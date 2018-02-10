New AFL life members: How iconic are they?

This week the AFL announced that ten new life members would be inducted into the AFL.

Two of these were umpires who have made a significant contribution to the game, but these fall outside the concept of the Top 100s both at AFL and club level so no analysis of these has been undertaken.

Of the remaining eight, all receive at least two invites to the Top 100 functions at the end of the year. Eddie Betts is only 12 games away from his sixth invite – the AFL Top 100 game players list.

Already No.50 on the AFL goal kickers, Bo.8 at Adelaide and No.13 at Carlton he is locked in a battle with other current goal kickers Jack Riewoldt, Jarryd Roughead and Josh Kennedy to climb higher up the AFL list. Games wise he is No.60 at Adelaide and No.47 at Carlton so was an obvious choice for live membership.

Steve Johnson already has six invites: he is on both the games played and goals kicked Top 100 lists at the AFL. Geelong and Greater Western Sydney but – unlike Eddie Betts, Jordan Lewis and Kade Simpson – he will not be adding to his totals from now on, so his highest ranking ever is where he finished at the end of 2017: AFL (No.89/57) Geelong (No.14/3)and Greater Western Sydney (No.29/8).

Jordan Lewis, after an impressive career at Hawthorn where he finished equal No.11 in games played and equal No.39 in goals kicked is unlikely to achieve Top 100 status at Melbourne, but he does require only six more games to reach Top 100 game players at AFL/VFL.

Even closer to Top 100 AFL status is Kade Simpson from Carlton who requires only two AFL games to tie with Peter Riccardi in 100th spot on the list. At Carlton he needs only one game to tie with Justin Madden on the club’s games played list, and also sits in 62nd position on goals scored at the club.

The other four players on the list are all retired. Andrew Mackie reached Top ten status at Geelong for games played (No.8) and – although he finished at No.82 in goals kicked – he did reach 100 goals!

The remaining three players honoured were all valuable contributors as players and continued their involvement after their retirement: Mike Fitzpatrick (Carlton No.76/45) Michael Long (Essendon No.33/45) and Rex Hunt who represented Geelong, Richmond and St Kilda but not often enough at any of the clubs to make the Top 100 game players.

As a forward however, he bagged enough goals at both Richmond (No.57) and St Kilda (No.46) to sit at the club’s Top 100 tables for many years to come.