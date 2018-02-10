Roger Federer: The definitive GOAT

Legendary cricket all-rounder Kapil Dev has a firm view that one can never be the greatest of all time, but at most the greatest of their generation.
One cannot compare different eras for various due to different playing conditions and quality of opponents. How can you equate Dennis Lillee to Dale Steyn or Rod Laver to Roger Federer?
Federer has won an unprecedented 20th Grand Slam championship with his five-set win over Marin Cilic in the 2018 Australian Open final. Incredibly, he has a real chance to become world No.1 again if he reaches the semi-finals of the Rotterdam ATP 500 this month. If he does so, he’ll become the oldest No.1 ever.
So, can we start talking about Federer as the definitive GOAT?
Rafael Nadal’s diehard fans insist Federer couldn’t be the GOAT due to his 10-23 head-to-head record against the Spaniard. Since Nadal is five years younger, with success across all courts his invincibility on clay, it seemed he would overhaul Federer’s tally of Grand Slam titles.
Some said the debate was settled at the 2017 Australian Open. Federer had 17 Grand Slam titles to Rafa’s 14. Federer had lost his previous four matches to top ten opponents and would potentially face four top ten opponents (which he did).
He had a five-year Grand Slam drought – his previous longest break had been just two years, from 2010 to 2012. More importantly, the 2017 Aussie Open final was against his nemesis, Nadal.
A win for Rafa would have made it 17-15 at majors and, with the French Open around the corner, that would likely close to 17-16, the clay maestro just one behind.
Pertinently, the only Grand Slam Federer had defeated Rafa at was Wimbledon. The two champions have never met at the US Open, Rafa won all five of their meetings at Roland-Garros – four in finals – while Federer had lost all three matches they played at the Aussie Open, including one final.
Hence, a loss at the 2017 Australian Open would have meant a fourth consecutive loss at the venue to Nadal and a seventh loss in nine Grand Slam finals. It would have also meant that Federer’s last Grand Slam final win over Rafa would have been way back in 2007, at Wimbledon.
With Federer a break behind in the fifth and final set it seemed all over, but he roared back to claim an unlikely victory.
That win gave the Swiss renewed confidence as he beat Rafa three more times in 2017. It also solved one of the biggest anomalies of tennis – where the undisputed No.1 was consistently losing to his great rival.
However, Rafa being Rafa, he stayed within striking distance by winning the 2017 French Open. Federer then won his eighth Wimbledon to take the lead to four once again. Incredibly, Nadal won the US Open to reduce the lead to three once more.
But his triumph at the 2018 Australian Open firms Federer’s case to be the definitive GOAT.
Ageless
At 36, Federer has won three out of the last five Grand Slams. Compared across all sports, this is as awesome as George Foreman becoming world heavyweight champion at 45, Cameroon footballer Roger Milla scoring a World Cup goal at 42, and Jack Nicklaus taking out the US Masters at 46.
Longevity
The Swiss has completed all 1300-plus of his professional matches – he hasn’t retired once – which shows how fit he is. He has spent 302 weeks at world No.1, the only player to break the 300 mark. This could yet increase.
His 2017 wins at the Australian Open and Wimbledon showed that at 35 he could win two majors in a year, which he last achieved at 27. He retained the Australian Open Championship in 2006 and 2007, and in 2017 and 2018 – a bewildering stat more than a decade apart. He’s won three of his last four Grand Slam tournaments, a feat he last achieved in 2008-09.
Consistency
Federer has taken consistency to a new level, reaching 52 Grand Slam quarter-finals – Jimmy Connors is a distant second, with 41. Among current players, Novak Djokovic (40), Nadal (33) and Andy Murray (30) are next in line.
At Grand Slam semis, Federer has 43. With his 14th semi-final entry at the Australian Open, he equalled Connors’ 14 US Open semi-finals as the highest at a single major. Federer has also reached 30 Grand Slam finals, which is the highest ever, Nadal’s 23 being next best.
Federer has won 20 Grand Slam titles, with Nadal second at 16. Unbelievably, from 2003 Wimbledon to 2010 US Open, Federer won 16 of 27 Grand Slams and played in the final of six more. In that seven-year period, he was present in all but five Grand Slam finals.
All-court record
Federer now has eight Wimbledon titles, ahead of William Renshaw and Pete Sampras (both seven). He also has six Australian Opens, equal to Roy Emerson and Novak Djokovic, and five US Opens, on par with Jimmy Connors.
He has just one French Open title, but we have to remember he was in the era of the invincible Nadal (ten). We also have to consider that he lost five times to Nadal at the French Open, and the only time the Spaniard lost to someone else (Robin Soderling) Federer seized the opportunity to claim the title.
Indeed, Federer’s overall record at Roland-Garros shows how good a clay court player he is compared to, say, the great Sampras, who had only a solitary semi-final at the French Open.
Style of play
According to Nadal, Federer “was born to play tennis”. His playing style is classic, unhurried and relaxed, with his one-handed backhand probably the most beautiful gift he’s given the game.
Incredibly, Federer said recently he won’t teach his kids the one-handed backhand, which Christopher Clarey of the New York Times said was “like Da Vinci telling his kids not to draw”.
This poetry in motion style has contributed to make Federer arguably the most loved sportsperson in the world. He’s won the ATP Fans’ Favorite award for 16 straight years since 2003.
The Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award is voted on by players, for the player who has conducted himself with highest level of professionalism and integrity, and who promoted the game through off-court activities. Federer has won it a record 13 times from 2004 to 2017, with the only exception being Nadal’s win in 2010.
Can Nadal bridge the gap again? If anyone can, it’s him, but it would be a monumental feat. At 36, Federer is moving better than ever, and somehow his serve and backhand seem to have improved.
Goran Ivanisevic says the Swiss can play at this level for five more years. Pat Cash says the Federer of today would beat the Federer of seven or eight years ago.
Added to this, fitness is strategy, which comes with maturity. According to Mats Wilander, Federer has the uncanny ability to hold himself back in the earlier stages of a tournament, so he can stroll through to the later stages and up the ante.
It’s certainly possible that his Grand Slam tally won’t end at 20.
After his 2018 Australian Open title, Roger Federer does seem to be the definitive GOAT.
February 10th 2018 @ 3:39am
BennO said | February 10th 2018 @ 3:39am | ! Report
I reckon.
February 10th 2018 @ 5:33am
Ritesh Misra said | February 10th 2018 @ 5:33am | ! Report
Thanks BennO
February 10th 2018 @ 5:54am
vasilios magklaveras said | February 10th 2018 @ 5:54am | ! Report
look……until fed and nadal and nole retire we can’t say who is the goat no 1.
even nole who now has 12 slams is not out of the goat question as he is 6 years younger than fed.
sure….fed has an advantage clearly to nole and in a lesser extend to nadal.
he is the fav now as it seems but in my opinion he needs at least 2-3 more slam titles to clearly have the upper hand at least over nadal.
nadal is now 31 years old. he won 16 slams. fed at 31 has won 17 slams.
so at same age dude fed in reality only beats nadal by 1 slam. 17-16.
u don’t know what nadal will do in next 5 years.
also u don’t know what nole will do in next 6 years.
we assume fed will win the race in the end from nole and rafa cause we assume the next generation will rise at the end in favor of roger as nole and rafa will start losing more to new players but so far where is the new generation ?
even a 36 year old fed is about to be no 1 again next week.
maybe there is no next generation in next 2-3 years to stop those 3 great players so it will depend wether nole and rafa can start winning more slams than fed in next years to come.
ROGER NOW SEEMS THE FAV…..BUT WE CAN’T TELL UNTIL THE END OF THEIR CAREERS.
IN MY OPINION….IF FED WINS 2 MORE SLAMS THIS YEAR THEN HE WILL BE GOAT NO 1 BY….90%.
February 10th 2018 @ 6:20am
Sandeep said | February 10th 2018 @ 6:20am | ! Report
Respectfully sir, I respect Djokovic and I consider him a really great player (greater than sampras) but your claims about him seems to me utterly absurd or ridiculous. those claims are well suited for Nadal. and your age and slams logic just does not make sense. are you expecting Nadal to win 2 slams in a year when he is 36?
I think only Nadal can come close to Federer. No one doesn’t even have chance to come close to Federer in my opinion.
February 10th 2018 @ 8:15am
vasilios magklaveras said | February 10th 2018 @ 8:15am | ! Report
To Sandeep
how my claim is ridiculus ? how u think nole or nadal can not win more slams in their mid 30s ?
I’m sorry but if fed can win 3 slams after 35 then nole and nadal can do it too if they are healthy like roger is.
Tennis is an unpredictable sport mate. u can’t tell before it’s over.
if I would say murray may beat roger’s 20 slams u could tell me that I have been…RIDICULUS.
But mate…..nole at 30 has 12 slams. he won 4 slams in a row before finally collapsed.
what makes u think he can not do it again next year for example…..or even start this year ?
what makes u think nadal can not win R.G for the next 5 years at least ?
I never said fed is no fav to win this goat race. after he won those 3 slams he is the fav even if nadal now wins R.G again this year but mate do u remember when fed was crushed out in 2016 ?
we all said……IT’S OVER FOR FED. HE WILL REMAIN AT 17 SLAMS. TRUE ?
And now watch what he is doing.
now all wonder where is Djokovic.
If nole retunrs in top form this year or the next then he may close in to fed again in maybe even 2 years time.
what i’m saying is………..U JUST NEVER KNOW WHAT THE FUTURE BRINGS.
STAN AND MURRAY WHO HAVE 3 SLAMS THE MOST OF THE REST OF THE ACTIVE PLAYERS ARE BEATEN FOR SURE. THEY ARE ALSO ABOVE 30 AND TO WIN 15 MORE SLAMS PLUS IN NEXT….5 YEARS SEEMS RIDICULUS.
But nole and nadal to catch fed…….?
difficult ?
YES.
impossible ?
NOT.
February 10th 2018 @ 7:39am
express34texas said | February 10th 2018 @ 7:39am | ! Report
Sure we can vasilios. Things could change in the future, but we’re talking about currently, and Fed definitely seems easily the GOAT currently. But, you’re right Djoker is in the mix, but he and Nadal have a long way to reach Fed.
Fed has been overall much more consistently dominant than anyone else ever as mentioned some in this article, and at his peak is unstoppable.
Between Fed/Nadal, Nadal holds a big advantage on clay, which is the least important surface, too. However, Fed holds big advantages on hardcourt/grass(which make up about 80% of the tour), and big advantages at 4 of the top 5 tourneys, including the year-end final.
Nadal actually has a 23-15 H2H advantage on Fed; however, Djoker has a 26-24 H2H advantage on Nadal, and 23-22 H2H advantage on Fed. So, Djoker the GOAT? I think a lot of people get caught up in the H2H, including past pros, and don’t realize that’s not how tennis exactly works and matchups matter a lot. Plus, in tournament-style sports like tennis, these can really wear a player down depending on previous rounds. I doubt anyone would say Richard Krajicek or Lleyton Hewitt were better than Sampras despite having winning records against him. Or Courier was better than Agassi despite having a 7-5 record against Agassi(and Courier did win 4 GS).
February 10th 2018 @ 8:31am
vasilios magklaveras said | February 10th 2018 @ 8:31am | ! Report
To express34texas
hmm…….two things
1) I also said fed is the fav now and nadal and nole have a long way to catch up BUT like u said they are still in the mix and that’s the thing. fed now that he has the momentum he has to win as much as possible so to sequre his current goat no 1 crown. that’s the point.
2) As for h2h.
look……..nadal leads 23-15 fed only cause they played 15 times on clay and just 3 on grass.
if it was the opposite the score would be exactly the opposite.
Also now nole lead fed 23-22 but that’s happened only when fed became 35 years old and nole was 29.
until 2011 before fed was 30 years old the score was 13-6 for fed.
fed owned nole and only after 2011 nole started to win big matches from fed but even after 2011 and until 2013 both players beat each other in the big matches. even in those 2 us open semis in which nole beat fed in 2011 and 2010 fed had 2 match points in both matches and commited suicide and lost those matches.
only after 2013 nole was clearly the better player which was the norm as he was 6 years younger than fed.
my point is…..H2H is just a stat. titles count the most.
since last 12 months fed is clearly the better player again but where is nole for fed to beat him ? NOWHERE.
So nole still beats fed in h2h 23-22 when he could be behind like 23-26 if they had met 3-4 times in last 13 months.
so h2h don’t tell the whole truth. it’s just a stat.
fed beats murray just 14-11 in h2h which gives the impression they are like EQUAL PLAYERS…..HA HA
Rafter beats fed 3-0 in h2h…….IS HE THE BETTER PLAYER ?
HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
My point is…………….h2h should count only when 2 players are equal in all other categories. in slams…in atp titles and in most weeks at no 1…..and only if they are at same age with 2-3 years difference at the most NOT MORE.
PS.
Fed is now doing better than in the years between 2012-2017……..but his prime ended in 2012. that’s….AMAZING.
February 10th 2018 @ 9:36am
BennO said | February 10th 2018 @ 9:36am | ! Report
I did once read a convincing argument for Novak to be considered the goat. Basically look at the opponents in Grand Slam finals during Federer’s unbeatable years. Players like hewitt, bagdatis, nalbandian. Good players but not greats.
Novak won all his slams during the big four era.
February 10th 2018 @ 3:06pm
Fionn said | February 10th 2018 @ 3:06pm | ! Report
But Novak won almost all his slams (08 Australian AO excepted) after Federer’s decline, which started in 08/09.
Also, in a lot of the slams that Federer won guys like Djokovic and Nadal quite simply did not make the finals.
February 10th 2018 @ 9:54am
Brainstrust said | February 10th 2018 @ 9:54am | ! Report
The problem with seeing Federer as the best ever is that period from 2011 to 2016 with only one slam.
Margaret Court who had children during a much shorter career won more grand slams.
Longetivity would go to Pancho Segura followed by Rosewall.
Segura was a late developer and won a singles grand slam match at 49.
February 10th 2018 @ 3:08pm
Fionn said | February 10th 2018 @ 3:08pm | ! Report
How is the 11-16 period a black mark?
Federer peaked 05-07 and was utterly dominant then, from 08-10 he was still one of the best if totally dominant any longer, and from 11-16 was his ‘decline’ when he only made one slam final, had injury problems and yet was still almost always top 4.
Since he overcame his injury issues, and since Djok suffered a bit of decline Fed has won 3 slams.
February 10th 2018 @ 11:06am
Maximiliano said | February 10th 2018 @ 11:06am | ! Report
The Federer-Nadal h2h is 15-23 now
February 10th 2018 @ 3:08pm
Fionn said | February 10th 2018 @ 3:08pm | ! Report
Federer is ahead on grass and hard.
Nadal is only ahead on clay.
Thus strengthening the argument that Nadal is the greatest clay courter of all time while Federer is the best overall at tall time.