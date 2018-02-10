AFLW is its own game that needs to evolve naturally

When asked at a press conference for his opinion on the first handful of games in the second professional season of AFLW, Gillon McLachlan failed to give fans his full support.
Waht followed was the completely unnecessary leak of a brutal, internal memo directed to the eight AFLW coaches, informing them of structural changes that had to be made to improve the spectacle.
It wasn’t a friendly request or helpful advice. It was a demand with sinister, pernicious undertones. It effectively said, “Do this, or else.”
It was embarrassing for the AFL and head of football operations, Steve Hocking. Most importantly, it was an unmerited source of shame for the AFLW, which is in the middle of a battle to win over the football-loving public. A battle that hangs in the balance.
For all of the bumper crowds across the weekend and promising television numbers, many punters remain sceptical at best, and downright derisive at worst.
Much of that is coloured by a problem of the AFL’s own making, in selecting the most popular but perhaps the least talented and least deserving teams to contest the flagship season opener.
Critically, the analysis of scores, skill and spectacle in the women’s game is premised on a comparison to the men’s. This is misguided and fundamentally unfair.
Scoring
AFLW quarters run for 15 minutes, with only the last two minutes of each quarter being subject to time-on. By comparison, in the men’s game, quarters are 20 minutes with full time-on for the duration.
At most, an AFLW quarter will last 16 minutes, with matches tallying a maximum of 64 minutes. Compare that to the 2017 AFL grand final, which featured quarters of 29:51, 34:12, 30:08 and 31:25 for a total time of a little over 125 minutes.
That’s close to double the match time in AFLW.
Natural extrapolation applied to the scores from the Melbourne-Greater Western Sydney game, for example, to make up for the time differential would give us a final scoreline of Melbourne: 14. 6 (90) to GWS: 12. 6 (78). That’s perfectly acceptable in the AFL home-and-away season.
Admittedly, this doesn’t apply to all games, which leads to the second point.
Skills and spectacle
The AFLW’s participants were only afforded professional status a little over a year ago.
The league needs to be afforded time to develop its elite junior pathways, which will bring the most talented Australian sportswomen into the competition with a fully developed arsenal of skills.
These pathways can now be followed with the assurance that there is an elite competition as its destination. But it needs to be provided opportunity and funding to build upon its neglected development institutions, providing aspiring women the most professional environment possible.
These two crucial elements are not there yet, but have been in the men’s game for decades. Hence, AFLW is a generational project that must be given the luxury of patience from the punter and powers that be.
Likewise, teams and coaches should be given the trust and time to fiddle, experiment, design and implement gameplans that best suit the players at their disposal – not have a contrived concoction forced upon them.
Finally, a defining influence on all three areas of criticism is the unavoidable problem of the field dimensions.
The length of all football grounds is the distance between the arcs added to 100. This is not a problem for the average men’s professional player, as almost every AFL player can kick 40 metres, some considerably more. Just about all of them could make it from goal square to goal square in three kicks.
Most AFLW players, on the other hand, are limited to a maximum distance of 30 or so metres in their kicks. Yet they play on the same size field as the men.
In relative terms, it’s like fielding an AFL game on a ground that tallied a length of 250-plus metres. How low would men’s scores be if that was the case?
Women’s cricketers play on grounds that have been reduced in size due to similar distance limitations, yet that is not the case in the AFLW.
These are the issues the AFL should address if they want to improve score, skills and spectacle – not wasting time and mocking the code with myopic, short-term fixes like zones and forced gameplans.
The AFLW is its own game, with a distinct set of conditions, and needs to be judged for what it is in its own right, not what it isn’t in comparison to the men’s.
It needs to be allowed to breathe and evolve naturally, not manufactured by misguided memos.
February 10th 2018 @ 5:51am
jeff dustby said | February 10th 2018 @ 5:51am | ! Report
it will naturally evolve hype-fad-dip-wither-cancelled-remember when?- postscript
February 10th 2018 @ 6:48am
Kris said | February 10th 2018 @ 6:48am | ! Report
In round 3 of the last year’s AFL competition the league changed the holding the ball rule in an attempt to promote more scoring.
The reality is that more eyeballs = more TV dollars and sponsors. In attempting to encourage more attractive football the AFL is attempting to ensure these women get paid. The knee jerk outrage seems to miss this point.
February 10th 2018 @ 7:53am
Rick Disnick said | February 10th 2018 @ 7:53am | ! Report
They didn’t change the holding the ball rule, they changed its interpretation. Big difference.
Furthermore, umpire’s interpretation of the rules can be influenced by players and the ‘moment’ i.e. Buddy running 30 metres without bouncing the ball along the wings is a common feature.
My favourite AFL rule though is the ‘mark’ and its ‘specky’ clause. Providing it look goods, you can infringe however you like, providing you take the mark. F@$k it up… it’s a free!
Try explaining that to your average Sydneysider! It’s like explaining to a yank that a game of Test cricket can go for 5 days and still end in a draw.
February 10th 2018 @ 11:53am
BigAl said | February 10th 2018 @ 11:53am | ! Report
My favourite AFL rule is(was?) deliberate-out-of-bounds where the umpire has to read the players mind before making a decision. However in a marking contest where a defender deliberately punches the ball out ! . . .well that’s ok ! . . . just toss it back in Ump.
February 10th 2018 @ 12:38pm
Rick Disnick said | February 10th 2018 @ 12:38pm | ! Report
These are but a few of the nuances that makes our game so great. 🙂
February 10th 2018 @ 12:54pm
BigAl said | February 10th 2018 @ 12:54pm | ! Report
so true
February 10th 2018 @ 8:22am
Bigbill said | February 10th 2018 @ 8:22am | ! Report
Plenty of sports tweak rules to promote attacking styles of play. Think cricket, bowling guidelines, fielding restrictions. League is always trying to tweak the game to combat negative spoiling tactics. The AFL is doing its job and treating the ladies exactly the same as the men. Good equality.
February 10th 2018 @ 10:11am
paulywalnuts said | February 10th 2018 @ 10:11am | ! Report
I fully support women playing the game and giving them every opportunity but I wonder if they’ve put the cart before the horse here. I was at the Crows-Lions game and the standard of play was quite frankly dreadful. The girls have a crack but in general the decision making and skill execution was atrocious, and it’s not a spectacle I’m keen to revisit.
There is currently a large surge in girls playing the game and I expect the standard to mprove to but it will take time. Maybe it would have been better to concentrate on developing the game at a grassroots level and waiting until they were really ready. To me this smacks of the AFL trying to stay prominent in the off season, with a middle finger to soccer. There’s only so long people will battle crowds to watch something the equivalent of low level amateur footy.
February 10th 2018 @ 10:30am
Cat said | February 10th 2018 @ 10:30am | ! Report
Why would girls spend years playing a junior sport if there was no national level to aspire to? The reason there is astronomic growth in the take up of Aussie Rules by female juniors is because they have something to aspire to.
February 10th 2018 @ 10:54am
paulywalnuts said | February 10th 2018 @ 10:54am | ! Report
Rubbish. Boys played the game for a century with no national level to aspire to. They played for love of the game. IMO the girls aren’t ready.
February 10th 2018 @ 11:01am
Aligee said | February 10th 2018 @ 11:01am | ! Report
That was in the days of no nationsl comps, they aspired to the VFL, WAFL etc, which was the gighest level and a opportunity to be paid or advance careers etc
February 10th 2018 @ 11:09am
paulywalnuts said | February 10th 2018 @ 11:09am | ! Report
You seriously think most boys who play football do it to aspire to play AFL. Some do, sure, but most past a very young age know they’ll never make it, and many continue to play long after they’ve never made it. They play because they love it.
February 10th 2018 @ 11:17am
Cat said | February 10th 2018 @ 11:17am | ! Report
True, but that weeding out through multiple levels of play is what produces the best athletes. Of course not everyone will have the commitment and ability to get there but the carrot is there to entice those who want to to do so. Take away the carrot and you’ll find the very best athletes will just coast because they are unchallenged. Or they will seek out something else to do for a challenge.
February 10th 2018 @ 11:51am
Darren said | February 10th 2018 @ 11:51am | ! Report
The growth in girls teams/leagues since the AFLW started is well documented. It has clearly been a motivation. It’s not just about aspiring to the highest league it’s mainly just breaking down the barrier so girls and their parents realise playing footy is normal and fun.
February 10th 2018 @ 12:29pm
Jon boy said | February 10th 2018 @ 12:29pm | ! Report
pauly -stick to your guns you are right,Country WA has produced hundreds of afl players Nat Fyfe being one ,years ago and still today LARGE numbers of kids played footy for love no money with no aspirations to play WAFL In the GNNFL a lot were farmers who had to work the farm, so they could not play in the WAFL
February 10th 2018 @ 11:06am
AdelaideDocker said | February 10th 2018 @ 11:06am | ! Report
Men started playing the game in 1858. They got their first team in 1859.
Men got their first state league in 1877. Women got it in 2016.
Men got their first “national league” in 1996. Women got it in 2017.
So, no, don’t try and equate the women’s struggle with any ‘struggle’ of the men.
February 10th 2018 @ 11:12am
paulywalnuts said | February 10th 2018 @ 11:12am | ! Report
If you’re referring to me you seriously need to brush up on your comprehension skills. That not what I’m “equating” at all.
February 10th 2018 @ 11:39am
AdelaideDocker said | February 10th 2018 @ 11:39am | ! Report
You said boys had nothing to aspire to. I’m telling you that they mightn’t have had a national league per se, but they’ve had leagues – state or otherwise – for well over a century. Girls have had nothing until the past three years.
I do admit I might’ve been a bit trigger happy with those stats, though. I do agree that many play it for the love of the game. As do girls.
All I’m trying to say is that the girls haven’t had anything to aspire to until recently, so saying they’re not ready is a contradiction. How could they be immediately ready, if they’ve never had this opportunity before?
February 10th 2018 @ 11:46am
paulywalnuts said | February 10th 2018 @ 11:46am | ! Report
Couldn’t get past your first sentence. I said nothing of the sort. If you going to reply to people try and make at least a token effort to understand what they’re trying to say. You’re embarrassing yourself.
February 10th 2018 @ 11:52am
Aligee said | February 10th 2018 @ 11:52am | ! Report
You said boys had no national level to aspire to.
That is just a cop out of a statement, they actually ha very strong state levels and for much of that time the VFL was considered the league to aspire to, so in fact hey did, had women’s football started 100 years ago state would have been the aspiration just like boys.
February 10th 2018 @ 11:56am
paulywalnuts said | February 10th 2018 @ 11:56am | ! Report
Fine. Let’s get strong State league teams up and running and try to showcase a national competition when it’s even close to being ready to do so. Horse, cart.
February 10th 2018 @ 12:11pm
Cat said | February 10th 2018 @ 12:11pm | ! Report
The AFL is not responsible for state leagues. Each state has to do that themselves. VFLW is growing now … because AFLW exists. I have no idea what other states are doing, maybe someone else can chime in.
February 10th 2018 @ 12:11pm
AdelaideDocker said | February 10th 2018 @ 12:11pm | ! Report
Ah, my mistake.
Still, it’s really simple. You said men had no national league to aspire to. That’s correct, up until the late 1990’s. You’re also conveniently forgetting they had state leagues, local leagues and ample more opportunities to become football players. For well over a century. Girls didn’t. Until two years ago.
You’re arguing the women are not ready for a national league. Which is a contradictory statement, given they’ve been waiting for decades for a national league. And it’s still young.
Is that clear enough for you now?
February 10th 2018 @ 12:16pm
AdelaideDocker said | February 10th 2018 @ 12:16pm | ! Report
@Cat
Here in Adelaide we’ve had the SAWFL (SA women’s footy league) since 1991, it appears. West Australia has had a women’s footy league since 1988. I’m not sure on the eastern states, though.
February 10th 2018 @ 12:21pm
The_Wookie said | February 10th 2018 @ 12:21pm | ! Report
Cat, The AFL is directly responsible for the state footy in Tasmania, Victoria, New South Wales, ACT, Queensland and Northern territory – each of these are direct subsidary bodies of the AFL
February 10th 2018 @ 11:12am
Cat said | February 10th 2018 @ 11:12am | ! Report
Vic boys aspired to play in the VFL. The WA boys aspired to play in the WAFL and SA boys aspired to play in the SANFL. All leagues that have a long rich history. Even today there is a sense of pride for boys to have made it to state levels. What was the girls version for the last 100 years? Nothing.
February 10th 2018 @ 11:16am
paulywalnuts said | February 10th 2018 @ 11:16am | ! Report
So by jumping straight to a national league without developing the game at lower levels the AFL are jumping the gun? I agree
February 10th 2018 @ 11:18am
Cat said | February 10th 2018 @ 11:18am | ! Report
Sure, but it is a necessary jump. The number of girls taking up football now would not be happening any other way. full stop.
February 10th 2018 @ 11:28am
paulywalnuts said | February 10th 2018 @ 11:28am | ! Report
Or possibly once the novelty wears off the crowds will thin and the ratings drop off and the women’s brand suffers significant damage. As it is they’re rapidly expanding it and further diminishing a very shallow talent pool.
I smell disaster.
February 10th 2018 @ 12:20pm
Dalgety Carrington said | February 10th 2018 @ 12:20pm | ! Report
What specifically do you think will be the disaster?
February 10th 2018 @ 12:35pm
paulywalnuts said | February 10th 2018 @ 12:35pm | ! Report
That there is a backlash against the amount of exposure the sport gets, relative to its quality, and people turn away from the women’s game. Sport is very Darwinian, which is a great part of its appeal. If it becomes largely ignored (and fromwhat I saw the other night that is a real possibility) then it will actually be a setback for women’s footy.
February 10th 2018 @ 12:43pm
paulywalnuts said | February 10th 2018 @ 12:43pm | ! Report
I should add it’s going to be a depressing spectacle watching misogynistic knuckle draggers taking glee in ripping the game to shreds. And even more depressing to acknowledge they have a point.
February 10th 2018 @ 12:49pm
Dalgety Carrington said | February 10th 2018 @ 12:49pm | ! Report
I reckon it could actually be an antidote to the backlash, the fact it is women’s sport getting a bit more publicity is refreshing in many quarters and may bring in people who are turned off by the “knuckle-dragging” element.
February 10th 2018 @ 1:11pm
Rick Disnick said | February 10th 2018 @ 1:11pm | ! Report
I can tell you both how this is going to turn out.
The AFLW will improve in quality. Despite this, it will fade into obscurity like all third-rate elite competitions. It’s just how it is.
All sports around the world where men are involved will be significantly better, and therefore more entertaining to the masses than the female equivalent. Not an issue, except at the elite level where commercialism determines the viability of such a competition.
Conversely, the highest paid and most famous models in the world will always be women. I’m fine with that, it’s just how it is.
The same reason the A-League struggles in this country is the same reason the AFLW will struggle for an eternity.
As a result of this very fact, the women’s game will need to be subsidised by the men’s competition permanently. The AFL understands this, which is why they are looking for other content during this period with AFLX.
Go ask 100 women what product they’d prefer to watch. I know my wife won’t spend her valuable time watching AFLW, but she does enjoy the AFL, despite being English and an EPL fan — yes another men’s elite competition.
Of course, you’ll get the few fans who watch both, but they won’t pay the bills.
February 10th 2018 @ 1:57pm
Dalgety Carrington said | February 10th 2018 @ 1:57pm | ! Report
“Just the way it is” argument essentially denies all the systemic biases that have resulted in things being the way they are and/or that we can’t do anything to change them.
It alludes to a “natural order of things”, which is supported by circular arguments. Those sorts or arguments have been used forever to argue against change. Here are some arguments against women getting the vote way back when. I know it’s not what you’re saying exactly Rick but interesting reading:
BECAUSE 90% of the women either do not want it, or do not care.
BECAUSE it means competition of women with men instead of co-operation.
BECAUSE 80% of the women eligible to vote are married and can only double or annul their husband’s votes.
BECAUSE it can be of no benefit commensurate with the additional expense involved.
BECAUSE in some States more voting women than voting men will place the Government under petticoat rule.
BECAUSE it is unwise to risk the good we already have for the evil which may occur.
February 10th 2018 @ 2:31pm
paulywalnuts said | February 10th 2018 @ 2:31pm | ! Report
If the women’s comp was near the comparable standard of say, women’s basketball or women’s soccer I think the AFL would be justified in what it’s doing. It’s a million miles from that.
February 10th 2018 @ 3:29pm
Rick Disnick said | February 10th 2018 @ 3:29pm | ! Report
Please don’t generalise my comments, Dalgety. I made my comments specifically with regards to models and sports players.
Now if you want to argue systemic biases in the modeling world, well perhaps I’d agree that you could make a very poor argument. However, fashion in the capitalistic world we live in is heavily marketed towards females. Why, because they dig fashion more than men — it’s that simple. As such, female models are remunerated to a greater extent than their male counterparts. Don’t blame me, it’s just how it is. No amount of fancy jargon or psychological profiling is going to change this little fact.
Within the sporting realm, it’s even more definitive. Women will always be inferior to men at most sports, particularly the high profile ones we see around the world. I’m not going to bother explaining the physiology behind it because I’d like to think it’s pretty obvious. It’s never going to change no matter how much you try to educate the world. It is what it is.
Elite sport is about entertainment. We are the reason players are rewarded with ludicrous contracts. We are the ones who justify their pay. If you want to play sport in its purest form… stay amateur. Once you accept a paycheck, you become a slave to the very people who provide that luxury, the consumer.
There are too many forms of elite sporting entertainment, Dalgety. The masses (both men and women) will flock to the best — it’s a competitive environment we live in.
I’m a betting person and I’m willing to wager (if you’re honest with yourself) that you won’t watch anywhere near as much AFLW compared to the AFL. I’m also willing to guess you’ll probably never go to an AFLW match, especially if you have to pay for it.
Why? Because statistics are heavily in my favour, Dalgety.
The second half of your ‘because’ comments make no sense in the context of this discussion.
February 10th 2018 @ 3:38pm
Rick Disnick said | February 10th 2018 @ 3:38pm | ! Report
@ Pauly
Perhaps, but no one watches those sports either.
The simple fact is the AFLW has gained good exposure due to the marketing might of the AFL, not because of the product. Their marketing power is a derivative of financial power. Finacial power is obtained by selling their premium product to the masses — the AFL men’s elite competition.
Personally, I have no issue with this and firmly believe all women’s sport should be subsidised by the men. This is another discussion though.
The women’s product will greatly improve, but I don’t think it will turn into a financial success like many believe it will, and that’s the point I’m trying to make.
February 10th 2018 @ 11:59am
BigAl said | February 10th 2018 @ 11:59am | ! Report
Why do young people do what they do ?
February 10th 2018 @ 10:36am
concerned supporter said | February 10th 2018 @ 10:36am | ! Report
At last a “fair dinkum”comment from an AFL person.
AFLW is unwatchable particularly on TV, unwatchable, a shambles,error after error.
Whereas W omens Netball, Soccer and Rugby {particularly Rugby 7;s} feature skills and continuity that are good for TV.
February 10th 2018 @ 10:46am
Cat said | February 10th 2018 @ 10:46am | ! Report
So says you. I rather enjoyed watching it last night.
February 10th 2018 @ 10:55am
Perry Bridge said | February 10th 2018 @ 10:55am | ! Report
Let’s look at this fairly.
Even in AFL mens the first couple of weeks tends to be a bit scrappy – players look rusty.
Why? It’s not their skill base that is at fault – it is the building up of match fitness at that higher level of intensity.
Those who persisted last year saw the standard of play by the AFLW improve as players adjusted to an intensity they’d never before experience, in front of crowds they’d never experienced and with coaching of a level they’d not been exposed to previously.
The defensive pressure can’t be faulted.
The problem therefore is that, even in reducing the number of players to 16 – they have shortened the quarters (15 mins plus time on).
We all know that the best AFL mens teams will generally break away in ‘red time’ in each quarter. Superior fitness and stronger bodies normally break down the lesser opposition.
In the womens – this isn’t really happening – yet.
(also note – the IR series – the first thing they did was shorten the quarters – that allows the amateurs to keep up with the professionals).
It’s not rocket science.
The other aspect – female participation in Aust Footy as per the 2016 Annual report was 27% (over 380K). As per the FFA (soccer) 2016 Annual report – their female outdoor pariticipation is around 104K in total (with most of that in their miniRoos and youth comps).
You just watch this space – the next few years will see some super talent coming through – the ground work has been put in place. The AFL did rush the start of the AFLW a fraction – but that was a sensible move given the early growth in female participation after the initial announcement. For now – the top end talent is spread a bit thin – but the best such as Daisy Pearce, Katie Brennan and Erin Phillips are very, very good players. If only Canada’s captain Aimee Legault had been able to play too (think Sam Mitchell).
These first 2 seasons have provided a sampler product for the girls in the system. The language in the community has changed – even about 4 years ago my local catholic school that most proudly boasts a FIFA approved synthetic soccer pitch – made the local paper because of their girls footy teams.
Instead of people talking this down – our very conservative footy fans need to understand that there is no ‘Con’ going on – – a little patience require – sure – but it’s not a ‘Con’.
And the key point is that the growth of womens footy makes an irresistable case to put to govts (any of the 3 tiers) for funding, support, facilities etc that the Soccer folk had stolen the march on about 10 years back.
February 10th 2018 @ 11:07am
Aligee said | February 10th 2018 @ 11:07am | ! Report
The funny thing is CS is that we have yet to see a fair dinkum comment from yourself.
Just smatterings of incoherent ignorant ramblings.
February 10th 2018 @ 11:32am
Concerned Supporter said | February 10th 2018 @ 11:32am | ! Report
Aligee,
Is yout usual comeback , to insult people?
February 10th 2018 @ 11:53am
Aligee said | February 10th 2018 @ 11:53am | ! Report
Is your usual position – non fair dinkum ? , pretty sure it is.
February 10th 2018 @ 12:33pm
Concerned Supporter said | February 10th 2018 @ 12:33pm | ! Report
Aligee,
You ask me a question, but you answer the question yourself!
Lightweight on wit & brains.
February 10th 2018 @ 2:25pm
Cat said | February 10th 2018 @ 2:25pm | ! Report
CS you asked the question ‘Is yout usual comeback , to insult people?’ then you do it yourself. There is one word for that. Hypocrite.
February 10th 2018 @ 12:13pm
Lion said | February 10th 2018 @ 12:13pm | ! Report
I tried to follow my team …the Lions… however it is a terrible standard and now only have a passing interest. I have an oval near me in Brisbane and watch the young kids play and I would equate the girls standard at about under 14 to under 16 level.
The point is not that it is a poor standard but rather it gets females interested in Aussie Rules and they are the decision makers when it comes to which sport their kids play. It is important for the AFL to engage with all the community so the games gets stronger
February 10th 2018 @ 1:08pm
Maggie said | February 10th 2018 @ 1:08pm | ! Report
AFLW is unwatchable? Well I enjoyed watching it at the ground last night (even though I got soaking wet). And I will be watching the remaining three matches on TV/online.
And as someone who each season watches on average around 13 AFL matches live and another 30-odd on TV, I am confident I am an ‘AFL person’.
However I don’t watch the women play expecting to see AFL. I watch to see a contest fought to the limits of the players’ capabilities at this time of the fledgling competition.
These women are great athletes who fiercely fight for every ball and are immensely courageous. I enjoy watching pressure football and the women’s defensive skills are outstanding (the easier part of the game to learn first) which is why this aspect of the game is dominating at present. But the offensive skills are improved from last year and will continue to improve with more experience and more professional coaching. (For example, the two goals snapped from field play by Carlton players last night were outstanding.)
The critics need to have more patience and give the competition time to develop. With the flood of girls and young women taking up the sport inspired by the AFLW players, I am confident this will happen.
February 10th 2018 @ 10:27am
Alan said | February 10th 2018 @ 10:27am | ! Report
Was it last year or the year before when when the Matilda’s, Australia’s International’s women’s soccer team lost 5-0 to a under 15s boys side? This was the cream of the crop soccer players featuring many who have been professional sportsman, or at least consistently played the sport since a young age.
The AFLW is not one team of professional sports women. It’s talent is spread across 8 teams and comprises of those who have played for years and some who had never played.
Given the comparison with soccer, it’s probably makes it equivalent to that of a 13 year old boys team standard.
Essentially its closer standard to watching auskick at half time of an AFL game than it is watching an AFL game.
It will improve over time but it’ll take years, at which point the best we can hope for is it being around a 15 year old boys standard.
Is that sustainable long term? Probably not, they’ll need to define themselves and eventually hope and pray that their product stops being compared with the men’s AFL.
February 10th 2018 @ 11:14am
Alan said | February 10th 2018 @ 11:14am | ! Report
Several typos noted, sorry written on my phone.
February 10th 2018 @ 10:49am
Blue said | February 10th 2018 @ 10:49am | ! Report
There are a lot of people saying the AFL “must” do this and “needs” to do that.
The comp is an AFL product to create media content in the off season. It uses AFL-branded clubs, guernseys, grounds and all costs are fully underwritten. Without AFL IP it’d be Ringwood versus Diamond Creek and nobody would be watching.
The AFL can do as they please to improve their return on investment. The comp belongs to them.