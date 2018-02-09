Stop pushing our buttons Judge Bunker, we just want to live the moment

In just over a month you’ll be punching holes in the air as your team cross for their opening try of the season. Chances are though, your precious moment will be shattered by a needless hearing before Judge Bunker.
We’ve all been there, screaming, “Just point to the spot ref!”
Where wrestling sucks the wind from a contest, needless bunker forensics inverts your last meal like a Gennady Golovkin uppercut.
Multiple screens, angles, speeds, all underwritten by a smug overtone, “have a decision and going to the board”, that by season’s end infuriates like fingernails down a chalkboard.
Well good for you Judge Bunker, because my old man can coast a victory lap of the amenities in the time it takes you to decide what everyone already knows.
Many of our finest moments are compromised by overcomplicating the simple.
The notion that cash, and bags of it, is the best solution is often laughable.
A good mate of mine sees it daily at the assay laboratory he runs in a remote mining town. Using shed loads of expensive machinery, his team determine the amount of gold in rock samples using methods chosen by the client. In many cases, little is gained by choosing expensive, high-end analytical techniques – yet many clients still do.
Attempts to manufacture the perfect referee are no different. A beefed up bunker doesn’t reduce errors, it simply magnifies the scale at which we adjudicate. Now, instead of footy when we argue the toss, it’s scientific jargon over split hairs invisible to the naked eye.
This is rugby league, not investigative science!
Yesterday’s howler is today’s frame-by-frame gaffe, missed by boffins less confident than Homer Simpson at the Springfield nuclear plant. To butcher a practical phrase of reason, if it looks like a try, the ref thinks it’s a try, and the fans scream like it’s a try, then it probably is a try.
Am I saying ditch the video replay? No, not at all, but let’s keep the speed and context real.
Already we’ve seen the powers of the bunker restricted, with knock-ons, 40-20s and forward passes removed from the menu. It’s acknowledgement that continuous play sells and it’s why ball-strips will never be judged from afar.
Accuracy, efficiency and consistency – the quest will never change. But taxing, microscopic re-runs are only good for an extra layer of ambiguity.
The ultimate risk-reward on doubtful try-scoring plays is rapid reviews at game pace. It will make sure the howlers are kept out and ensure the supporters stay in.
February 9th 2018 @ 8:23am
jeff dustby said | February 9th 2018 @ 8:23am | ! Report
the worst thing about the bunker is journos and media complaining about it
February 9th 2018 @ 9:28am
Jason Hosken said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:28am | ! Report
Off all the people, I thought you would have been right behind this Jeff.
February 9th 2018 @ 9:31am
ferret said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:31am | ! Report
Totally agree. The beauty of sport is being in the moment. But too often now there is no spontaneous celebration as we all wait for the bunker to decide some minutes later.
A solution might be a “Captains call” (one per half). So the ref makes a decision and the captain gets to challenge if he thinks it’s a howler. If it’s 50:50 then go with the ref and let the game flow.
February 9th 2018 @ 10:37am
Jason Hosken said | February 9th 2018 @ 10:37am | ! Report
Nothing worse than the downer after a classic try.
I haven’t heard anything more about the captains call since it was trialled in the 20s. Did it get a run in the NRL – final round knights v dragons a year or two back. I reckon it has merit.
Overkill a threat.
February 9th 2018 @ 2:34pm
Jeff dustby said | February 9th 2018 @ 2:34pm | ! Report
Nothing worse than losing a game because a try was awarded that shouldn’t have been
February 9th 2018 @ 9:59am
Paul said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:59am | ! Report
Surely the bunker can keep it simple and only change those decisions where there is clear, obvious and indisputable evidence the original decision was wrong? This is almost always apparent in the first 10 seconds of replays, so look at it once and move on. There’s rarely need for multiple replays to confirm a decision and if that’s needed, then the evidence is obviously not clear, or obvious or indisputable.
February 9th 2018 @ 10:39am
Jason Hosken said | February 9th 2018 @ 10:39am | ! Report
Agree, it can’t be that hard. And spare us the bunker chat too it only drags the process out. I mean, where but the board can he go!
February 9th 2018 @ 12:00pm
BA Sports said | February 9th 2018 @ 12:00pm | ! Report
So we haven’t had a try referred in 2018 yet and we are already complaining about the bunker…?
February 9th 2018 @ 12:14pm
Jason Hosken said | February 9th 2018 @ 12:14pm | ! Report
You bet we are BA, worst call ever, have another look you’ve seen it before.
February 9th 2018 @ 12:17pm
Nat said | February 9th 2018 @ 12:17pm | ! Report
Hi Jason, I’m in the middle with this one. The constant use of the Bunker takes the air out of a good celebration but I’ll howl to the hills if it goes against my team. The one part I do not like is the minimal gap between hand and ball when scoring unimpeded. For mine, that doesn’t constitute lack of control. Being clearly dropped is one thing but grounding a grubber or scoring at speed “just point to the spot ref”. I fear the Captains call too. Like Cricket, the intention is to stop the howler but you either er have a limited number of times and if exhausted, still allows the Howler to happen without the ability to review or have every try questioned because they can. IMO, leave it to the ref, if they are unsure, send it up (give me time to re/unload). No system will be perfect, humans can’t be precise and you cannot program common sense but in professional sport there is too much at stake for ‘she’ll be right’ In every call 50% of the crowd disagree.
February 9th 2018 @ 1:44pm
Jason Hosken said | February 9th 2018 @ 1:44pm | ! Report
As always, fair and balanced view thanks Nat. For me there are two lines in the sand, naked eye and freeze frame. I’ll go naked eye every time as it’s always footy context. Either way the disputes don’t go away, so for me, lets save a buck and keep the vibe of the show rolling.
February 9th 2018 @ 1:11pm
sean said | February 9th 2018 @ 1:11pm | ! Report
The bunker is the worse thing to happen this comp in my opinion. Kills the momentum of the game. The nrl is turning into the NFL with the delays and increased advertisements. If they want to keep the bunker then then do it as a captains challenge. 1 per game. If you get it right you keep that one but if you get it wrong thats it.
February 9th 2018 @ 1:55pm
Jason Hosken said | February 9th 2018 @ 1:55pm | ! Report
You sound more upset than me, I like it.