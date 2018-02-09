Who finishes higher in 2018? Richmond, Adelaide, Port Adelaide

We love to banter and argue in pre-season, but when all is said and done, the question of “who’s going to be better?” is at the heart of every debate.

This week, we’ve divided the AFL up into five groups of roughly equivalent teams and asked you that vital question for 2018 – who’s going to finish highest on the ladder of them?

Yesterday the voters picked Geelong to finish higher than Sydney or GWS and by a pretty comfortable margin too – Geelong winning the poll with 51 per cent of the vote.

Vote in our poll and let us know in the comments who of these four teams you think is going to finish higher on the ladder in 2018, and why.

Richmond Tigers

Josh Barnstable

With a rather mature side led by the level-headed Trent Cotchin with stars Dustin Martin and Alex Rance by his side, the Tigers are well-placed to keep up the excellent form that saw them breakthrough for their first premiership since 35 years in 2018.

The Crows will be affected by the loss of Jake Lever and Charlie Cameron, while the Grand Final thumping they received could very-well set them back in their pursuit of the flag.

Port Adelaide, on the other hand, have a glut of new players at their disposal, but it remains to be seen whether they can assimilate together in the one team.

The Tigers are the safest and wisest choice to finish on top of the table in 2018, where yellow and black diehards will be dreaming of back-to-back.

Adelaide Crows

Johnathan Thompson

After being the best team last season, it counted for nothing as the Crows fell to Richmond in the Grand final. The pain of that defeat will be a significant driving force for success this season.

Bryce Gibbs finally got his wish to return to South Australia and play for the Crows. The former Blue will fit seamlessly into Adelaide’s midfield and will be an important part of the Crows’ bid to go one better this season.

The Crows had the most potent forward line in the league last season, booting more goals than any other side. They were also ranked first for goal assists and second for inside 50s and efficiency inside 50.

Eddie Betts (55 goals) and Taylor Walker (54) both finished in the top 10 in the Coleman medal race, with Josh Jenkins (45) not far behind.

Port Adelaide

AdelaideDocker

Port Adelaide, a team that’s frustrated many over the past few years, has its best shot yet to place very high on the ladder.

They won’t be reeling from last years’ devastating finals exit for long, with a team that now includes Steven Motlop, Tom Rockliff and Jack Watts – players that have a lot of potential, but a few question marks.

Nonetheless, with a firing midfield and powerful forward line – not to mention a fan base probably becoming increasingly impatient for results – the opportunity for success has landed in the hands of Ken Hinkley’s men. And, riding high on euphoria and a rejigged team, they’ll take it.