Pre-season gossip: The week that was in rugby league

Pre-season is prime time for rumours, speculation and scandal in the NRL. Let’s go around the grounds to unpack the major happenings in the world of rugby league.

Todd Carney walking to Manly

Todd Carney is desperate to return to the NRL and his only option appears to be at Manly who are hoping to have their salary cap dramas finalised in the near future. Carney was quoted as saying during the week, “I’d walk to Manly if it meant getting a start in the NRL.” Witnesses claim to have spotted Carney packing a bag, ready to embark on the journey.

It’s unclear if he’s headed to the Manly suburb located in Brisbane, or if he understands that he will need to travel to Sydney’s Northern Beaches. Either way, there are grave concerns for Carney’s welfare.

Cameron Smith rumours unfounded

Bizarre rumours emerged on Twitter during the week regarding Queensland legend Cam Smith and an alleged affair with Fox Sports presenter Yvonne Sampson.

There doesn’t appear to be any substance to the rumour and once Smith finds out, he’ll no doubt grapple tackle everyone involved into submission.

Knights vs Storm trial

The Newcastle Knights and Melbourne Storm made the curious decision to play a trial match on a Wednesday afternoon. Newcastle came away with a tight 26-22 win and now believe they’re premiership contenders, despite the Storm resting most of their star players.

Cameron Munster was not one of those rested, making an appearance despite reports of his fight with Ben Hunt. From all reports, he stayed out of trouble in this game and no punches were thrown.

Storm forward Sam Kasiano suffered an ankle injury in the trial. Staff will be doing their best to keep him away from his favourite kebab shops in order to prevent any rapid weight gain while he’s unable to train.

Faulty Hayne Plane

Jarryd Hayne appears to be saving his energy for the season, after finishing last in the team’s five-kilometre time trial. He was even comfortably beaten by 43-year-old coach Brad Arthur.

Hayne has clearly decided that long-distance running is not one of his dreams and will not be pursuing it as an option when his Parramatta Eels contract ends.

Looking ahead

This weekend’s solitary trial game sees the Broncos take on Central Capras on Saturday 6:00pm (AEST) at Theodore. While we’re unlikely to learn much about the Brisbane boys in the process, most eyes will be focused on big Dave Taylor, who recently signed with the Capras to play in the Queensland Cup.

Taylor, a former Bronco and Maroons representative, has become a troubled journeyman in light of longstanding fitness and off-field issues.

Taylor played 11 times for Canberra Raiders last season, before an ill-fated stint with Toronto Wolfpack saw him leave without playing a single game.

NRL trials kick off in earnest next weekend with a full run of fixtures including the Storm vs Leeds Rhinos and Dragons vs Hull.

And that’s a wrap. With extra hummus and tabouli. See you next time.