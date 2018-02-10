Fremantle Dockers vs Collingwood Magpies: AFLW live scores, blog

Match result:

The Fremantle Dockers have gotten the result they wanted to christen their new home ground, beating Collingwood by 13 points in front of 41,000.

Final score

Fremantle 6.4 (40)

Collingwood 4.3 (27)

Match preview:

The first game of Aussie Rules at Perth’s new stadium will be between the Fremantle Dockers and the Collingwood Magpies, as Round 2 of the AFLW continues. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match at Optus Stadium, starting from 7:10pm AEDT.

Both of these teams fell short of expectations in 2017, and were looking to start the AFLW’s sophomore season with a win.

But both were disappointed, with Collingwood looking directionless in front of goal, and the Dockers seemingly unable to deal with the aggressive Bulldogs.

In the pressure cooker of a seven-game season where teams have to finish in the top two, already these sides are running out of chances to redeem their poor results last year.

Magpie coach Daniel Harford responded to the cutthroat situation with a bold decision, dropping marquee player Mo Hope.

Schleicher and Dargan were also omitted for the visitors, with Sarah D’Arcy serving the first of her two-week ban.

Morgan, Tesoriero and Duffin come in for their first games of the season, while Maffra product Holly Whitford makes her debut in the black and white.

The Dockers have a debutant of their own in Lisa Webb, with Gemma Houghton also returning. Haynes and the injured Green make way.

While Fremantle look patchy at both ends, their midfield had some good moments last week, many from Kara Donnelan. They’ll need to get on top of this part of the ground.

The Pies had some decent run out of defence last week, much of it from rising star nominee Chloe Molloy. They’ll be hoping to capitalise on an indifferent Fremantle forwardline.

Aside from the game itself, the first competitive match at the new Perth stadium in itself is a big moment for WA footy.

Not coincidentally, this will also be the first AFLW match spectators have to pay to attend. The peppercorn $2 tickets were sold out during the week, and on a warm, sunny Perth evening there might well be something of a party atmosphere in the ground tonight.

Prediction

Not that you’d expect WA footy fans to do anything other than scream their lungs out for the local team. In that sort of environment, you’d have to think the extra motivation and confidence might be enough to give the Dockers their first win of the season, and just their second win ever in the AFLW.

Fremantle by 6 points.