 30 matches. Granted, his appearances have been limited to just ten matches in the past six years, and he has been consistently effective in the Indian Premier League.
But if every player was fit and available, would Smith make Australia’s best line-up? A full-strength XI would likely look like this:
1. Chris Lynn
2. D’Arcy Short
3. David Warner
4. Aaron Finch
5. Glenn Maxwell
6. Alex Carey
7. Ashton Agar
8. Mitchell Starc
9. Nathan Coulter-Nile
10. Adam Zampa
11. Andrew Tye
Were a change to be made to that top six, the most likely alteration would be to remove one of Lynn or Short, reinstate Warner or Finch to the top of the order, and bring in another batsman at three or four.
Even then, Smith would not be the indisputable choice to come in, with Shaun Marsh and Usman Khawaja both extremely strong candidates, and similar T20 batsmen to the skipper.
The other obvious option would be to squeeze in Smith by playing an extra batsman and dropping one of the bowlers. But, thanks to the generous batting ability of Ashton Agar, Australia can afford to play five bowlers in T20s.
Unlike in ODIs, where a deep batting line-up is highly valuable, allowing the top six to play aggressively, it is far less important in T20s. Rarely do the batsmen at 9-10-11 have a major role to play in the shortest format.
Australia have only been bowled out twice in their past 25 T20s, despite being a poor-performing team during that period, often as a result of fielding second-string line-ups. It would stand to reason that their full-strength team would be even less likely to be bowled out inside 20 overs.
Agar is key to a strategy of playing five bowlers. While he is still in the infancy of his T20 career, with just four matches to his name, he appears to have the makings of a quality T20 bowler.
He is coming off an outstanding Big Bash League campaign in which he incredibly conceded just 5.74 runs per over across nine matches. Only superstar leg-spinner Rashid Khan (5.65rpo) had a better economy rate across the tournament.
The 24-year-old has carried that brilliant form into the ongoing tri-series with New Zealand and England, taking combined figures of 3-37 at an economy rate of just 5.3rpo in the two matches so far. Remarkably, Agar has conceded only one boundary (a four) from seven overs in this series.
Cricket Videos See more »
The England and New Zealand batsmen have found it difficult to get after Agar, just as his BBL opponents did. He is not a big turner of the ball and doesn’t possess befuddling variations like Khan, but Agar is relentlessly accurate, maintains a challenging length, earns sharp bounce from his 189cm frame, and varies his pace.
It is this last attribute which may well be Agar’s most valuable. With no obvious alteration in his action, he is able to send down either a looping 82kmh delivery or a spearing 102kmh ball. These regular changes make it tricky for batsmen to line him up.
On the batting front, Agar is comfortably good enough to bat at seven for Australia, having batted in every position within the top six for the Perth Scorchers over the past four seasons.
This BBL tournament, he was positioned mostly at seven and played numerous valuable cameos, finishing with 149 runs at 50, with a strike rate of 128.
Because of his high-profile international debut as a 19-year-old in the 2013 Ashes, it is easy to forget just how young Agar is. The West Australian is now showing signs he can become a quality limited-overs player, and possibly even a fine successor for Nathan Lyon in the Test team.
February 9th 2018 @ 8:13am
Christo the Daddyo said | February 9th 2018 @ 8:13am | ! Report
If you’re picking players in form, I’m not sure how Warner gets a look in at the moment…
February 9th 2018 @ 10:16am
Mickey of Mo$man said | February 9th 2018 @ 10:16am | ! Report
Warner has got out twice after looking in good touch, he will get a large score before the day is out.
My team would be
Finch
Short
Lynn
Maxwell
Warner
Stoinis
Carey
Agar
starc
Cummins
Tye
i dont think Zampa adds enough to warrant selection tbh,
plenty of spin options there with maxwwell agar short,
starc cummins as opening partners is as damaging as it comes, stoinis and tye have good slower balls, maxwell and agar proved quality spin options and that batting depth is undeniable.
February 9th 2018 @ 11:17am
matth said | February 9th 2018 @ 11:17am | ! Report
I don’t mind that team, although I think Finch has had more recent success in the middle order than Warner, so maybe swap their positions? You could also easily replace Stoinis with Marsh if the latter is in better form, or Turner if it’s a spinning wicket.
February 9th 2018 @ 11:23am
spruce moose said | February 9th 2018 @ 11:23am | ! Report
“Warner has got out twice after looking in good touch, he will get a large score before the day is out.”
People said identical comments about Shane Watson too…
February 9th 2018 @ 11:57am
Christo the Daddyo said | February 9th 2018 @ 11:57am | ! Report
I don’t think getting out second ball allows you to be described as “looking in good touch”!
February 9th 2018 @ 12:21pm
matth said | February 9th 2018 @ 12:21pm | ! Report
And Watson is an all time great in the ODI format. Over 4,700 runs at an average over 40 with a 90 plus strike rate and 9 centuries. Highest of 185 not out. Plus he took 168 wickets at an economy rate of under five.
Don’t confuse Watson the test player with Watson the one day player.
February 9th 2018 @ 12:33pm
Basil said | February 9th 2018 @ 12:33pm | ! Report
Thanks matt.
People seem to forget that.
February 9th 2018 @ 1:05pm
Nudge said | February 9th 2018 @ 1:05pm | ! Report
+1 Matt. His tests stats are a long way from rubbish as well.
February 9th 2018 @ 8:35am
The Bush said | February 9th 2018 @ 8:35am | ! Report
The problem is that with so much international cricket there is just no time for the top guys to play all three. Since becoming a regular in the Test/ODI side (and especially as captain), Smith has taken no part in the BBL. He’s also had to miss T20Is to head to test tours early (both last year and this year).
Unless something is done to fix the scheduling, at least in Australia, I just can’t see how the captain of the Test/ODI side can be fully available and committed to the T20I side. Even right now Warner looks like a man who needs a break and shouldn’t be there.
February 9th 2018 @ 10:02am
Nudge said | February 9th 2018 @ 10:02am | ! Report
Well said Bush. Warner and Smith are high quality T20 players. They just need some continuity in that format to get some momentum. Not sure if they are going to get that. In the IPL they get that continuity and that’s why they dominate over there and go close to 2 million every year. I’d have Smith at 4 before Finch any day of the week.
February 9th 2018 @ 9:04am
JamesH said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:04am | ! Report
That’s a nice team, Ronan, although I don’t understand having Finch at 4 and Lynn at 1, when Finch opens and Lynn normally bats at 3 for the Heat. I’d be more inclined to go Finch, Short, Lynn, Warner (or swap those last two).
I don’t think Smith is an automatic selection because we just haven’t seen enough of him in this format. Outside of the IPL he simply doesn’t play it. The selectors are going to have to get him into the side at some point before the world cup if they intend to pick him for that tournament.
If Smith comes in then Short might be the one at risk, unless he has a big tri-series. If Warner has a poor series followed by an underwhelming IPL, his spot could even be in jeopardy.
I preferred our team for Sydney (with Agar at 7 and Zampa as an extra bowler) than I did for Hobart, where Agar was at 8 and Head strangely slotted in at 5. If we’d kept the same lineup then Agar could have been used in the powerplay when Stanlake was off the boil, instead of saving him completely for the middle overs (although then Maxy might not have taken 3/10).
February 9th 2018 @ 9:15am
spruce moose said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:15am | ! Report
Warner isn’t in the best T20 team right now.
Shaun Marsh or Usman Khawaja would have to be ahead of him.
February 9th 2018 @ 9:50am
jameswm said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:50am | ! Report
Nah don’t agree. Warner is a clearly better fieldsman for starters.
Form wise he’s a bit off, but last game he faced 2 balls and sent both rocketing to the boundary, he jusy picked out a fielder on the 2nd one. That doesn’t make him out of form.
He is one guy you persist with – and in addition is our logical captain, and that is going well.
February 9th 2018 @ 10:28am
Mickey of Mo$man said | February 9th 2018 @ 10:28am | ! Report
+1 we have just got convincing wins over two of the best limited over teams going around, Warner’s captaincy has been brilliant thus far don’t change a winning formula
February 9th 2018 @ 11:20am
spruce moose said | February 9th 2018 @ 11:20am | ! Report
James,
There is no one you just persist with.
His fielding is not leaps and bounds better than others. It’s mythical.
He’s got a safe pair of hands and chases a ball. He has a throwing radar like a North Korean MiG.
Can we at least agree that if it was ANYONE else in this type of form, they would have been dropped? Why is Warner so immune from this?
February 9th 2018 @ 12:00pm
Christo the Daddyo said | February 9th 2018 @ 12:00pm | ! Report
Yeah, totally agree on the fielding. When was the last time Warner actually hit the stumps when he’s trying to? I’d put him in the competent category, and a long way from indispensable. And if fielding is such a critical component of how a player is selected, how does Chris Lynn get anywhere close to being considered – he can’t throw with his preferred arm! And that’s not a metaphor – he literally can’t do it!
February 9th 2018 @ 12:12pm
Nudge said | February 9th 2018 @ 12:12pm | ! Report
Because you don’t just throw out high quality proven performers when they are out of touch. If you are 2 weeks out from a World Cup and they are way out of touch then sure, drop them. But we’re not, so show some faith, because he’s earned that with past performances. And I’d agree with James, he’s a fantastic fielder. His ground fielding is electric his catching very safe. Having a brilliant arm is far from critical. It’s just a bonus.
February 9th 2018 @ 12:22pm
matth said | February 9th 2018 @ 12:22pm | ! Report
For 2017 he was our best player in the format. He is in a trough right now, but I doubt it’s terminal.
February 9th 2018 @ 1:38pm
Christo the Daddyo said | February 9th 2018 @ 1:38pm | ! Report
You think making significant changes two weeks before a World Cup is a good idea? Geez…
Much better to get players settled into the team well before that. Otherwise you end up with the Cameron White situation this season – someone who knows he’s on thin ice right from the start and is therefore terrified of making a mistake. Inevitably leading to poor performances…
February 9th 2018 @ 1:41pm
spruce moose said | February 9th 2018 @ 1:41pm | ! Report
“Because you don’t just throw out high quality proven performers when they are out of touch.”
Are you joking? That’s the credo of the NSP.
February 9th 2018 @ 9:16am
Alex said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:16am | ! Report
Smith doesnt make the team plain and simple
February 9th 2018 @ 9:22am
Paul said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:22am | ! Report
Maybe it’s time for Smith to adjust his goals and perhaps only play Tests and ODI’s, assuming he can bat better than he did in the England ODI series.
It’s also time the Australian side went back to using our traditional method for choosing the captain – pick the best 11 players then choose a captain from those guys. Smith, on current form, doesn’t deserve a place in either short format team, so why is he selected?
February 9th 2018 @ 9:50am
jameswm said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:50am | ! Report
Agreed – I don’t see why Smith would play. Maybe he does well in the IPL, but I don’t see him in our top team, and I don’t see the point.
February 9th 2018 @ 11:25am
spruce moose said | February 9th 2018 @ 11:25am | ! Report
Sorry James,
You’ve just agreed with Paul that Smith on current form doesn’t deserve a place in either limited overs team, but you’ve posted earlier Warner, who has a worse form record at the moment, should?
February 9th 2018 @ 11:41am
Jak said | February 9th 2018 @ 11:41am | ! Report
Warner has captained the side to consecutive and convincing wins against 2 of the top T20 sides.
February 9th 2018 @ 1:25pm
jameswm said | February 9th 2018 @ 1:25pm | ! Report
For starters Warner is captain.
Secondly, Smith is under more pressure playing and captaining ODIs and tests that I don’t see the opoint picking him.
Thirdly, Warner is the more explosive batsman of the 2.
I’m not sure on his form – he does well in the IPL I believe, but I don’t watch the IPL. It’s hard to see him picked in the T20 side though ahead of Short, Lynn, Maxwell, Warner and Stoinis. I could be wrong there.
How many T20 games has Warner played lately? Like Nudge said – you don’t just throw out proven top quality guys when they’re in a bit of a lean streak, esp when they are your captain.
February 9th 2018 @ 1:44pm
spruce moose said | February 9th 2018 @ 1:44pm | ! Report
Warner is NOT the captain. He’s the stand in captain. If Steve Smith isn’t being rested, he’s the captain. End of story.
Captaincy should never be used as a cover for poor form.
He’s had a poor streak for a while now. He was very ordinary in the tests (dead rubber century on a road), appalling in the ODI’s, and two cheap dismissals in the T20’s.
How much more defence is he entitled to?
February 9th 2018 @ 2:17pm
Ouch said | February 9th 2018 @ 2:17pm | ! Report
What’s that C next to his name mean then?