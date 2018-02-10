Hurley hurt at Bombers’ AFL trial match

Essendon’s two-time AFL All-Australian defender Michael Hurley is hopeful his latest wrist injury is not serious.

Hurley left the field immediately after a kick to his left wrist during Saturday morning’s intra-club match and had treatment.

He had surgery on the same wrist after last season, as well as a hip operation.

“The wrist is not too bad,” Hurley later said.

“I’ve broken bones in my hand before and I wouldn’t have thought it was that.

“I will ice it up this week.”

Apart from Hurley’s scare it was a big day at Essendon, with big-name recruits Jake Stringer, Adam Saad and Devon Smith impressing during the internal hitout.

The Bombers also announced their leadership group, with Dyson Heppell staying captain and Brendon Goddard opting out of an official role.

The club said that Goddard’s teammates voted for him to stay in the leadership group, but the 32-year-old veteran felt it was time for change.

“I thought there was better benefit for the team and more individually that a couple of guys would benefit it more than myself,” Goddard said.

“We are blessed with younger leaders now and guys coming through.”

Zach Merrett and Cale Hooker will return as vice-captains, while David Myers and Orazio Fantasia were elevated to the leadership group.

They replace Goddard and former captain Jobe Watson, who has retired.

Hurley and Joe Daniher are also in the leadership group.

Speaking after Saturday’s hitout, Heppell said Stringer could help him play different roles for the Bombers.

Stringer continues to make a strong early impression at Essendon after his controversial trade from the Western Bulldogs.

He kicked two goals on Saturday, working well through the midfield and in attack.

“Obviously Jakey Stringer and Devon Smith were very impressive, and you saw ‘Saady’s speed off half back as well,” Heppell said.

“Jake’s key goal has been to work on his fitness throughout this preseason and he has made some great inroads. He still has a way to go, but Jake knows that.

“(It is) super important for me. It will make my role a fair bit easier and might allow me to play a variety of roles, through halfback, the wing and half forward.”