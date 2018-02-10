When will the real David Warner stand up in the T20 format?

There’s no argument David Warner is one of the most passionate and devastating batsmen in world cricket.

It would be reasonable to expect the leftie would automatically fire in T20 cricket, given his outstanding ability to destroy any attack.

But of the three formats, T20 is by far Warner’s weakest link – and that doesn’t make sense.

Let’s turn the clock back to January 2009 when Warner made his international debut against South Africa in a T20 when he arrived with a bang, smashing 89 off only 43 with seven fours, and six sixes.

A week later he made his ODI debut, also against South Africa in Hobart, scoring only five.

But in his second ODI dig 69 runs flowed off his bat from 60, with six fours, and a couple of maximums against South Africa at the SCG.

David Warner had arrived alright.

It was then Andrew Hilditch, as chairman of selectors, made the memorable comment Warner will never be a Test batsman as he hasn’t the patience for the five day format.

Really?

It took nearly two years before the new chairman John Inverarity congratulated Warner on his first baggy green to meet the Black Caps at the Gabba.

It wasn’t an auspicious start with just 3, 12*, and 15 in his first three outings.

But the fourth visit was his maiden Test ton with an unbeaten 123 off 170 that had all the patience Hilditch predicted wasn’t possible, striking 14 fours. The eighth Test dig was 180 off 159, slaughtering India at the WACA with 20 fours, and five sixes.

We all know Warner is averaging 48.77 in Tests with 21 centuries and 27 half-centuries, and averaging 43.43 in ODIs with 14 tons and 17 half-centuries, but the T20 format eludes him.

In 67 visits Warner is averaging just 26.25 without any three figures, and only 12 half-centuries.

It’s worth repeating – that doesn’t make any sense.

Take his last ten digs with a 28, a 25, and a 17, with the other seven all in single figures. Just 111 runs at an average of 11.1.

Tonight David Warner has another chance to stop the rot when the Australians take on England again, this time at the MCG.

To think he has scored only ten runs in two Tri-Series visits, while Glenn Maxwell has scored 143 with no average because both were not outs, beggars belief.

Warner is captaining the side brilliantly which is one of the major reasons why the Australians have won both games – a feat in itself given Australia’s track record in the shortest format.

But continued failure with the bat will not only erode his confidence that could affect his leadership with the vital four-Test tour in South Africa only three weeks away.

As vice-captain of the Test side, it’s imperative Warner is among the runs in the lead-up. The baggy greens can’t beat South Africa if he’s not firing.

So tonight would be an ideal time to give the English atack some curry.