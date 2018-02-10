India’s spinners against the world

India won its third consecutive ODI against South Africa by 124 runs on the back of unbeaten 160 from Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal took four wickets apiece and made life a living hell for South Africa.

While the loss against a strong Indian line-up wasn’t surprising, the manner in which the South Africans lost was troubling. It’s been toothless display from the South African middle and lower order against wrist spinners on a surface where there is not much help for them.

South African spinner Imran Tahir has been ineffective so far. In the three matches played, Indian spinners have taken 21 out of 28 South African wickets.

Many of them must have faced both Indian spinners in the IPL and surely have studied video footages of both bowlers. The inability of African batsmen against these spinners has been quite baffling, to say the least.

Per the South African batting coach, the Indian bowlers’ speed has been unique to them. Even in the domestic circuit, they don’t have spinners who can match the skills of these bowlers, thereby depriving them of adequate practice.

With AB De Villiers back in for the next match, it will be a big boost to the gloomy mood in South Africa’s dressing room. His positivity alone raises the whole team as we saw in the first Test when India had South Africa down 12-3 and De Villiers showed encouraging intent to go from ball one, which lifted the spirit of the team.

But looking at the bigger picture somewhere down the year, a mouthwatering contest awaits in England, when the Poms’ destructive lineup will go against the Indian spinners.

Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan and Jos Butler are all going to come out all gun blazing. Ben Stokes, if in the squad, will be the icing on the cake.

Will the Indian spinners be as successful as they were in South Africa? That remains to be seen, but in England’s backyard, those small grounds will be a test of skills for both teams.

England’s batsmen will continue to attack even if England are five down early in the innings. Whether the Indian spinners could completely trap the batsmen and choke them up completely like they did with South African batsman remains to be seen.

Hold on to your seats.