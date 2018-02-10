Fremantle Dockers vs Collingwood Magpies: AFLW live scores, blog

Match result:
The Fremantle Dockers have gotten the result they wanted to christen their new home ground, beating Collingwood by 13 points in front of 41,000.
» Click here to read the full match report
Final score
Fremantle 6.4 (40)
Collingwood 4.3 (27)
Match preview:
The first game of Aussie Rules at Perth’s new stadium will be between the Fremantle Dockers and the Collingwood Magpies, as Round 2 of the AFLW continues. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match at Optus Stadium, starting from 7:10pm AEDT.
Both of these teams fell short of expectations in 2017, and were looking to start the AFLW’s sophomore season with a win.
But both were disappointed, with Collingwood looking directionless in front of goal, and the Dockers seemingly unable to deal with the aggressive Bulldogs.
In the pressure cooker of a seven-game season where teams have to finish in the top two, already these sides are running out of chances to redeem their poor results last year.
Magpie coach Daniel Harford responded to the cutthroat situation with a bold decision, dropping marquee player Mo Hope.
Schleicher and Dargan were also omitted for the visitors, with Sarah D’Arcy serving the first of her two-week ban.
Morgan, Tesoriero and Duffin come in for their first games of the season, while Maffra product Holly Whitford makes her debut in the black and white.
The Dockers have a debutant of their own in Lisa Webb, with Gemma Houghton also returning. Haynes and the injured Green make way.
While Fremantle look patchy at both ends, their midfield had some good moments last week, many from Kara Donnelan. They’ll need to get on top of this part of the ground.
The Pies had some decent run out of defence last week, much of it from rising star nominee Chloe Molloy. They’ll be hoping to capitalise on an indifferent Fremantle forwardline.
Aside from the game itself, the first competitive match at the new Perth stadium in itself is a big moment for WA footy.
Not coincidentally, this will also be the first AFLW match spectators have to pay to attend. The peppercorn $2 tickets were sold out during the week, and on a warm, sunny Perth evening there might well be something of a party atmosphere in the ground tonight.
Prediction
Not that you’d expect WA footy fans to do anything other than scream their lungs out for the local team. In that sort of environment, you’d have to think the extra motivation and confidence might be enough to give the Dockers their first win of the season, and just their second win ever in the AFLW.
Fremantle by 6 points.
9:02pm
TomC said | 9:02pm | ! Report
Match report
The Fremantle Dockers have gotten the result they wanted to christen their new home ground, beating Collingwood by 13 points in front of 41,000.
The visiting Magpies appeared poised to spoil the party, after they leapt out of the blocks to kick the opening two goals of the game in as many minutes.
But the Dockers got their first through a long shot by Atkins shortly after, and that began a complete turnaround in the match.
Fremantle totally dominated the first quarter from that point on. A sublime goal from Dana Hooker and a slightly fortunate goal to Caulfield gave Freo a quarter time lead that they never relinquished.
While Freo shifted from a running game to a more passing oriented strategy, the Pies didn’t seem to quite know exactly what they were trying to do, struggling to find targets and not troubling the scorers in the second term. Collingwood did manage to keep the restrict the home team to just the one major to stay alive in the game, thanks in large part to a couple of heroic moments from Chloe Molloy.
The Dockers started the third term brightly, but for the first time in half a game the Pies began to wrest back a bit of control, getting some opportunities for the forwards and closing the margin to eight points.
But Freo were relentless, and continued to dominate territory with their up-tempo, aggressive play. They restored that three goal advantage by the last change, and when Hooker kicked her second early in the final term it appeared to put the result out of the Pies’ reach.
While Collingwood kicked the last to make the margin appear a bit closer, in truth this was always Freo’s day. The Dockers ultimately ground out the win as both sides fought through fatigue on a hot Perth day.
A crowd of 41,000 – a record for women’s sport in Australia – turned up to watch the first AFL game at Optus Stadium, and the first AFLW game with an admission fee, albeit a small one. I imagine most of them would go home happy having seen a home team win.
8:57pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:57pm | ! Report
Yes Freo! Great win.
Thanks for the call, Tom.
9:16pm
Dalgety Carrington said | 9:16pm | ! Report
I’d say that’s about 20% of the required wins on the board and great for them to land one at the craypot. They strung together some more assured plays too. Hopefully onwards and upwards from here.
8:54pm
Rick Disnick said | 8:54pm | ! Report
Good job ladies.
Well done Dockers.
Tough luck to them dirty Pies. Always good seeing them lose.
Thanks for the call, Tom.
8:55pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:55pm | ! Report
Agree with all of that.
Glad you enjoyed the game, Rick.
9:02pm
TomC said | 9:02pm | ! Report
Thanks for your thoughts, Rick and AD.
10:17pm
Perry Bridge said | 10:17pm | ! Report
Not too bad a game to watch – the Dockers certainly cleaner on transition. Certainly love Molloy (daughter of a gun) for the Pies – and she’s indicative of what to look forward to coming into the system in the next couple of years.
10:24pm
TomC said | 10:24pm | ! Report
Do you mean niece of a gun? Jarrod Molloy is her uncle.
Had some pretty special highlights, but left the Lions right before it started raining premierships.
11:14pm
Dalgety Carrington said | 11:14pm | ! Report
Niece of a piece?
8:52pm
TomC said | 8:52pm | ! Report
Full time
Fremantle 6.4.40
Collingwood 4.3.27
8:49pm
Rick Disnick said | 8:49pm | ! Report
Surely that’s 50!
8:48pm
TomC said | 8:48pm | ! Report
Inside the last three minutes and this game is effectively over now.
8:48pm
Rick Disnick said | 8:48pm | ! Report
Much more efficient play from the Pies.
8:47pm
TomC said | 8:47pm | ! Report
Houghton runs down Bernardi to snuff out a Collingwood attacking opportunity.
The Pies try again, but now Antonio takes a strong defensive mark.
A bit of cramp for the Freo defender. Both sides almost out of puff now.
8:47pm
Rick Disnick said | 8:47pm | ! Report
Better long kick to a contest at least.
8:46pm
Rick Disnick said | 8:46pm | ! Report
Better.