A-League Round 20 talking points, Part 1

A split round of Australian domestic football sees only two A-League games this weekend. Let’s have a look at some of the round’s big issues thus far, and even one or two other A-League talking points.
1. Are Brisbane actually any good?
Yes, Brisbane is in the top six and, yes, they have just returned home with a much deserved away win in Melbourne, their fourth away win in the last five away games, but Brisbane simply cannot win at home.
John Aloisi has steadfastly put faith in the old guard this season, and on Friday it paid off, with Massimo Maccarone placing a bullet into the net and Brett Holman not only finishing with class but somehow launching himself into talks of a return to the Socceroos fold.
But the up and down of it is that Brisbane simply have not won games at home.
For a team that want to compete rather than just scrape into the finals, they have to show a consistency of form to challenge the teams above them.
Perhaps the plan for Aloisi is to jag the fifth or sixth spot and not have to play at home for a single finals match, hence why he is focusing on playing well away from Brisbane.
But still, no matter how good you are away from home, you have to be able to bank those home points to actually make the top six
To be fair, Aloisi has been unable to field his best starting 11 all season due to various injuries. Now he is finally getting his cattle on the field perhaps we will see a new Brisbane in the last seven rounds.
Nevertheless, Brisbane is proving to be a tipsters nightmare.
2. Kevin Muscat is under severe pressure
Melbourne Victory has now lost three in a row, and none other than Mark Bosnich himself stated over the weekend that if you are a big club and you’re losing three in a row, that’s a crisis. Forget the top four, it’s now a matter of ensuring they make the finals.
Muscat has two big problems on his hands. First is that the Victory manager must juggle his squad and schedule with important upcoming Champions League matches. How he manages his squad in both competitions will determine whether they are even going to appear in the finals series.
The second is that star striker Bersart Berisha is wildly out of form and dangerously fading, and on Friday’s showing there is nobody that is going to take the Albanian’s spot.
Berisha is not the striker he was. He appeared slow on Friday night, and while he gave his all as he always does, he still didn’t score and never really looked likely to do so.
Muscat’s night was not helped by an odd off performance by Rhys Williams, and his midfield still has not recovered from the loss of Mark Milligan. But it will be the finishing that will bother Muscat.
This is not a recent problem for Melbourne – they have struggled to finish off chances all season, and if not for a strike of the highest calibre from James Troisi, Melbourne Victory would have been goalless.
So as Kevin Muscat trudged off the field on Friday to the sound of boos ringing around AAMI Park, he would have been wondering what he could do next. Surely this is the most difficult period in Muscat’s coaching career to date.
3. Sydney are using up all the superlatives
Four-nil over the team running third. What can you really say to that?
Melbourne City played quite well on Saturday, so the scoreline is actually somewhat deceiving with regard to the contest. But that’s the thing about Sydney – I have noted consistently this season that the difference between them and the rest is not that they are necessarily a significantly better-performing side; rather it is their relentless ability to accumulate points and but wins at will.
Remember that Sydney recently struggled to lucky draws against Wellington and Central Coast and looked like maybe they were starting to slow. Their response? A come-from-behind 3-1 win over Melbourne Victory and now a four-nil win against Melbourne City. Astonishing.
As Graham Arnold pointed out, they’ve lost just two matches in the last two seasons. Not even the mighty Brisbane Roar sides under Ange Postecoglou had a strike rate that significant.
Arnold now has his eye on the Champions League, the final frontier for the Sky Blues, and why not with the likes of Bobo, Adrian Mierzejewski, and Milos Ninkovic, who helped himself to a purler of a goal against City, running amok in Asia?
A strong performance in that competition, perhaps even lifting the trophy, might put to rest the question of whether they are the greatest domestic football side to have graced these lands.
4. Melbourne City can still be positive
It seems counterintuitive to say that a team that just got trounced four-nil can be optimistic, but Melbourne City had the better of the opening against Sydney and, if not for a touch here and there, might have found the ball in the net earlier on and given themselves a bit more of a chance.
But it would have been the return of Bruno Fornaroli that should have had City more hopeful for the pointy end of the season. Bruno did not look out of place as he came on as a second-half sub. He himself had the ball in the net, and on another day a ref would have allowed it rather than penalised him for a shove on the defender in the lead-up.
Then there is Daniel Arzani. If Bert van Marwijk wants to leave some sort of legacy in Australian football, he will call up Arzani at the earliest available instance, cap him and lock him into the green and gold for the next ten years.
The young lad played well against the league leaders, genuinely looking like a threat whenever he was around the ball.
If Melbourne can get Bruno match fit and Arzani more refined, if they can throw in Luke Brattan, Dario Vidosic and new arrival Oliver Bozanic, they would make a very, very threatening line-up that, come finals time, could give Melbourne City the lift they need to challenge the titleholders.
5. Why does the A-League have a split round?
A split round in the A-League seems like another attempt for the FFA to once again let its domestic league down. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: a ten-team competition is not big enough, so when you are showing only five matches per weekend, you need to maximise that and increase coverage.
The FFA’s plan: why show five matches per weekend when you can settle for two?
On the launch weekend for the winter Olympics, with the ALFW gathering speed and with the winter codes starting to warm up, now is not the time for the A-League to be taking its foot off the gas. Instead they should be applying the accelerator even harder.
Given that the start of the A-League is generally overlooked as the winter codes finish, the last thing the A-League needs to do is give other sports yet another opportunity to take up media time and space that football should rightfully be having.
Playing only two games in a single weekend? Seriously, who at the FFA is making these decisions?
6. The W-League finals deliver
Though not strictly A-League, to complete the talking points from the weekend, if the A-League finals can deliver half of the excitement that we saw in the first W-League semi-final on Saturday, then nobody can have any complaints.
Sydney FC went into half-time two-nil up and with a player advantage as the Jets saw Hannah Brewer sent off in the first half. But the Jets showed some serious fight to equalise through Tara Andrews in the dying embers of the regulation 90.
The extra time was just as frenetic, and it was Matildas stalwart and now veteran Lisa Devanna who showed her class and skill to net the winner.
But what a contest it was, and today Brisbane Roar have a hard act to follow when they host Melbourne City. Melbourne, the form side in the W-League, will be no easybeats, and the game will be one worth turning to come 5pm today.
It’s yet another sign that the quality in Australian football is there for all to see – if only more people would actually see it.
February 11th 2018 @ 8:14am
Kangajets said
Zullo crossing was excellent
Bobo is a terrific finisher
Adrian is outstanding
Ninchovic gosl was class
Wilshire should have a red
Sydney are still the refs pets who can foul relentlessly without cards
Bouzanis was silly even going for the ball which he gave a penalty away
Chloe logarzo was great for Sydney. Former jets player I might add . Jets were terrific with 10 players for 75 minutes. De vanna winner and Caitlin ford goal were brilliant.
I think there is a third game this afternoon
West Sydney v Wellington
February 11th 2018 @ 10:38am
Kangajets said
Let’s hope Brisbane can knock out city today in the other final .
They deserve to be in the grand final .
February 11th 2018 @ 12:14pm
Karlo Tychsen said
You are correct Waz, I had overlooked the round 7 catch up game tonight.
That helps.
A lot!
February 11th 2018 @ 8:18am
Waz said
Shocking article. The split round is there for a good reason – the ACL starts next week and the split round gives Sydney and Victory next weekend free improving their chances in R1 and R2 of the ACK group stages. The clubs requested it, the FFA delivered it.
February 11th 2018 @ 9:17am
Karlo Tychsen said
Clubs have requested a great many things Waz. And the one thing the FFA finally responded to is to split the round so that we get less football. ACL commitments can very easily be worked into full round scheduling. The answer to resting players shouldn’t be less football. It doesn’t make sense. Given the amount of money on the game, better travelling support from the FFA including better scheduling could still give us a full round.
The only time we should have bye rounds is in international windows, and that’s something they do not give us.
February 11th 2018 @ 10:30am
Kangajets said
They don’t need split rounds in Europe for their champions league
If Sydney and victory played Thursday or Friday ….then Tuesday or Wednesday acl
…., then Sunday the following week
I’m with karlo in this
It’s p.ss easy to schedule 5 day breaks for acl teams .
They are professionals, gee I wish my boss would schedule me a week off after a physically hard shift at work
February 11th 2018 @ 10:58am
Waz said
Europe don’t travel as far as we do. European teams don’t fly in economy class. European teams often hire a plane to themselves, often finishing the game and flying home the same night to have recovery in their own multi-million dollar training centres the next morning. Europe does not have a cap on squad sizes meaning they have more players to cover more competitions (Man City have 42 adult players out on loan, almost as many as two full A league squads)
Europe is not Australia in Asia. It’s not even close.
Playing on the weekend in the HAL, travelling for 20+ hours, playing in the ACL, travelling back for 20+ hours, and playing the next weekend in the HAL, and then within 3 days playing a second ACL game this time at home is unacceptable. The split round fixes that and improves the quality of HAL and ACL.
And your solution of 5 days between games demonstrates you don’t understand the fixture log jam. Victory/SFC play midweek this week AND the following week – so you can’t delay next weekends HAL fixture to accomodate travel this week because it would then clash with the following weeks ACL game
February 11th 2018 @ 12:07pm
Kangajets said
Fair enough waz
February 11th 2018 @ 12:13pm
Karlo Tychsen said
I tip my hat Waz, these are stellar points. While I’m not in complete agreement, yours makes sense.
But here we are, only two round 20 games, and this morning, all the talk was about 40,000 at an AFLW game. They are not talking about Sydney FC dismantling Melbourne City last night.
If the FFA are not concerned about that, then the split round is doing more damage to the game than not having it.
February 11th 2018 @ 12:39pm
Nemesis said
“all the talk was about 40,000 at an AFLW game”
It’s not all the talk on my social media feed. I didn’t even know there was an AFLW match last night that attracted that crowd until you just mentioned it.
Maybe, there was a concert somewhere in Australia that attracted a bigger crowd. Who cares? People in Australia have different interests. Why do I care if 50,000 went to watch Pink, or Orange, or whatever the latest song artist; or if 100,000 went to watch World Championship Wrestling, or 200 went to the Ballet?
February 11th 2018 @ 12:42pm
Kangajets said
Waz makes good points about the travelling
But I think , with 5 day breaks over the whole 8 weeks it could be scheduled better
Yes , flying is tiring , but so is bricklaying or being a policeman.
In the end , these are professionals and they need to be able to do their job and play football.
The A league is becoming more irrelevant and split rounds stop momentum in the A league.
An A league fan should be able to watch a 5 pm blockbuster of a game today , just fortunate that there is a rescheduled mstch to watch .
Also , why are west Sydney playing at the Olympic stadium against Wellington.
Get back to your grass roots and play this at Blacktown or whichever suburban ground is the most suitable.
Suburban grounds bring great atmosphere.
February 11th 2018 @ 11:57am
Nemesis said
Kangajets follows a team that has played only 1 ACL campaign 9 years ago, so it’s litte wonder he is completely ignorant about the travel required for Asian Champions League.
In the only season Jets played ACL, there was no ACL clash for Newcastle, because Newcastle finished the ALeague season on 25 January 2009 last on the ALeague table and only had to play its first ACL Group match 7 weeks later on 10 March 2009.
And, to be honest, I’d be surprised if Jets play ACL next season. I’d expect them to finish 3rd or 4th on the table & be knocked out of the Championship tournament in the 1st Elimination Final.
February 11th 2018 @ 12:08pm
Kangajets said
Nemesis
Love your work 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼
February 11th 2018 @ 12:09pm
Karlo Tychsen said
I will add a mea culpa, and state that given the scheduling, I hadn’t realised the Wanderers v Phoenix match was this evening, so that helps somewhat.
But still, surely there is a way they can utilise Thursday and Monday, heck, even Tuesday, time slots, so that every weekend we still get a full round and the ACL matches can be worked around.
The idea of joining Asia was to heighten the profile of domestic football, not dilute it.
And as for the oversight of the Wanderers v Phoenix game, I’m going to have another shot at the FFA on this one. I’ve been studying the scheduling, and still managed to miss the game. Why is the advertising for matches so absolutely poor?
February 11th 2018 @ 12:35pm
Nemesis said
I’m sick of the FFA being blamed for people who are too lazy to find information on their own. Particularly, information about stuff they enjoy.
We have never been better informed about anything in life than we currently are.
If you aren’t aware of an ALeague fixture, I suggest it’s because you are too lazy to do the research.
There are apps that will send you an SMS reminder for any match on the planet, so get yourself organised and figure it out. Believe me, when you enter the workforce, no one is going to spoon feed you information. You either show some initiative & find answers yourself, or you will be wonder why you never make it past the 1st job interview.
Sorry if I’m being harsh, but I’m really fed up with the constant “why is FFA not doing this” nonsense. Take ownership & do stuff yourself.
February 11th 2018 @ 12:44pm
Kangajets said
Nemesis
You are just salty because victory lost to Brisbane.
February 11th 2018 @ 12:47pm
Nemesis said
Maybe, I’m from a different generation, but the use of the world “salty” in this context is nonsensical.
February 11th 2018 @ 12:52pm
Kangajets said
Nemesis
U r generation Muscat
February 11th 2018 @ 12:47pm
Karlo Tychsen said
Nemesis, I take issue with that. I have had access to all of those devices, I have been following updates on Fox, and it still slipped by my notice.
For all the apps, reminders, websites, nothing beats classic and quality mainstream media coverage.
Let me put it this way: do you think the re-scheduling of an AFL or NRL game would ever be over-looked by anyone?
I’m one of the more passionate A-League followers, and it has still slipped by with me. So what hope does the normal punter on the street have?
February 11th 2018 @ 12:53pm
Kangajets said
With all this publicity for the chase in the a league
Oh that’s right
What publicity …..
February 11th 2018 @ 1:16pm
Nemesis said
“For all the apps, reminders, websites, nothing beats classic and quality mainstream media coverage. ”
Nonsense. I do not access any mainstream media, other than links to articles that appear on my social media feed, which has been selectively designed to cater for my specific needs & wants.
I grew up in an era following English football, whilst living in Australia, when the results were not available until about 18 hours after the match via radio service.
And, if a cricket Test was on, this service was not available and I’d have to wait for Monday morning newspapers to tell me the result of English Division 1 matches (now called EPL) that were had finished on Sunday around 3 a.m.
It was very difficult to obtain a fixture for the season &, even when you did get a fixture, matches would often be rescheduled due to weather, or other clashes.
But, I enjoyed following English club football so I devoured every piece of info I could get. I bought magazines, almanacs, etc. I learnt how to find information for myself.
So, you can imagine how easy I find life right now. With just a couple of clicks I can have an SMS/Email notification for any match on the planet. I can even get a notification when a goal is scored for any match on the planet.
Seriously, if you’re still complaining about not having enough info about ALeague, you’re going to struggle in the workforce.
February 11th 2018 @ 1:22pm
Karlo Tychsen said
Thank you for the tip Nemesis.
When I wind up in the workforce, I’ll have to let you know how I fare.
February 11th 2018 @ 8:38am
Nemesis said
I’ve given up on my ALeague team this season. The coach & players have shown scant interest in their job this year, so no point my wasting my time showing any interest in their performances.
I’ll still be deeply involved with MVFC in 5 years, 10 years… but this coach & players won’t be there.
Sydney FC will win the Premiership easily – we’ve known that for some time.
So, the only 2 points of interest in club football left for me until October 2018 are to :
1) hope SydFC get beaten in all 6 ACL matches
2) hope SydFC lose the Preliminary Final & get knocked out of the ALeague Championship… this might have a double positive – it might finally make the FFA & football community realise the post season knock out does not identify the best ALeague team each season.
So, negativity is the only way to approach the rest of the ALeague season for me. It’s certainly worked for Graham Arnold.
February 11th 2018 @ 10:37am
Kangajets said
Sydney could be a wonderful team for a neutral to watch from their attacking perspective
But they are so anti football in routinely fouling opponents. They are the most unlikeable premiers we had for ages .
Sydney FC fans will gloat as usual, but Arnold tactics are destroying the interest in this competition.
I don’t want the jets to go out and hack down Sydney stars but if Sydney get away with it , well everyone else should be hack them back .
That’s unfortunate what’s it’s going to come down to .
Bosnich said last night , the refs are not going to protect city , they may as well protect themselves.
Do Any honest Sydney fans see the harm Arnold is doing to the A league???
Arnold going to be Socceroos coach and he won’t have ninchovic and bobo etc , it’s going to be putrid .
February 11th 2018 @ 12:16pm
Realfootball said
I agree, but this is not an Arnold problem, it’s a refing problem. The ref last night could have stopped it with 2 or 3 yellow cards early in the game. He could have, and should have, sent off Wilkshere for the tackle on Dario. I don’t know who monitors their performances, but whoever it is ain’t doing much of a job.
It’s a simple as that: make sure any tackle not aimed at winning ball is a mandatory yellow card and it stops, instantly. In the end, this is yet another example of incompetent governance of the A League.
February 11th 2018 @ 12:28pm
Karlo Tychsen said
The Wilkshire tackle last night was disgusting.
He did not have a single eye on winning that ball. That tackle was the very definition of what the red card is there to punish.
February 11th 2018 @ 1:39pm
Realfootball said
Wilkshire has always been a dirty player. Always.
February 11th 2018 @ 12:59pm
Kangajets said
Real
I agree that referees are totally complicit in this , they are just afraid to do their job .
Rugby league referee Bill Harrigan , knew how to control a game
He would have these thugs sent off after 5 minutes if needed.
How quick would players learn if refs were doing their job
February 11th 2018 @ 12:35pm
Kangajets said
My weekly rant
Having played and watched and admired a lot of sports. I love the physicality of afl and rugby league. Love the skill of football and basketball and surfing and cricket .
I watch football for the contest, and the fluidity of passing and silky skills of players. 10 minutes of watching Tottenham and the gunners last night play with skill as their main asset restored my faith if football after the foul feat that is Arnold’s team .
the A league has a problem, football in Australia could be so much more skillful, but it’s just roughhouse rulz .
Sydney are a mile away the best team in attack , , bobo ninchovic Adrian are unreal
but they get away with routine rubbish tackles , they are anti football.
Sydney are defrauding Australia of seeing a great contest because of their tactics .
It’s football, the emphasis on the foot skills , sure
you can be physical….. shoulder to shoulder, play tight on your man , …..but I don’t believe deliberately fouling …..it is totally against the spirit of the game .
People watch this and think , b—ddy soccer players and their hacking and diving around. They are right , it’s a horrible spectacle, no fluidity because of the fouling .
In a country like Australia, we can’t afford this boring spectacle, crowds and ratings tell you that fans won’t tune in .
Stop the rot . Get a foul count system in, yellow cards , red cards , sin bins . Whatever it takes to stop this .
I want to see the arzani, Adrian, Rodriguez play with freedom, how the heck will Australia produce more skilled players, when our soon to be national coach is a endorsement of thugs .
Honestly, I starting get why lots of Australians don’t like “ soccer “. Anyone that knows me would be stunned I said that , because I always called it the beautiful game .
If Sydney tried this rubbish in any other sport they would be sorted out so quickly , but Sydney players can bul/y cause referees are too timid and Melbourne City were too timid too fight back .
Unfortunately that’s my passionate view on Sydney and the state of the A league.
I can’t watch this anymore, until it changes .
I think a lot of potential supporters agree with me .
Stop the routine rubbish tackles , stop the rot .
Rant over .
February 11th 2018 @ 12:49pm
Karlo Tychsen said
Well said Kanga.
As always.
February 11th 2018 @ 12:55pm
Kangajets said
Karlo
Wilshire would cr/p himself if he put a tackle on me like that .
February 11th 2018 @ 2:45pm
Grobbelaar said
Another talking point is that the A-League is struggling to keep up with the Women’s AFL in a range of metrics.
For last night’s game:
Attendance:
A-League: City vs SFC: 8,587
AFL Women’s: Freo vs Coll: 41,975
TV Ratings:
A-League: FTA (One): 37k; STV (Fox): 39k
AFL Womens: FTA (7Mate): 102k; STV (Fox): 39k
At least we were able to draw level with the ratings on Fox, which shows there is still some life in the A-League yet.
Having said that, to rate 37k on commercial FTA (national 5 city metro) is about as close as you can get to no one watching on commercial FTA.
This has gone beyond ugly now, these are death bed figures.
February 11th 2018 @ 3:11pm
Nemesis said
I’m an ALeague fan since Day1. As are most of my friends & people I interact with on Social Media.
AFLW is never mentioned. Even friends who are also AFL fans would not spend even 1 minute watching AFLW.
If you want talk about AFLW, go back to where you came from.
We Are Football on this discussion board.