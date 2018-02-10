Your club’s best AFLX: Part 3

In this third and final part I will be going through the AFLX line-ups from the clubs playing on the second night of games at Allianz Stadium on February 17.

These clubs are Sydney, Greater Western Sydney, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Richmond and the Bulldogs.

Sydney

Lance Franklin Sam Reid

Dane Rampe Isaac Heeney

Luke Parker Josh Kennedy

Jake Lloyd Zak Jones

Callum Mills Gary Rohan

Emergencies: Dan Hannebery and Tom Papley.

The Swans have probably the most star studded line-up in the AFLX competition with the likes of Franklin, Parker, Kennedy and youngsters Heeney and Mills.

Starting in the middle Reid will play as the ruckman as well as a utility that can float forward and back along with Kennedy, Parker, Heeney, Lloyd and Jones all being able to play through the middle.

Rampe will lead the defenders with Mills, Lloyd and Jones are running through their leading the attack from the back. Franklin will be a monster up forward with the likes of Rohan, Heeney, Parker and Reid all able to kick goals.

A strong and dangerous Swans line-up.

GWS

Tom Scully Dylan Shiel

Lachie Whitfield Adam Tomlinson

Tim Taranto Josh Kelly

Nick Haynes Brett Deledio

Toby Greene Heath Shaw

Emergencies: Callan Ward and Stephen Coniglio.

A talented GWS line-up all across the ground starting up forward with Greene and Taranto playing as dangerous small forwards. Tomlinson will play in the ruck and can float down back and forward wherever needed.

The GWS midfield is endless Scully, Whitfield, Kelly, Shiel, Greene, Taranto, Deledio all able play in the middle. Haynes will play as intercepting defender with experienced and skilful players such as Shaw and Deledio playing alongside him.

The key to the Giants line-up is flexibility, every man can play multiple roles around the ground whenever needed and there is talent everywhere you look.

Brisbane

Dayne Beams Dayne Zorko

Eric Hipwood Alex Witherden

Charlie Cameron Luke Hodge

Cameron Rayner Daniel Rich

Hugh McCluggage Sam Mayes

Emergencies: Rhys Mathieson and Tom Cutler.

The emerging Lions name a strong squad for AFLX with Beams, Zorko, Hodge, Cameron, Rayner, McCluggage all able to run through the middle of the ground. Hipwood will play as the mobile key tall with guys like Rayner, Cameron, Zorko and McCluggage all able to play as small forwards kicking goals.

The backline will be led by the experienced Hodge along with Rich, Witherden and Mayes all capable of moving the ball quickly from defence to attack.

A strong line-up where experience has been mixed with young talent, the Lions will be much more of a force in AFLX.

Gold Coast

Pearce Hanley Jack Martin

Tom Lynch Kade Kolodjashnij

Jarrod Harbrow Aaron Hall

Lachie Weller Michael Barlow

Jarryd Lyons Touk Miller

Emergencies: David Swallow and Jack Bowes.

AFLX will be the first time the Suns play in the new era with no Gary Ablett. Tom Lynch will lead the side playing in the ruck and can push up the ground to be a mobile key forward.

All of the Suns squad are able to push through the midfield at some point if needed throughout the game. The main guys running through the middle will be Hall, Weller, Lyons, Barlow and Miller.

Up forward exciting small forward Martin will play alongside Lynch, with Miller and Barlow pushing forward at times to.

Out of defence the Suns boast a lot of skill through the likes of Harbrow, Hanley and Kolodjashnij, with Weller able to push into defence if needed.

It will be interesting how the Suns will start in AFLX under a new coach and no Ablett.

Richmond Tigers

Alex Rance Shaun Grigg

Dustin Martin Brandon Ellis

Shane Edwards Kane Lambert

Trent Cotchin Daniel Rioli

Bachar Houli Dion Prestia

Emergencies: Josh Caddy and Daniel Butler.

The reigning AFL Premiers the Tigers won their premiership off the back of skill, speed and manic forward pressure which would make them well suited to AFLX. The Tigers will go in with one tall the best defender defender in the game Rance intercepting marks all game.

Houli, Ellis and Grigg will play off Rance bringing the ball forward from defence. Martins amazing strength makes him a hard opponent and will start forward and hit the scoreboard alongside Rioli and Edwards.

Cotchin, Lambert, Prestia, Ellis, Grigg and Martin can all be damaging in the middle of the ground. Can what won the Tigers a flag help them in AFLX?

Western Bulldogs

Tom Boyd Easton Wood

Marcus Bontempelli Luke Dahlhaus

Mitch Wallis Jason Johannisen

Jack Macrae Lachie Hunter

Matthew Suckling Liam Picken

Emergencies: Caleb Daniel and Toby McLean.

A very balanced team from the Dogs starting with Boyd rucking and playing up as a key forward.

In defence led by captain Wood with speed and skill in Suckling and Johannisen playing alongside him.

A strong midfield with Bontempelli, Macrae, Hunter, Dahlhaus and Wallis all providing opportunities for the forwards. Those same five playing in the midfield are all also able to push forward and play alongside Boyd, create forward pressure and kick goals.

Picken will be playing as the swingman between forward and defence, tackling and putting on pressure. With this strong team hopefully the Bulldogs can play with the speed and ferocity that won them the premiership in 2016.

As you can see all the teams are very strong and it will be very interesting to see how the first AFLX pans out of the three days. Who teams play, the different tactics teams will go with it will all be interesting to see the different styles of play.

I hope it is a success and as the AFL wants it to be a great way to market the sport and could be used as a good way to promote the game internationally. When it comes to this first tournament it is so hard to pick a winner because all teams are strong and we don’t know how teams will play.

But looking at it on paper I’d say the grand finals on each night will be as follows:

Hindmarsh Stadium 15th of February

Collingwood vs Geelong

Etihad Stadium 16th of February

Essendon vs Melbourne

Allianz Stadium 17th of February

Sydney vs Richmond