Australia vs Ukraine live stream: How to watch the Fed Cup online or on TV; date, venue, draw

Australia might be fresh off a Davis Cup disappointment last weekend, but the grass courts in Canberra will welcome the women’s Fed Cup team as they host the Ukraine for the right to move into the World Group Playoffs. This is The Roar’s guide to streaming the tie online or watching it on TV.

The men’s Davis Cup team suffered a difficult 4-1 loss to Germany last weekend, but the women have plenty to play for this week.

Led by Ashleigh Barty and Daria Gavrilova, Australia currently find themselves in World Group II. Unlike the men, the World Group (or the top tier) is split into two divisions for the Fed Cup.

Australia saved their place in the second division last year with a 4-0 victory away from home over Serbia. The Ukraine meanwhile, beat Australia in last year’s World Group II, but couldn’t overcome Germany in April’s World Group Playoffs to move back into the top division.

How to watch the tie on TV

The entire tie is being broadcast live on channel seven. They start their coverage at 11am (AEDT) on both Saturday and Sunday and will broadcast until the matches finish on each day.

They will be using one of their secondary channels, 7Mate, to broadcast the action.

To watch their coverage, you will need to tune into Channel 73. On Foxtel, you will need to use Channel 188.

How to live stream the tie online

If you are looking to stream the tie online, then you will need to use seven’s streaming application. This is known as Plus7. The website to watch from desktop and application to watch from a mobile device are in the same name.

Both are free to use and download and will stream every minute of the Fed Cup tie between Australia and the Ukraine from the 7Mate option on the menu.

Full teams

Australia

Destanee Aiava

Ashleigh Barty

Casey Dellacqua

Daria Gavrilova

Ukraine

Marta Kostyuk

Lyudmyla Kichenok

Nadiia Kichenok

Dasha Lopatetskaya

Full draw

Saturday – from 11am (AEDT)

Singles, rubber 1 – Ash Barty (Australia) vs Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukraine)

Singles, rubber 2 – Daria Gavrilova (Australia) vs Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine)

Sunday – from 11am (AEDT)

Singles, rubber 3 – Ash Barty (Australia) vs Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine)

Singles, rubber 4 – Daria Gavrilova (Australia) vs Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukraine)*

Doubles, rubber 5 – Ash Barty/Casey Dellacqua (Australia) vs Nadiia Kichenok/Dasha Lopatetskaya (Ukraine)*

*if needed,

