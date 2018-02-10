 

Barty wins opening Fed Cup match for Aust

    Ashleigh Barty has survived an early scare to deliver Australia an opening Fed Cup win against Ukraine in Canberra.

    The Australian No.1 dropped the first set against world No.883 Lyudmyla Kichenok in the World Group II tie but responded to take the opening rubber 4-6 6-1 6-4.

    The first set was filled with unforced errors as the players attempted to adjust to the temporary grass court at Canberra Tennis Centre.

    Kichenok, who has been ranked as high as 156, took it right up to Barty and sent some nerves into the Australian camp before the world No.16 took control of the match.

    World No.26 Daria Gavrilova’s clash against Ukrainian teenage prodigy Marta Kostyuk follows on Saturday afternoon.

    Ukraine defeated Australia in their Fed Cup tie last year, but the visitors are without world No.3 Elina Svitolina this time.

