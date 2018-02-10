When will the real David Warner stand up in the T20 format?

There’s no argument David Warner is one of the most passionate and devastating batsmen in world cricket.
It would be reasonable to expect the leftie would automatically fire in T20 cricket, given his outstanding ability to destroy any attack.
But of the three formats, T20 is by far Warner’s weakest link – and that doesn’t make sense.
Let’s turn the clock back to January 2009 when Warner made his international debut against South Africa in a T20 when he arrived with a bang, smashing 89 off only 43 with seven fours, and six sixes.
A week later he made his ODI debut, also against South Africa in Hobart, scoring only five.
But in his second ODI dig 69 runs flowed off his bat from 60, with six fours, and a couple of maximums against South Africa at the SCG.
David Warner had arrived alright.
It was then Andrew Hilditch, as chairman of selectors, made the memorable comment Warner will never be a Test batsman as he hasn’t the patience for the five day format.
Really?
It took nearly two years before the new chairman John Inverarity congratulated Warner on his first baggy green to meet the Black Caps at the Gabba.
It wasn’t an auspicious start with just 3, 12*, and 15 in his first three outings.
But the fourth visit was his maiden Test ton with an unbeaten 123 off 170 that had all the patience Hilditch predicted wasn’t possible, striking 14 fours. The eighth Test dig was 180 off 159, slaughtering India at the WACA with 20 fours, and five sixes.
We all know Warner is averaging 48.77 in Tests with 21 centuries and 27 half-centuries, and averaging 43.43 in ODIs with 14 tons and 17 half-centuries, but the T20 format eludes him.
In 67 visits Warner is averaging just 26.25 without any three figures, and only 12 half-centuries.
It’s worth repeating – that doesn’t make any sense.
Take his last ten digs with a 28, a 25, and a 17, with the other seven all in single figures. Just 111 runs at an average of 11.1.
Tonight David Warner has another chance to stop the rot when the Australians take on England again, this time at the MCG.
To think he has scored only ten runs in two Tri-Series visits, while Glenn Maxwell has scored 143 with no average because both were not outs, beggars belief.
Warner is captaining the side brilliantly which is one of the major reasons why the Australians have won both games – a feat in itself given Australia’s track record in the shortest format.
But continued failure with the bat will not only erode his confidence that could affect his leadership with the vital four-Test tour in South Africa only three weeks away.
As vice-captain of the Test side, it’s imperative Warner is among the runs in the lead-up. The baggy greens can’t beat South Africa if he’s not firing.
So tonight would be an ideal time to give the English atack some curry.
February 10th 2018 @ 3:40am
Prasad said | February 10th 2018 @ 3:40am | ! Report
He does pretty good for Sun Risers Hyderabad. He was the top run getter for IPL last year.
February 10th 2018 @ 5:25am
David Lord said | February 10th 2018 @ 5:25am | ! Report
Must be the Indian curry Prasad. Perhaps David Warner should import some when he’s representing his country.
February 10th 2018 @ 5:37am
Chris Love said | February 10th 2018 @ 5:37am | ! Report
I honestly think he needs a rest. It’s been a big big summer and he’s just tired at the end of it. Needs a few weeks off on a beach somewhere thinking about anything but cricket.
February 10th 2018 @ 8:39am
marfu said | February 10th 2018 @ 8:39am | ! Report
Chris – He can put his feet up in the off season as these guys are paid exorbitant amounts to be professionals but get too greedy so as quantity goes up, quality goes down.
February 10th 2018 @ 7:46am
El Loco said | February 10th 2018 @ 7:46am | ! Report
Has it been a big summer Chris? Around twenty full days of test cricket (+a few partials) and five ODIs, nothing remarkable. At least two of those in Perth he’d have had his feet up. In the WSC days there were generally around ten one-dayers and as many as 14. I accept these days there’s a call for player management, and I get it there’s the SA tour to come, but these guys have to at least have the stamina to get through a summer for the money they’re on. After the IPL, for which I’m sure he’ll have plenty of energy, he can go to Bora Bora for a month. I hear it’s lovely there that time of year.
February 10th 2018 @ 9:12am
Chris Love said | February 10th 2018 @ 9:12am | ! Report
It’s not his fitness that is the issue. I just think he’s just mentally tired. Steve Smith was rested in Sri Lanka. He started off the test series in good form and has declined since. Needs a mental freshen up that’s all.
February 10th 2018 @ 9:27am
Paul said | February 10th 2018 @ 9:27am | ! Report
Completely agree Chris. It’s got to be hard playing in this sort of game when you know you’ll be asked to face a red hot fast bowling attack in South Africa in 3 weeks time.
Give the guy the next 3 weeks off and get him ready for SA.
February 10th 2018 @ 10:18am
Bob Sims said | February 10th 2018 @ 10:18am | ! Report
Agreed. Mental tiredness is more draining than physical tiredness. Playing all three forms for your country and one, or several, “private” T20 comps overseas requires a lot of energy and application. If the lure of the cash is too great, then perhaps it falls to selectors to choose differing sides so that burnout is less likely. Has Australia already started down this road?
February 10th 2018 @ 7:51am
El Loco said | February 10th 2018 @ 7:51am | ! Report
All that said, is he looking so bad? Those two balls the other night were sensational, pity he found a fielder on the second.
February 10th 2018 @ 8:42am
dangertroy said | February 10th 2018 @ 8:42am | ! Report
I really feel for Warner when people write like this. Throughout the ashes articles were written about him not showing up and letting the side down, especially leading into the boxing day test, despite the fact he was averaging 48 opening the batting at the time and would go on to average 63. But the fact that he didn’t strike at 70+ meant everyone was penning articles about how he was cheating us of some spectacle. He may have finished the ashes with a strike rate of 52, but that was still the second highest amongst amongst top 6 batsman across the series.
I’ll admit he had a pretty poor ODI series. So did Smith. But the idea that Warner has changed his game and is now some scratchy accumulator is just farcical. Warner has always played with controlled aggression. His debut century that you mentioned? He carried his bat in that innings. When the runs are there to be had (like his T20i debut, or his second century versus India) he will go after them. These are the innings that stick in most people minds. But when he has to pull his head in against good bowling, like he did in Bangladesh, he can do that too. Anyone who thinks that this is a different David Warner has been listening to too much channel 9 commentary.
February 10th 2018 @ 10:09am
Paul said | February 10th 2018 @ 10:09am | ! Report
this article is not about how he’s been playing in Tests or ODIs, but how he’s gone in his T20 career and how he’s going at the moment. In a nutshell, he’s underperforming, which is a fair assessment.
February 10th 2018 @ 11:29am
mickyt said | February 10th 2018 @ 11:29am | ! Report
Yes he needs a rest as many have mentioned despite the number of physical days “in the field”. Not sure how long, hard they practice for? Warner has certainly proved his worth as skipper. Not as OCD as Smith. Smith from Sri Lanka last year sent home because he engine was cooked from all formats and getting flogged.
It doesn’t help when the ACB schedule so much cricket. The crowds and interest reflect that. Wait until its a touring side that is NOT England or India.
Try more fringe players.
After the first 3 one dayers v the Poms, I mentally checked out to freshen up for South Africa series. Seems a number of the cricketers have done the same.
February 10th 2018 @ 11:43am
Rellum said | February 10th 2018 @ 11:43am | ! Report
He has had plenty of time to rest. They have barley played in the last month. Domestic players are the ones who should be a bit tired. If Warner is tired mentally after this summer he needs to be managed so he doesn’t burn out.
February 10th 2018 @ 12:31pm
Bob Sims said | February 10th 2018 @ 12:31pm | ! Report
My point exactly