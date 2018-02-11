Brisbane Lions vs Western Bulldogs: AFLW live scores, blog

Match result:

The Western Bulldogs have overcome injury and a fast finishing Brisbane lions to win by nine points at the South Pine Sports Complex.

Both sides started the game off slowly with just three points scored between each team in the first quarter, as the Lions took an early two-point lead into the first break. The weather was hot but not enough for the AFLW to bring in the hot weather rule.

The second quarter was completely different as the Bulldogs kicked four straight goals to the Lions zero and broke open a handy lead going into the second half.

The Bulldogs were led in the first half thanks to two goals to Isabel Huntington within minutes of one another, add in a goal to Hanna Scott and Jenna Burton and the Dogs looked well on top.

The Lions struggled to get any sort of attack going in that second quarter and didn’t score until the final few seconds of the quarter.

The third quarter started off slow for both teams before the Lion’s decided to make a game of it cutting the final quarter deficit to just 16 points however inaccurate goal kicking would be the ultimate let down for the Lions.

Brisbane had similar struggles in front of goal last time these sides met but today they were more accurate.

The Lions looked to takeover in the final term and they very nearly did kicking two goals to the Bulldogs one, however that single Dogs goal was enough to put a halt to the Lions run and hold them off for the win.

Isabel Huntington will be the talking point after the game, as she went down with what looks to be a serious knee injury, Huntington was the difference maker in the second quarter before her injury ruled her out for the remainder of the game.

The Bulldogs now equal their 2017 win totals of two in the first two rounds of the game. Brisbane fall to one-and-one, and sit in fourth place.

Next week the Bulldogs will face the reigning premiers Adelaide in what will be another tough contest for them, while Brisbane will travel to take on the ladder leading Blues.

Final score

Western Bulldogs 5.3 (33)

Brisbane Lions 3.6 (24)

Match preview:

In the final game of AFLW Round 2, the Brisbane Lions take on the Western Bulldogs at South Pine Sports Complex. Join The Roar for all the action from 4:35pm (AEDT).

Despite making the inaugural grand final, the Lions were the overlooked side coming into the new season.

Losing star player Tayla Harris in the offseason had some believing the Lions would regress in their second season, however a dominant win over the reigning premiers, Adelaide, got them off to a strong start. Of particular note was Sharni Webb, who kicked three goals.

The Bulldogs disappointed in their first season, however a strong, 26-point win over Fremantle got them off to a good start in 2018, with Ellie Blackburn the star.

After talk during the week on making the game more free-flowing and higher scoring, the question is whether these teams change anything.

The last time these two teams met was a dreary affair, with Brisbane kicking just two goals and 11 behinds, while the Bulldogs managed four goals but still went down.

The Lions have their hands full keeping Katie Brennan and Ellie Blackburn quiet, while Webb will look to replicate her strong performance in Round 1.

Prediction

Brisbane by 3

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 4:35pm (AEDT).