Virat Kohli’s stunning ODI form puts Bradman in the shade

When a batsman averages 100 or more, we describe his performance as Bradmanesque. But what if he averages 318.00?
This is exactly what Indian skipper Virat Kohli has achieved in the first three one-day internationals, away against South Africa this month.
In the Cape Town ODI, his unbeaten 160 was his 34th century in just 205 ODIs.
Sachin Tendulkar has scored the most ODI centuries, 49 in 463 matches, while the only other batsman to record 30 centuries in this format is Australia’s Ricky Ponting, whose 30 came in 375 matches.
Kohli’s ratio of 16.6 centuries per 100 ODIs is the best among these three megastars, with Tendulkar’s coming at 10.6 and Ponting’s at 8.0.
India have made a fine recovery after being down 2-0 in the Test series, facing a whitewash against the mighty Proteas. However, on a fast bouncy pitch in the third and final Test, at Johannesburg, Kohli made the shock call to select a team without a spinner for the first time in the history of Indian Test cricket.
His gamble paid off, the tourists winning by 63 runs. Encouraged by the Test victory, India routed South Africa by six wickets with 27 balls remaining in the first ODI, at Durban. They followed that with a nine-wicket win with 177 balls in hand in the second ODI, at Centurion.
Then came the 124-run victory in the third ODI, at Cape Town on Wednesday.
As for Kohli, his stunning series average came as a result of scores of 112, 46* and 160*. Unsurprisingly, he is currently the number one batsman in ODIs – just as the side he leads are top of the global rankings in the 50-over game.
The tourists have only to win one of the remaining three ODIs to claim the away series.
Australia should thank India for shattering South Africa’s confidence before Steve Smith’s Ashes-winning team play their first Test, in Durban, starting March 1.
February 9th 2018 @ 9:25am
Paul said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:25am | ! Report
Your article was a very good read, Kersi. I just hope you didn’t choose the title?
February 9th 2018 @ 10:07am
Kersi Meher-homji said | February 9th 2018 @ 10:07am | ! Report
Thank you Paul. And you are correct. My title was: Kohli supreme as India leads the ODI series 3-0 in South Africa.
February 9th 2018 @ 12:02pm
matth said | February 9th 2018 @ 12:02pm | ! Report
Well I seem to remember Bradman averaging over 300 across three innings and few times. But your editors are correct (I acknowledge you didn’t write the title), Bradman’s average in ODI’s is well below Kohli’s! But whatever gets the clicks I suppose.
On to Kohli, he is a truly amazing limited overs player. Only Viv Richards has had the sort of impact that Kohli is having, taking the expectations to another level.
Interestingly the only other player in the conversation is Hashim Amla. He does not get the publicity of Kohli or ABDV, but his record stands up.
Amla scores 16.4 centuries per 100 innings. If you ignore not outs, Amla’s runs per innings is virtual the same as Kohli’s (around 47). ABDV’s is 44. Amla and Kohli have similar strike rates as well (ABDV is around 10 higher than them).
Amla has also been the fastest, in terms of number of innings, to reach 4,000, 5,000, 6,000 and 7,000 runs. Kohli has been second to 5,000, (equal with Viv Richards), 6,000 and 7,000. Kohli has reached 9,000 and 10,000 around 10 innings faster than ABDV.
What does all this tell you? Kohli is a freak. Amla is on a par but does nt get the accolades and ABDV is not far behind. All three of them have taken one day cricket to a new place. If Kohli can continue his current form he may leave the other two behind.
February 9th 2018 @ 2:09pm
Brian said | February 9th 2018 @ 2:09pm | ! Report
Kohli figures are impressive
In 2016, 2017 and 2018 ODI he has scored 2,517 runs in 39 games averaging 89.89.
India are the best ODI team at the moment and he is the reason.