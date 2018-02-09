Who’s got a point to prove this NRL season (Part 3)

It’s the final part of our series on who’s got a serious spotlight shining on them ahead of the 2018 NRL season.
» Check out Part 1 of this series
» Go on, have a look at Part 2 while you’re at it
Sharks
A couple of seasons ago, Matt Moylan was the incumbent NSW fullback, part of the Australian squad, and freshly signed to a big deal by the Panthers. He was also made the Penrith captain and played in a victorious Blues side at five-eighth.
It seemed Penrith were building their future around him, and you would have got any old odds that he’d leave the foot of the mountains to start again in the Shire.
Moylan will likely start at 6 for the Sharks and there are many yet to be convinced of his credentials in that position. He’s a very good ball-playing fullback, but that doesn’t necessarily translate into a front-line role.
He’s well suited to five-eighth and could help the Sharks bounce back from a season where they promised a lot but rarely got out of second gear. Their roster needed a freshen up, and that’s what they’ve got with Josh Dugan and Moylan coming in.
Bit of pressure on Valentine Holmes to make a fist of the fullback role too, just quietly.
Storm
With Cooper Cronk off to the Roosters, the man with a point to prove at the Storm will be the player who replaces him – Brodie Croft.
While there’s a ton of expectation replacing Cronk, there could be no safer place to make your mark in rugby league than playing outside Cameron Smith and inside Billy Slater and Cameron Munster, with your contribution planned by Craig Bellamy.
It will be interesting to see if Croft is turned into a Cronk clone or if the coach taps into Croft’s strengths. From the few games I’ve seen, he seems to have a better running game than Cronk, so the youngster may be given a bit more licence to run than having to organise.
Tigers
Tui Lolohea is one of the most naturally gifted young footballers I’ve seen and was criminally misused by various coaches at the Warriors, with his versatility counting against him. He rarely got two weeks in a row in the same position, continually being shuffled between five-eighth, fullback, centre, wing and off the bench.
It looks like Lolohea will be given the fullback jersey at Concord fulltime and the ball is in his court to turn promise into performance.
Titans
The head coach role at the Titans would have to be one of the toughest assignments in footy – let alone for a rookie such as Garth Brennan. The perennial basket cases of the NRL would love a period of stability and success. From centre of excellence disaster, financial bailouts, cocaine scandals, Jarryd Hayne’s signing and ablutions on police cars, the Gold Coast are never far from headlines for the wrong reasons.
But they have a lot of talent and if they can keep their best 17 on the park, they will give a lot of teams a run.
Their depth in the middle third looks a bit skinny but with attacking players like Ash Taylor, Kane Elgey, Konrad Hurrell, Brenko Lee, Michael Gordon, Anthony Don, Bryce Cartwright and Kevin Proctor, Brennan must come up with a gameplan that plays to these strengths.
In interviews, Brennan talks sense and football types say nothing but good things about him for what he’s achieved at lower levels. But gee, he has his work cut out for him here.
League Videos See more »
Warriors
Speaking of perennial basket cases…
A lot of fans are picking the Warriors as wooden spooners, but I don’t see it based on the squad they have. Then again, if the Warriors performed on the field as well as they present on paper, we wouldn’t be having this conversation.
They should have done a hell of a lot better than 14th, 11th, ninth, 13th, 10th and 13th since their last grand final appearance in 2011.
So Stephen Kearney is up against it to get this side performing to their potential consistently, which is a big ask for a coach with a 26 per cent win rate at NRL level. But he has a World Cup to his name. Go figure.
A spine of Issac Luke, Shaun Johnson, Blake Green and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck should be as good as any in the competition, while forwards including Simon Mannering, Tohu Harris, Adam Blair, James Gavet, Leivaha Pulu, Agnatius Paasi, Albert Vete, Sam Lisone and Bunty Afoa should go toe-to-toe with most packs.
Their three-quarter line is not as strong, but with players like Peta Hiku, Gerard Beale, David Fusitu’a, Ken Maumalo, Solomone Kata, Ata Hingano and Blake Ayshford, they can put a decent back line on the field.
It’s probably not in the Warriors’ best interests to be chopping and changing coaches, but what will they do if there’s another poor start to the season?
February 9th 2018 @ 6:23am
BA Sports said | February 9th 2018 @ 6:23am | ! Report
This is kind of the snapshot of Coaches being watched closely.
Brennan is a rookie, so cut some slack, but everyone (pretty much) is blaming Hayne for last year, so now that he is removed they should improve dramatically right?
Kearney has to be the short priced favourite for first coach sacked. An awful record at the NRL level, he has a decent team and his assistant got punted despite having a record much better than Kearney before and since his stint started at the Warriors. They have to perform.
And while there is no suggestion Flannagan will lose his job this year, the Sharks are showing signs of regressing. An ageing forward pack and a superstar winger who wants to play fullback, though he doesn’t appear as good at fullback as new signing Moylan. Then, at some point, possibly this year, he will have to make a call on his son and when to start him in first grade. Bring him up too early and you have to dump your son if he isn’t making it. Bring him up too early to dump or shift and experienced player could cause discontent. Son playing for Dad is a nice story, but not necessarily easy to manage.
February 9th 2018 @ 8:26am
The Barry said | February 9th 2018 @ 8:26am | ! Report
It’s challenging to not just pick the coach for every team – they’re always the ones under most pressure.
I went for Moylan because his arc in a short career has been pretty strange. Local Penrith junior, golden haired boy, rep footy, semi final footy, club captain, player to build a future around, off field rumours, get out.
Almost went for Holmes. He’s a brilliant winger but I’m not sold on him at fullback.
February 9th 2018 @ 8:39am
Greg said | February 9th 2018 @ 8:39am | ! Report
Flannagan won a comp 18 months ago and finished one win outside the top 4 last year, he’s as safe as Bennett and Bellamy. Not sure how you come to the conclusion they have an ageing forward pack, they only have two players (Gallen and Lewis) in the entire 30 man squad who are over 30 years old.
February 9th 2018 @ 9:33am
BA Sports said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:33am | ! Report
Well ageing may not be the right word – although you missed Prior who is nearly 31. Bukuya is 29 and Fifita will be 29 by mid May. But the bulk of their forwards are either past their best or still very young and a fair way from reaching their best – with the exception of Graham.
And I quite literally said, Flannagan isn’t under any threat of losing his job (Whether he should have been re-instated after 2014 is another question). I said he will potentially have a very challenging season.
He has an Australian rep winger who thinks he is a fullback and he has two big name signings coming to the club who can play fullback. It is the preferred position of all three, so who bends? There will be ego management required. He then has his own son on the cusp of being selected in the halves – but is it too soon? Is he the right fit? If he plays at 6, Holmes has to go to the wing – how does Holmes feel about that?
Do you start cutting down Gallen’s minutes? When does his protege Magoulius start to take over from Gallen? Ricky Leutele has played 90 first grade games over the last four years – he’s part of the fabric. But when does he step aside for Ramien? The coach has big decisions to make and some will be tough and could impact the culture within the squad. So to me, he is under the pump, particularly if they trend toward mid table.
That said, I get Baz selecting Moylan. He is essentially a straight replacement for Maloney who was key to bringing them a premiership – so the bar is pretty high.
February 9th 2018 @ 10:09am
Albo said | February 9th 2018 @ 10:09am | ! Report
Gotta agree with much of that BA ! I think both Moylan & Dugan are best suited to the fullback position for totally different reasons and Holmes is best suited to the wing spot. Seems that all three might be playing out of their best positions this year ? But it can still work for the Sharks as Moylan can easily run at 6 and Dugan in the centres can offer plenty. Its Holmes at fullback that I have my doubts about. As you and I have debated elsewhere, I believe Moylan will bring plenty to the Sharks attack assuming he is given plenty of the ball playing role, and the Sharks backs will benefit. As for the age of the Sharks pack, I agree they are getting on a bit and some renewal is needed, but arguably players like Fifita, Prior & Graham are now probably at their peak, Gallen & Lewis are not going backwards as yet, Jayden Brailey will be the next champion 9 in my opinion, and they have some experience on the bench. But they are getting close to needing some new blood transitioning here, and their current depth is questionable. Still, I think the Sharks have a good season ahead of them assuming their usual good run on the injury front.
February 9th 2018 @ 10:34am
souvalis said | February 9th 2018 @ 10:34am | ! Report
Bulk of their forwards are past their best ?
You mean player of the year Gallen ? ‘
‘16 joint players of the year Fifita and Prior ?
Lewie still playing as hard and whacking as hard as he ever has…so, Bukuya and Segeyaro
are the bulk you speak of ?
Prepared to cut Seggie some slack with arm trouble,but really needs to step up quick or Brailey will go 80..and you’ll probably find Billy M.will force his way onto the bench sooner than later..
No goal kicker would have been a huge problem..Hokko falls into Flannos lap…top 4..
February 9th 2018 @ 11:17am
BA Sports said | February 9th 2018 @ 11:17am | ! Report
Souvalis – you sound like a Sharks fan;
I am not a Gallen hater, I have plenty of respect for him; He will be 37 years old by about rd 22 this year. He has played 304 NRL games and close to 60 representative games – pretty much all of those up the middle of the park. So serious question; When do you think he will start to show regression?
Another question; Why would you want Hodkinson when you have Flanagan junior who kicked 139 conversions last year? Hodkinson is a minimal upgrade as a player and no better a goal kicker, and yo have the chance to blood a potential future star of your club?
February 9th 2018 @ 2:32pm
souvalis said | February 9th 2018 @ 2:32pm | ! Report
Re Gal…don’t know..but his most significant stats of ‘16 are famously equal to Taumalolo ‘s…judge him on performance not on what he should be doing at that age…you’d think similar vintage shoulder reconstructed Churchill winner Slater and Dally M winner Cameron S.would be candidates for regression,too,then I suppose..were talking freaks who have the non aging capacities of naked mole rats..
Re:Flannos son…simple answer..come the middle/back end of the season sure…think the club can do better than ‘solid’ Townsend..Hokko has more nouse and organizational skills with high statistical goalkicking rate..whilst teaching the youngster a lot about game management..if his knee goes..it goes..
February 9th 2018 @ 10:45am
Nat said | February 9th 2018 @ 10:45am | ! Report
Spot on BA.
February 9th 2018 @ 2:51pm
souvalis said | February 9th 2018 @ 2:51pm | ! Report
Sorry ‘17 not ‘16 for Gals stats.
February 9th 2018 @ 11:13am
Greg said | February 9th 2018 @ 11:13am | ! Report
So in other words, only Galen and Lewis are ‘Over 30’……
Flanno Jnr might get a a game or two this year but he isn’t ready for consistent first grade yet. That’s why they’ve signed Hodgkinson, to cover injuries to Moylan and Townsend and to mentor Flanno Jnr in reserve grade
Holmes is 22 and only had one year at fullback. Most good fullbacks in the comp started off on the wing, he is going to get a lot better and while he didn’t have the same impact as Barba he actually had a pretty good season last year which is why he was picked for QLD and Australia.
February 9th 2018 @ 11:19am
BA Sports said | February 9th 2018 @ 11:19am | ! Report
Seems you miss read again – Matt Prior also over 30 – 30 years, 258 days. That is 258 days over 30..
February 9th 2018 @ 11:22am
Greg said | February 9th 2018 @ 11:22am | ! Report
30 is 30, 31 is over 30…..if someone asked you how old you are do you say :”I’m 30 and 259 days”?…..and regardless, that is the age when props are in their prime, so once again the Sharks hardly have an ageing forward pack
February 9th 2018 @ 12:53pm
Peter Phelps said | February 9th 2018 @ 12:53pm | ! Report
Woa there,
Flanagan has a very long way to go yet before you can start putting him in the Bennett/Belamy camp. One GF win and a top 8 place hardly compare to what those two have achieved.
February 9th 2018 @ 1:33pm
The Barry said | February 9th 2018 @ 1:33pm | ! Report
Bellamy only has two premierships and he’s been coaching a lot longer than Flanagan… 🙂
February 9th 2018 @ 3:05pm
Peter Phelps said | February 9th 2018 @ 3:05pm | ! Report
Bellamy has had his team have finished consistently in the finals ever since he took over.
His team have played in more Grand Finals than Flanagan’s team has ever played in or is ever likely to play in. Bellamy’s team has won more Grand Finals in the last 20 years than any other team in the comp. They have won more Dally Ms and Clive Churchill medals than Flanagans team despite having been in the comp a fraction of the time. Bellamy has one of the highest winning percentages of any coach in the last 50 years.
Now 1 premiership from one GF appearance and 2 finals appearances don’t really match do they ?
Do you want me to start on Bennett ?
February 9th 2018 @ 7:55am
Dutski said | February 9th 2018 @ 7:55am | ! Report
Hey TB. Really enjoying the series of articles, thanks! Always appreciate your take on the game.
I actually think Proctor should be under more scrutiny than he has at the Titans. International player with grand final experience goes to struggling club and plays well but somehow doesn’t lift those around him. I reckon he’s on decent coin and needs to do more to justify it.
I think Isaac Luke isa player under pressure too. Johnson needs room and Luke needs to organise those big Warrior forwards more effectively to get him that space. He is still zippy enough to dart and needs to look for those opportunities rather than just shuffling to Johnson and hoping.
February 9th 2018 @ 8:30am
The Barry said | February 9th 2018 @ 8:30am | ! Report
Hey dutski – good picks.
You can throw in Proctors bust last year too.
I almost went for Elgey at the Titans.
In 2015 when he debuted I thought he was a star in the making with a great all round game.
Missed 2016 with injury and was underwhelming last year and now is apparently under pressure to keep his spot.
You’re right about Luke. Nathaniel Roache who played off the Warriors bench last year is pretty sharp too so Luke may be under a bit of pressure.
February 9th 2018 @ 10:24am
Albo said | February 9th 2018 @ 10:24am | ! Report
Yeah Baz ! Surely Elgey is under most pressure at the Titans. He was awful last season in a side that desperately needed some on field management. His defence is a major issue and I think in attack he is played out of the game a lot by Ash Taylor being the king pin.
And as for the Warriors, I would definitely be starting Nathaniel Roache at 9 ahead of Luke if I had the reins. Luke has failed to lift the Warriors pack since he has been there and his personal form has been inconsistent at best. Time for Roache to be given a full shot at the role .
February 9th 2018 @ 9:37am
Paul said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:37am | ! Report
I think Duggan should be under more scrutiny this year as well, TB. He pulled stunts at both Canberra and the Dragons and was not a great contributor with they needed him to step up last year.
The guys in the Warriors side with a point to prove should surely be their big names – Luke. Tuivasa-Sheck and Johnson. You touted them as one of the best spines on paper, and that’s probably a fair comment, but they really did nothing last year.
A question about the Storm – this season, more pressure will be on Smith to organise the side because this is not a natural part of Croft’s or Munster’s games. If he’s injured or out of this side, who picks up the role, if these guys don’t?
February 9th 2018 @ 9:43am
BigJ said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:43am | ! Report
I think without doubt the man with the biggest point to prove is Craig Bellamy, with the pressure of losing Cronk and the added label of the champions Bellamy will have to prove that his team is still the one to beat in 2018. Also he would want to be the first coach to go back to back like his master Wayne bennett. So imho Bellamy is the man with a point to prove
February 9th 2018 @ 11:07am
Nat said | February 9th 2018 @ 11:07am | ! Report
Another good one TB.
I think Moylan should shine at 6 with the Sharks simply because he knows that’s his role and he has the coaches full confidence. IMO, the Sharks got the better deal with the Maloney swap, both short and long term. The Titans will be interesting and you’re right about Brennan being the man – can he bring a reasonably talented squad together. They have shown before they can be a champion team without a champion player. Who knows with the Warriors. On paper, NZ team so should top 8 at a minimum. A Hard-A coach alienates the Bro’s and a Bro coach adds to the lacklustre culture. How is there such a gulf between the AB’s and these guys? Croft, yep, half a dozen games to find his feet, simple role with support inside and out. The Storm won’t miss too much of a beat.
Thank you to Roar editors for publishing this today. The current Experts have little on what The Barry offers daily.
The Barry for Expert, who else agrees?
February 9th 2018 @ 1:24pm
Dutski said | February 9th 2018 @ 1:24pm | ! Report
I second the idea of The Barry crossing columns. Thumbs up.
February 9th 2018 @ 11:30am
matth said | February 9th 2018 @ 11:30am | ! Report
” a coach with a 26 per cent win rate at NRL level. But he has a World Cup to his name.”. That World Cup should have a great big “Bennett” asterisk against it.
Kearney must be getting close to some sort of record for the most NRL coaching games with a win record below 30 percent. I think the problem is, there are few NZ coaches with NRL experience outside the Warriors, even as assistants. So if they want a local where do they look?
Their best bet would be to get someone like Henry (ex-GC) in as an assistant coach, or even director of football, to provide Kearney back up and even take over in the background if need be.
February 9th 2018 @ 12:25pm
The Barry said | February 9th 2018 @ 12:25pm | ! Report
I agree about the Bennett asterisk matt…but Kearney was still the coach.
He’s worked under Bennett and Bellamy and you assume learned some things along the way.
Most people that know him speak highly of him and he’s been able to convince two clubs of his head coach credentials, albeit at Parra and the Warriors.
If he gets the flick here, it may be to never get a chance again.
Do they need a local? Their two grand final appearances have come under Anderson and Cleary. The Henry idea is a good one…
February 9th 2018 @ 2:34pm
Lewl said | February 9th 2018 @ 2:34pm | ! Report
There was a doco on that RLWC win that aired in NZ before the last one.
It very much came across as Kearney being the coach in name only.