St Moritz ice cricket: The new game on the sporting block

Ice cricket has been played at St Moritz for over a quarter of a century, but early this morning two teams with a large contingent of legends played the first international status T20 game on ice.

Shahib Afridi led the Royals with Jacques Kallis, Graeme Smith, Daniel Vettori, Grant Elliott, Nathan McCullum, Owais Shah, Monty Panesar, Shoaib Aktar, Abdul Razzaq, Matt Prior, and a Swiss cricketer Aiden Andrews.

Virender Sehwag led the Diamonds with Ajit Agarkar, Mike Hussey, Mohammad Kaif, Zaheer Khan, Andrew Symonds, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Mahela Jayawardene, ‘Slinger’ Malinga, Ramesh Powar, and a Swiss Rohair Jain.

The Diamonds set the pace with 9-164 off their 20 overs with skipper Sehwag pounding 62 off 31 in typical fashion with four fours and five sixes, whlle Symonds added 40 off 30 with three fours, and a maximum.

That was never going to be enough once Owais Shah teed off with an unbeaten 74 off 34 that included five fours, and seven sixes.

Kallis’ 36 off 27 with four fours and two sixes was the next best with the Royals romping home by six wickets with five overs up their sleeve.

Razzaq was the only bowler to turn in good figures with 4-18 off his four.

Full marks to Fox for bringing this historic game live into our living rooms.

The brain child of Vijay Singh, the CEO of VJ Sports, and Akhilesh Bahuguna a director of All Sports Pvt Ltd, the game had the blessing of the ICC – not that it needed it.

Played on a green artifical turf carpet wicket with what looked like a two-piece red ball, the entire field was snow white, so far removed from the lush green fields of Lord’s, the MCG, and Wanderers.

The temperature was minus 6 degrees Celsius, which made Hobart’s usually coldest summer days a virtual heat wave.

With a background of the picturesque Swiss Alps, this sure was cricket with a difference.

Players wore thick beanies and gloves, with the bowlers taking a glove off to roll their arm over.

The run-ups were minimal with the thin St Moritz air very demanding. Breathing was as breath-taking as the view.

St Moritz is 1800 metres above sea level, or 5910 feet, comparabe to Johannesburg’s 1753 and 5751.

The players ‘shirts’ were thick one piece jackets with their team, name, and number, while their pants were also thick, wearing runners with no spikes.

It was so damn cold, it made some fieldsmen very hesitant to stop potential catches in the deep, or well-struck ground strokes right out of the screws.

Ice cricket at St Moritz will never be a front-page headline, but for four hours live this morning it was certainly a spectacle.

One thing for sure, there will be a good few drinks put away at the Palace Hotel gala dinner as the legends of the past renew their past.

The second game will be on early tomorrow morning, but there’s a mighty good chance the majority won’t be as fit as they were in game one.